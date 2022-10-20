How Knocking Down Legends Like Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas Earned Billie Eilish a Powerful Message From the Artist Himself

There are few actors in the world that have the versatility that Ryan Reynolds has. The Canadian-born actor in his three-decade-long career has done everything from hardcore action to emotional tear-jerkers. And his ability to make audiences roll on the floor laughing is unparalleled. However, one thing that the Deadpool actor can not do is his own stunts. But he does get a major Hollywood star to do them for him, or so he says.

17 HOURS AGO