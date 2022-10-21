ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radnor Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Indiana police have identified the boy whose body was found in a suitcase. Now, his mother is wanted in connection with his death

Authorities have identified the boy found dead inside a suitcase in rural Indiana earlier this year, according to a Wednesday news release from the Indiana State Police. The body of Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia, was found in rural Washington County inside a hard-shell suitcase with a "distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back," police said in April. State police were called to investigate after a resident who was mushroom hunting discovered the suitcase on April 16 and immediately called 911, the agency said.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Advocates urge Georgians to 'vote for mental health'

ATLANTA — Mental health advocates are urging Georgians to “vote for mental health.”. “Mental health is not a Democratic issue or a Republican issue. It is a Georgia issue,” Kim Jones, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Georgia, said during a rally at the state Capitol. “Make sure your voice is heard and vote. … Every elected official … has influence on issues impacting people who are impacted by a mental health condition.”
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy