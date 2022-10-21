PREP VOLLEYBALL: Indians sweeps Sharks, add 21st straight title

VENICE — When your high school volleyball coach has won 20 straight district championships, it’s hard to ignore what he has to say.

Seemingly little details, like sprinting to the net at the first whistle, or even wearing knee-high socks, are some of the things that Venice coach Brian Wheatley considers essential to creating a winner.

Matched up with Gulf Coast in Thursday night’s District 7A-12 final, Venice won its 21st district consecutive title in straight sets, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17, pulling away in the final stretches of each set in front of a nearly full house at the TeePee.

It was the 27th district championship under Wheatley in his 29 seasons.

“I’ve respected Venice, and obviously, Wheatley knows what he’s doing,” said sophomore outside hitter Summer Kohler, who had eight kills and nine digs in the championship match. “I think everything has a purpose. Sprinting to the net, cheering and wearing the high socks are things that put you in the mindset that you need to compete.

“Everyone at Venice has done it before you, and there have been so many championships that you have to trust the process.”

After completing their pre-game routines, complete with warm-up, video and PA introduction and opening sprint, a match with district title implications looked like business as usual for the Indians.

Though Venice needed just three sets to win, the Sharks had chances to swing the momentum in each race to 25.

Gulf Coast trailed 15-13 in the first set before Venice truly pulled away, sparked by a flurry of action at the net that included kills by Kohler, junior middle hitter Hilary Hupp and sophomore outside hitter Charley Goberville, as well as blocks from Hupp and Goberville and an ace from sophomore outside hitter Kyla Freddolino.

The second set wasn’t as easy for Venice.

After four kills apiece from hitters Aisha Keric and Lily Lucas in the first set, the two led again led the Sharks in a back-and-forth opening to the second set.

Tied at 16-16, Goberville led Venice on a 7-1 run that sealed the set with three kills and a block while junior outside hitter Jayda Lanham also added a kill.

Once the Indians started out the third set up, 7-1, Gulf Coast was in too deep of a hole to recover. Keric helped keep the Sharks alive, adding four of her match-high 14 kills along with a block down the final stretch. The Sharks rallied to as close as 22-16 at the end, but kills by Lanham, Hupp and Kohler gave Venice all it needed to seal the sweep.

Venice finished with 36 kills with a team-high 10 from Hupp, eight from Goberville and Kohler, four from senior middle hitter Leah Bartlett and senior setter Ashley Reynolds and two from Lanham.

Defensively, Freddolino (12 digs), Reynolds and sophomore libero Brighton Ferguson (11 digs each) helped keep the ball alive long enough to mount three straight late rallies.

“The best part of the game was that it was tight all the way,” Wheatley said. “All three games at 15, we took off, and that’s what good teams do. They finish strong. I’m really proud of these guys.

“We’ve been in dogfights all year long where if we didn’t pull away, we would lose. They know the real volleyball game starts at 15.”

Venice, which entered the district tournament ranked as the top seed in its region, will almost certainly host a team to be determined in a Region 7A-3 quarterfinal match on Wednesday at a time to be determined.

After adding another championship to his resume, Wheatley said the team never speaks of the title streak, which he called ‘unsustainable,’ but did admit it is as much a part of the Indians as the uniform they wear.

“It’s part of our tradition,” he said. “It’s who we are. It’s why we wear long socks. It means something. It’s why we sprint on the whistle to the net. It means something. We want the kids coming back when they are 45 years old and saying, ‘Hey! I started that tradition. I did that too!’ We just want something to carry it on.

“There’s 10 year olds here tonight saying, ‘I can’t wait to pull my socks up and play for the Indians one day.’”