Ohio State football recruiting class of 2023 high school performance tracker

As we eagerly await the kickoff of the contest between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Iowa Hawkeyes, we can pass the time by monitoring some of the top high school prospects that have committed to the Buckeyes in the class of 2023.

Ohio State has the fifth-ranked class in the nation according to the 247Sports composite, but the hope is they will rise up these rankings.

This class appears offense-heavy with a few star receivers and some intriguing offensive linemen, but the Buckeyes need to add some more defensive help. I wanted to provide a brief recap of some of the top recruits in the Ohio State class and how they have performed so far during their high school season.

Arvell Reese, LB, Glenville (Ohio)

Arvell Reese and Glenville are 8-0 after a win over East Tech, 39-0, and play John Hay next.

Jermaine Mathews, ATH, Winton Woods (Ohio)

Jermaine Mathews and Winton Woods are 9-0 after defeating Loveland, 33-7, and face Lebanon next. Although listed as an athlete, Mathews will be a cornerback at the next level.

Austin Siereveld, IOL, Lakota East (Ohio)

Austin Siereveld and Lakota East are 3-6 after losing to Oak Hills, 13-10. They play Fairfield next.

Bryson Rodgers, WR, Wiregrass Ranch (Florida)

Bryson Rodgers and Wiregrass Ranch are 3-4 after a 49-14 win over Sunlake. They play Booker next. Rodgers snagged five receptions and a touchdown against Sunlake.