How Knocking Down Legends Like Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas Earned Billie Eilish a Powerful Message From the Artist Himself

Read full article on original website
Related
netflixjunkie.com
Amidst Fans Questioning Billie Eilish and Her Relationship With Jesse Rutherford, Brother Finneas Has THIS to Say
While people love Billie Eilish for her music, fans were less than thrilled about her dating choice. The No Time to Die singer has acquired a lot of success at a young age, winning multiple Grammy’s at the age of 20, with a whole life ahead of her. Today, she has a massive fan following that were concerned when the artist started dating Jesse Rutherford.
netflixjunkie.com
“I actually didn’t know…”- Billie Eilish Once Told How She Could Not Recognize Taylor Swift on One of Her Favorite Songs
Billie Eilish is one of the most influential artists of our generation. In recent times, Billie’s prominence in the music industry has rose sharply. She enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, but she is a fan of Justin Bieber AKA a die-hard Belieber. Time and again, she has expressed her love for Justin’s songs. However, do you know that the Lovely singer is also a massive Taylor Swift fan? As strange as it sounds, one of Billie’s favorite childhood songs was sung by Taylor Swift, but the former didn’t know it until now.
netflixjunkie.com
American Journalist Stephen A. Smith Rejects Will Smith for Playing Him in a Movie
2022 is about to end, and people still haven’t forgotten about Will Smith and his Oscar incident. Because of the slap gate, the actor had to face a lot of huge consequences. He lost some major projects and also got banned from the Academy. One more project came to light, which Smith lost because of the same reason. Stephen A. Smith opened up about rejecting Will in a project.
netflixjunkie.com
“Nobody protects Billie..”- Fans React as Photos of Billie Eilish Kissing Older Love Interest Surface
Fans of Billie Eilish do not seem very pleased with her new love interest. The singer who made her breakthrough with her James Bond song No Time To Die has managed to attract fans of all ages, thanks to her being a teen while also working on big projects. The 20-year-old won a total of several Grammy awards this year and became the youngest person to become the Glastonbury headliner.
netflixjunkie.com
“Do you know who does my stunts”- When Ryan Reynolds Revealed Tom Cruise To Be His Stunt Double
There are few actors in the world that have the versatility that Ryan Reynolds has. The Canadian-born actor in his three-decade-long career has done everything from hardcore action to emotional tear-jerkers. And his ability to make audiences roll on the floor laughing is unparalleled. However, one thing that the Deadpool actor can not do is his own stunts. But he does get a major Hollywood star to do them for him, or so he says.
netflixjunkie.com
Charlemagne, Who Famously Spilled the Beans About Kanye West’s Pete Davidson Rant, Makes an Exciting Prediction About Will Smith’s Future
The world is aware of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022. Chris talked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia, which led Smith to get up and slap the host of the night. Because of that, the actor lost many major projects and deals. His career was put in danger as he acted impulsively. Many theories have been formed behind Smith’s reaction. Amidst those speculations and chaos, Charlamagne speculated about the King Richard actor’s future.
netflixjunkie.com
Here’s How Jamie Camil Prepared Himself to Put on the Avatar of Ranchera Legend for Netflix’s Documentary
Folk music is a way of life! It binds all human emotions together and has a way to cast our minds back to the rich heritage of our culture. Like many other regions, Mexico too has its share of such folklore and music artist to blow their trumpets about. And it seems like Netflix is once again beefing up its international growth strategy. Starring Jaime Camil as Vicente Fernández, the king of Mexican Ranchera music, the brand new Spanish Telenovela is here to tell you a beautiful life story.
netflixjunkie.com
Fans Call Out Taylor Swift’s Latest Midnights Album for Snubbing Lana Del Rey in the Most Meghan Markle and Oprah Way
There are no two ways to the fact that Taylor Swift is a musical maestro. Her music is impactful to the point that it seems enchanting. Not only is the 11-time Grammy-winning artist a great singer but a brilliant songwriter. And any time that Taylor Swift drops an album even if it’s a re-recorded version of her old songs, the internet is set ablaze.
netflixjunkie.com
Throwback to Sadie Sink Revealing One Place Where She Feels Empowered
Sadie Sink has been ruling 2022 so far. Starting from her masterclass skill portrayal in the fourth season of Stranger Things to filming in Taylor Swift’s film, she has done it all. However, spending a vast majority of a day on sets becomes a bit too exhausting for almost everyone in the industry. Surprisingly it works the other way for the 20-year-old.
netflixjunkie.com
How a 12-Year-Old Millie Bobby Brown Left a $184 Billion Worth Fast Food Franchise Bamboozled With This Neat Trick?
Fans always thank Netflix’s Original show Stranger Things for bringing a talented kid like Millie Bobby Brown in limelight. The actress decided to walk on the path to a glorious future at a very young age. Now she is one of the leading young actors in Hollywood, with some huge movie roles, like Enola Holmes and Damsel.
netflixjunkie.com
Is Arnold Schwarzenegger a Swiftie? Take a Look at THIS 2-Year-Old Video of the Terminator Vibing to Taylor Swift
The brand-new album of Taylor Swift, Midnights has once again revolutionized the history of pop culture, uniting the entire world to hum the melodies of her tenth studio album. However, her seemingly neoteric fandom is not something recent. The 32-year-old artist has amassed a cult-classic fan following over a career span of almost 20 years. Not only the general populace but celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger are also ardent followers of the pop singer.
netflixjunkie.com
Not Only Blake Lively, but Even One of Her Daughters Is a Huge Taylor Swift Fan
Taylor Swift has amassed an immense fandom, and they call themselves Swifties. Throughout her career, she has established a strong connection with her fan. Well, it is surely her voice that attracts everyone, but the singer is also a beautiful soul who charms people quickly. Even celebrities call themselves Swifties, and Blake Lively is one of those who fell in love with the singer years ago.
netflixjunkie.com
The Real Slim Shady Eminem Has Been One of the Inspirations for Kanye West, but Not for the Exact Reason You Would Imagine
Kanye West is a man of many credits. He is always under the spotlight, whether he has a song or not. Recently, Ye has been making the headlines for peculiar reasons such as his legal feud with GAP and Adidas or his social media posts on comedian Pete Davidson or his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. However, West has an incredibly successful career in music and also in the design industry. The Flashing Lights hitmaker is a multi-industry tycoon and inspires tons of individuals worldwide. But do you know who inspires Kanye West?
Comments / 0