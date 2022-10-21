ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State football recruiting class of 2023 high school performance tracker

By Josh Keatley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NwEHt_0ihAdUch00

As we eagerly await the kickoff of the contest between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Iowa Hawkeyes, we can pass the time by monitoring some of the top high school prospects that have committed to the Buckeyes in the class of 2023.

Ohio State has the fifth-ranked class in the nation according to the 247Sports composite, but the hope is they will rise up these rankings.

This class appears offense-heavy with a few star receivers and some intriguing offensive linemen, but the Buckeyes need to add some more defensive help. I wanted to provide a brief recap of some of the top recruits in the Ohio State class and how they have performed so far during their high school season.

Arvell Reese, LB, Glenville (Ohio)

Arvell Reese and Glenville are 8-0 after a win over East Tech, 39-0, and play John Hay next.

Jermaine Mathews, ATH, Winton Woods (Ohio)

Jermaine Mathews and Winton Woods are 9-0 after defeating Loveland, 33-7, and face Lebanon next. Although listed as an athlete, Mathews will be a cornerback at the next level.

Austin Siereveld, IOL, Lakota East (Ohio)

Austin Siereveld and Lakota East are 3-6 after losing to Oak Hills, 13-10. They play Fairfield next.

Bryson Rodgers, WR, Wiregrass Ranch (Florida)

Bryson Rodgers and Wiregrass Ranch are 3-4 after a 49-14 win over Sunlake. They play Booker next. Rodgers snagged five receptions and a touchdown against Sunlake.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Josh Pate says Buckeyes 'are not going to be challenged' until 'The Game'

Josh Pate, college football analyst and host of the Late Kick Podcast, has a bold claim for the remainder of Ohio State’s season. Pate believes that the Buckeyes, who have faced just one ranked team so far this season, “are not going to be challenged” in conference play until the last game of the season against rival Michigan.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Desmond Howard has Ohio State on list of rising, falling stocks following Week 8 action

Desmond Howard put out his list of teams that are trending in the right and wrong directions after what happened in Week 8. Ohio State was the only B1G team to make his list. After the 54-10 win over Iowa Howard sees Ohio State as a team that is trending upwards. His other risers were Oregon, Tulane, and Liberty. The flip side had Syracuse, Ole Miss, UCLA, and UCF.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin provides early comments on key Ohio State matchup

James Franklin led Penn State to a big 45-17 win over Minnesota on Saturday, improving to 6-1 on the season after the loss last week to Michigan. The Nittany Lions now have a test next week in rival Ohio State. The Buckeyes are undefeated after steamrolling Iowa on Saturday. Following...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

What happened to Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba against Iowa?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said Jaxon Smith-Njigba was on a “pitch count,” leading to his early exit from Saturday’s 54-10 victory over Iowa. The receiver, who returned after a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury, came out of the game midway through the second quarter. He walked gingerly off the field after running a downfield route, talked to two members of OSU’s medical team and even did some light running on the sideline.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer, Brady Quinn make case for Ohio State as best team in the country on Big Noon Kickoff

Urban Meyer and Brady Quinn are in agreement that Ohio State is the best team in the country right now. The Big Noon Kickoff Show is in Columbus for the B1G clash between the Buckeyes and Iowa on Saturday. The Buckeyes are currently ranked No. 2 behind defending national champions Georgia. But, according to Meyer and Quinn, there’s plenty of evidence that the Buckeyes should be at the top.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

FOX's Big Noon Kickoff announces first-ever visit to B1G program

FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff is on the move and announced its Week 9 location on Saturday. In Week 8, the popular pre-game show was on location in Columbus for a matchup between Iowa and Ohio State. While that game stayed close at halftime, the Buckeyes quickly found their groove after the break to roll to a huge blowout win.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to massive Ohio State news

Star Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba entered the 2022 college football season as arguably the top receiver in the nation. Unfortunately, he’s rarely seen the field after suffering a leg injury on the first drive of the team’s season-opening win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. But it looks like the future first-round pick is finally set to return for Ohio State’s game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

Nine County High Schools In Playoffs This Friday Night

Following the conclusion of the football regular-season Saturday night, the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first-round playoff pairings Sunday afternoon. Unless otherwise noted, all first-round games will be played on Friday, October 28, with kickoffs set for 7 p.m. The top eight seeds in each region will serve as hosts for the first-round games.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Ohio State vs. Penn State Prediction

Two of the top teams in the Big Ten do battle this week as the Penn State Nittany Lions welcome the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes to Beaver Stadium. Ohio State started the season the same way they started last season: Undefeated at the midway point. They're the No. 2 team in the nation with a defense that hasn't given up more than 21 points in a game along with a high-octane offense that has dropped at least 45 points on opponents in the last six games.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Long Snapper Bradley Robinson Leaves Game With Right Knee Injury

Ohio State long snapper Bradley Robinson is on crutches following an injury suffered in the third quarter against Iowa. The seven-year college football veteran stayed down on the field after Ohio State's first punt of the second half and needed assistance to get to the sideline. After heading to the medical tent, Robinson had his right knee taped up and received hugs from several staffers in what seemed to indicate a serious injury.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: FOX Made Embarrassing Ohio State Error Today

The Saturday noon contest is FOX's marquee game during college football season, but that doesn't mean the network can't make mistakes during the broadcast. At halftime of today's game between Ohio State and Iowa, the FOX halftime show graphic accidentally said the No. 2 Buckeyes were 6-9 on the season instead of 6-0.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz questioned after 54-10 Ohio State loss

Ohio State handed Iowa a 44-point drubbing Saturday which is the Hawkeyes’ worse loss since 1999 when a Nick Saban-coached Michigan State team crushed Iowa 49-3. Except it's the Iowa offense that is under fire after the 54-10 loss. Iowa’s much-maligned quarterback Spencer Petras threw an interception on the first offensive snap of the game to set up an Ohio State field goal. It was all downhill for Petras, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Co.
COLUMBUS, OH
Outsider.com

Iowa’s Embarrassingly Bad Fake Punt Against Ohio State Goes Viral: VIDEO

When you’re the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-3), and your offense sits at 131st out of 131 in the nation, you have to take chances against the No. 1 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0). To head coach Kirk Ferentz, that means you have to get your best player more involved in the offense. For the Hawkeyes, that player is Tory Taylor –the punter. Down 13-7 with less than three minutes remaining in the first quarter, Iowa lined up for a punt on fourth-and-six. The play call is obviously a fake punt, though it’s hard to tell how Iowa planned on executing it.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Why won’t Columbus, Ohio, grow up?

This essay grows from an informal conversation over coffee with a friend. As I criticized the former mayor, but far more influential chair of the self-appointed and uncontrolled Downtown Development Commission’s unembarrassed promotion of an imaginary non-plan for a fictional downtown in 2040, they looked at me and asked: why can’t this city accept itself and build on what it is?
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest.  Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-270 East now open after a crash near I-71 in SW Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Interstate 270 eastbound near I-71 has reopened after it was shut down for about an hour due to a crash Monday morning. All lanes traveling eastbound were closed, and traffic was being detoured onto I-71. Traffic is still backed up nearly two miles, beginning at the Grove City exit, but the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
217K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy