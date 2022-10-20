ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Child dies from brain-eating amoeba in 'rare' infection, health officials say

By Teddy Grant, ABC News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GvorX_0ihAYHdp00

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. — A Nevada child died after being infected by a brain-eating amoeba in an "extremely rare" occurrence, the Southern Nevada Health District announced on Wednesday.

The district said that the Clark County, Nevada, resident might have been exposed to the amoeba, which it identified as Naegleria fowleri, on the Arizona side of Lake Mead in October.

"My condolences go out to the family of this young man," Dr. Fermin Leguen, the district health officer for SNHD, said in a press release. "While I want to reassure the public that this type of infection is an extremely rare occurrence, I know this brings no comfort to his family and friends at this time."

People can become infected by the amoeba when contaminated water enters the body through the nose, usually from swimming, diving or putting their heads underneath the water, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

An infection from Naegleria fowleri can cause headaches, fever, nausea, vomiting, stiff neck, seizures and coma that can lead to death, according to SNHD.

According to SNHD, the patient began to develop symptoms a week after exposure.

"Once symptoms start, the disease progresses rapidly and usually causes death within about five days," the district said.

Once diagnosed, Naegleria fowleri is very difficult to treat, Darien Sutton, a Los Angeles emergency medicine physician and ABC News medical contributor, said last year. Once it enters the brain, it causes a form of meningitis, and once the patient is exhibiting symptoms it's often too late to save them.

According to the CDC, Naegleria fowleri is found in warm fresh water and soil around the world. In the U.S., it thrives during the warmer months.

Experts said that climate change might contribute to life-threatening risks for swimmers as waterborne pathogens flourish and multiply faster in increasingly warming waters.

Scientists are becoming increasingly concerned about the possibility of dangerous pathogens, such as Naegleria fowleri, and Vibrio vulnificus, a flesh-eating bacteria, Dr. Sandra Gompf, an infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine at the University of South Florida, told ABC News last year.

The National Park Service will still allow recreational swimming at Lake Mead since the amoeba is natural to the environment and rarely causes disease, NPS said in a news release.

"However, recreational water users should always assume there is a risk anytime they enter warm fresh water," Dr. Maria Said, a U.S public health service officer with the NPS, added.

ABC News' Julia Jacobo contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now

Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
BGR.com

Urgent warning: Produce at 11 stores may be contaminated with human waste

People in Michigan might have certain Kuntry Gardens fruits and vegetables in their pantries or refrigerators. These products might be contaminated with untreated human waste, posing a health hazard to buyers. Health authorities issued a consumer advisory for these products, warning consumers not to eat them. It’s not quite a recall for Kuntry Gardens products, but it should be treated as one.
MICHIGAN STATE
BGR.com

Huge snack recall hits 18 states due to potentially dangerous allergen

Tree nut allergies are the most common food allergies out there, with six tree nuts being the most “popular” when it comes to allergic reactions. These are walnut, almond, hazelnut, pecan, cashew, and pistachio. Recalls follow when manufacturers discover traces of one of these allergens in products that should not contain tree nuts. That explains the new Lipari Foods snack recall, as two products from the manufacturer include undeclared cashews.
WISCONSIN STATE
Health Digest

Cracked Heels Could Be A Sign Of Something More

Dry skin of any kind is no fun, but a pair of dry, severely cracked heels can be particularly painful, notes Healthline. Often made worse during the colder months of the year, some people may find that their heels start to bleed. Yet the development of cracked heels is not...
NIH Director's Blog

Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length

A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
CNET

Flu Shot Side Effects: Here's What to Expect

As many folks start traveling and gathering like they did pre-pandemic, scientists are watching our for what they think might be an especially rough flu season in the US. The good news is we have very safe and effective tools for fighting and preventing the flu, caused by the potentially deadly influenza virus, including the flu vaccine.
The Independent

How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’

At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
IFLScience

Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public

As the virus behind COVID-19 has mutated and changed, so too have the symptoms associated with infection, and experts believe the dominant strain expected to cause a case surge this winter is no different. While the top symptoms of previous strains have included fever, loss of smell, and a runny...
MassLive.com

At Groton elementary school, hundreds of students sickened by virus

A mysterious virus sickened hundreds of students at an elementary school in Massachusetts this week, news outlets reported. Roughly 200 students of around 530 total at Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton were sickened as of Friday afternoon. The school was assessed by the Groton Board of Health and closed early due to both the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students, according to NBC Boston.
GROTON, MA
The US Sun

How red eyes could be a warning sign of deadly Victorian disease

A CHILD'S red eye was found to be a symptom of a killer disease. The unnamed 11-year-old from the US was referred to hospital with a persistent red eye. Despite taking several types of eye drops and antibiotics the otherwise perfectly healthy right child's eye remained red. Reporting in the...
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
15K+
Followers
27K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy