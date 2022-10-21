The Integrative Nurse Coach Academy offers curated programs that empower nurses to become global health leaders. As the global leader in training nurse coaches, the Integrative Nurse Coach™ Academy (INCA) has reached yet another milestone through the successful initiation of its 40th cohort of nurse coaches in the Integrative Nurse Coach™ Certificate Program. This announcement underscores INCA's continued commitment to empowering nurses by offering new skills and opportunities for career advancement. This program enables them to become the most confident and effective leaders in an emerging healthcare paradigm that focuses on prevention and wellness.

