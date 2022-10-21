Behind Enemy Lines: Talking Ohio State vs. Iowa with Hawkeyes Wire

Ohio State and Iowa are both coming off of a bye week and set to do battle in Columbus this Saturday in the ‘Shoe. It’s another step on a journey to what the Buckeyes hope will end in some pretty special things this year.

And while the Hawkeyes have struggled mightily on offense, ranking dead last in offensive yards per game so far in 2022, they have a formidable defense that will make Ohio State earn its way down the field to score points.

Every week, we like to get some intel and perspective from the opposite sideline when we can, and it just so happens that we have a sister site, Hawkeyes Wire, to help us out this week. We reached out to Josh Helmer to get an Iowa fan slant on this game.

Here’s our Q and A session with Helmer on what Iowa fans and media think about the OSU program, this game in general, and more. And while you are at it, if you know an Iowa fan or just want to get some more content from the opposite sideline, head on over to Hawkeyes Wire and check out the quality content they are pumping out.

How are Iowa fans feeling about this matchup? Is there optimism?

Helmer: The short answer is absolutely not. Fans are typically always searching for reasons why their team can swing the big upset or will win that weekend. Right now, though, the combination of how good C.J. Stroud and Ohio State are mixed with the problems that Iowa has offensively just isn’t a cocktail that screams Hawkeye upset or play close for Iowa fans.

Tell us something about this Iowa team that Ohio State fans should know about.

Helmer: One of the big question marks surrounding Iowa entering this season was in its defensive backfield. The Hawkeyes were set to replace Dane Belton, Matt Hankins and Jack Koerner. Of course, Iowa returned All-American Riley Moss at cornerback, but the contributions they’ve gotten from several newcomers has been pretty impressive. Cooper DeJean has half of the Hawkeyes’ interceptions thus far with three on the season, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Quinn Schulte has been good for Iowa back there, too.

I know it's a painful topic, but let's talk about the Iowa offense. What do you attribute the lack of success to? And as a two-part deal, how are fans feeling about Kirk Ferentz these days with the up-and-down roller coaster that seems to be a part of being an Iowa fan?

Helmer: There’s so many directions you could go with where to attribute the lack of success to. Poor offensive line play, bad quarterback play, lack of creativity in terms of the offensive play-calling. Spencer Petras’ lack of mobility combined with the offensive line struggles really has been a nightmare offensively. Iowa actually has a trio of running backs it feels good about in Gavin Williams, Leshon Williams and Kaleb Johnson, but those three haven’t really been able to showcase their abilities because there just aren’t typically running lanes. If I had to pinpoint Iowa’s biggest problem, it’s the offensive line, though.

How are Iowa fans feeling about Kirk Ferentz these days with the up-and-down roller coaster that seems to be a part of being an Iowa fan?

Helmer: It’s certainly becoming fractured within the fan base on how to feel about Kirk Ferentz. When pressed following the Illinois loss about whether or not he would consider replacing his son, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, in-season, Ferentz pointed to the program’s 10 wins and Big Ten title game appearance last season. Folks are sick of that. The reality is they didn’t play in the Big Ten championship game because of the Iowa offense in 2021. If things continue as they are and Kirk refuses to make offensive staff changes, the “move on from Kirk” talk is only going to heat up.

Okay, we can't talk Iowa without discussing what happened five years ago. The Hawkeyes obliterated the Buckeyes in Iowa City and there hasn't been a game since. Do Hawkeye fans still talk about that game and give us a sense of where it ranked as far as best wins for the program?

Helmer: Of course they do. It’s a landmark upset victory for Hawkeye fans. That win is part of why Iowa feels like it can win any time it steps onto the field at Kinnick. Really, though, Kirk Ferentz and Iowa didn’t see that coming. Not that they didn’t think they could win that game, but nobody thought it would wind up 55-24. That part was obviously shocking how it just kept going well for Iowa in that game. It was just one of those memorable days for the Hawkeyes. With this being my first year on the Iowa beat, I’m probably not the best Hawkeye historian just yet, but from what I’ve gathered so far, it’s definitely way up there.

Where is an area you believe Iowa can have success against Ohio State?

Helmer: This probably best puts the game into perspective: Iowa’s special teams. It’s probably where Iowa has its biggest advantage with Tory Taylor at punter and Drew Stevens who has made 6-of-7 field goals. That’s just how much better Ohio State is than Iowa everywhere else. I do think Iowa’s defense will find success at times against Ohio State’s offense. It’s easily the most talent the Hawkeyes have or will see all season in terms of the quarterback and collective offensive skill talent, though. Iowa didn’t really completely stymie Michigan’s offense, so I’m expecting more of the same but a little more pronounced because Ohio State is better than Michigan offensively (kudos to Helmer for pointing out any area the Buckeyes are better than TTUN).

What — or who — concerns you the most when it comes to facing this Ohio State team?

Helmer: The skill talent. C.J. Stroud is playing at a Heisman Trophy level of course, but it’s Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr., TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams and the fact that this team hasn’t needed Jaxon Smith-Njigba as he works his way back healthy into the rotation. There’s so much skill talent and Iowa is going to have its hands full trying to slow it down. The only recipe to a victory is ball-control and keeping Ohio State out of the end zone. Both are going to be tall tasks.

How do Iowa fans view the Ohio State program now? Is it like the evil empire, tower on a hill, or somewhere in-between?

Helmer: I don’t know that it’s the evil empire, because there’s not a legitimate rivalry at play between the two. If Wisconsin or Nebraska were in Ohio State’s shoes, then it would absolutely be the evil empire. Having said that, there’s probably no serious love lost for Iowa fans toward Ohio State.

You know how this works. Ohio State has won five of the past eight Big Ten titles and 11 conference championships since the turn of the century. The Buckeyes have been the Big Ten’s preeminent program and, to varying degrees, everybody else envies and hates Ohio State.

Moving to divisions has made meetings between Iowa and Ohio State less rare than before. Is that good or bad for Iowa fans? Should the two programs meet more?

Helmer: This is just me, but I like the direction that college football appears it’s headed with division-less football. To me, how can you be in a conference and not have played since 2017? I absolutely hate that. Iowa fans probably don’t necessarily need or care to play Ohio State every season for obvious reasons. Philosophically, though, it just makes sense to play every team in your league at least every other season and to host them once every four years. That would be how I’d like to see the future unfold for the Big Ten with USC and UCLA joining.

In your opinion, what does this game have to look like in order for Iowa to pull off the upset?

Helmer: It has to look incredibly sloppy for Ohio State, and it has to be Iowa’s best offensive performance of the season. I don’t see any way Iowa wins this game without a defensive score or a defensive turnover that sets the Hawkeyes up with a short field. And it could take multiple instances like that with a big special teams play or two sprinkled in as well.

Iowa hasn’t shown the ability to lean on its running game with any regularity, but that type of game where the Hawkeyes have lengthy time-consuming drives with a number of plays to keep Ohio State off the field is what they’re looking for. If Iowa wins, the final would be something in the neighborhood of 24-21 or 20-17 Hawkeyes.

Lastly, If you feel so bold and so inclined, give us your score prediction.

Helmer: In some ways, this has the makings of a prototypical trap game. There’s so many nice things being said about this Buckeyes team nationally and it’s obviously just the opposite for Iowa. The Hawkeyes truly have nothing to lose in this game. Plus, a difficult trip to Happy Valley awaits next week, so if Ohio State falls into the lookahead trap, then maybe Iowa keeps it close and shocks the world.

I just don’t see it happening and I don’t see Iowa being good enough to make that happen. Instead, I think the national talk holds true in this one and it’s really not close from the jump. Ohio State 49, Iowa 13.

Thanks to Josh Helmer and Hawkeyes Wire

Here at Buckeyes Wire, we want to thank Josh Helmer and Hawkeyes Wire for taking the time to provide some quality musings and thoughts on the game this weekend between the ‘eyes.

You can follow Josh on Twitter and listen to him on radio as well on the @PlankShow.

