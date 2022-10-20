Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Benzinga
Autoliv & Geely Partner On Safety Technology For Future Vehicles
Autoliv Inc ALV subsidiary Autoliv China and Geely Auto Group have entered into a strategic cooperative agreement to develop advanced safety technology for future vehicles. The collaboration includes a system approach to automotive safety and will cover 16 technologies. The objective is to develop products that will meet the future...
Home prices could fall as mortgage rates soar next year
Housing experts said prices could fall as much as 20 percent next year, but it comes at a time when mortgage rates could be their highest ever.
COP27′s Coke sponsorship leaves bad taste with green groups
LONDON (AP) — This year’s United Nations climate summit is brought to you by Coke. Soft drink giant Coca-Cola Co.’s sponsorship of the flagship U.N. climate conference, known as COP27, sparked an online backlash and highlighted broader concerns about corporate lobbying and influence. The COP27 negotiations aimed...
Benzinga
Lucid Group Opens First Studio In Middle East
Lucid Group Inc LCID has opened its first Studio in the Middle East, located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The retail space will invite customers to experience the brand and its products in the heart of Riyadh's Al Nakheel District. Earlier in 2022, Lucid announced plans for a full production factory...
Bill Gates-backed startup builds a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
Turning alcohol into jet fuel might be the way forward for making travel by air more sustainable and kinder for the planet.
China's economic growth accelerates but weak amid shutdowns
BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth picked up in the latest quarter but still was among the weakest in decades as the ruling Communist Party tries to reverse a slump while enforcing anti-virus controls and a crackdown on debt in its vast real estate industry. The world’s second-largest economy grew by 3.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September, up from the previous quarter’s 0.4%, official data showed Monday. The announcement was planned for last week but postponed while the ruling Communist Party met to award President Xi Jinping a new term as leader. Xi, the most powerful leader in decades, wants a bigger party role in business and technology development. That has prompted warnings tighter control of entrepreneurs who generate jobs and wealth will depress growth that already was in long-term decline.
