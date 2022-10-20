Read full article on original website
Ellis Impressive in Red-White Scrimmage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Courtesy: UofL Athletics) — The University of Louisville men's basketball team gave fans a first look at what's to come this season with Sunday's Red and White Scrimmage, with the Red squad coming out victorious 68-51 at the KFC Yum! Center.
CenterStage getting ready to open newest show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - CenterStage's upcoming production of "Falsettos" features plenty of music and dancing. The show opens this week in Louisville. Shows on Oct. 27, 29, 30-31 and Nov. 3 at the Trager Family JCC. Tickets are $25.
CycLOUvia returns to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bikes, scooters and skateboards took over the streets of the Highlands over the weekend. Bardstown Road was shut down on Sunday for this year's Tom Owen CycLOUvia event. The event was named in honor of the former 8th District councilman who was a big advocate
Gov. Beshear highlights record-breaking job growth, development in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said the commonwealth is seeing record-breaking job growth and economic development as part of a visit to Lousville. The conversation was part of Greater Louisville Inc.’s Capitol Connection series, speaking with elected officials and political leaders on business issues within the city and the commonwealth.
StormTALK! Weather Blog 10/24
Groundbreaking for westward expansion of Waterfront Park. Updated: 9 hours ago. Waterfront Park will be within walking distance for more than 12,000 people
Groundbreaking for westward expansion of Waterfront Park
Brawl in Louisville courtroom causes major security breach. Updated: 6 hours ago. The defendant and family of the victims ran through the back
Wilma Barnstable's legacy remembered by family
There are two candidates on the ballot to represent District 6 on the JCPS board. Groundbreaking for westward expansion of Waterfront Park.
Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air & Electric opens new location in Elizabethtown, Ky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air & Electric celebrated the opening of their new location in Elizabethtown, Kentucky on Monday. The local home services provider officially opened at 2916 Ring Road with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Locally owned and operated since 1982, Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air & Electric offers
Students get out of classroom to focus on networking
There are two candidates on the ballot to represent District 6 on the JCPS board. Groundbreaking for westward expansion of Waterfront Park.
Closer look at JCPS District 6 Board candidates
Waterfront Park will be within walking distance for more than 12,000 people living in West Louisville. Brawl in Louisville courtroom causes major security
Ask WAVE: Can I legally carry a ‘sword cane’ without a permit?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of 2019, Kentucky is a permitless concealed carry state, which means if you legally own a gun, you can legally carry it – hidden – with just a few restrictions. But what if a gun isn’t how you want to arm yourself?
Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs host 5K in Iroquois Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs hosted a 5K in Iroquois Park on Saturday. The race aims to bring awareness to end homelessness among veterans. The free event began at 10 a.m., with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer as the race marshal.
Louisville officers capture 3 escaped cattle, 1 still missing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police confirmed three out of four cows that escaped Friday have been caught. On Friday, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said a cattle truck and another truck had been involved in a minor accident and had pulled off near Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive. Multiple cows escaped as they were being transferred from the cattle truck to another truck.
Teen charged in 2021 homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager has been arrested in Tennessee in connection with a homicide that happened 16 months ago in the California neighborhood. Louisville Metro police say the suspect was 16-years-old at the time of the crime. Because he was a juvenile his name is not being released.
Brawl in Louisville courtroom causes major security breach
Groundbreaking for westward expansion of Waterfront Park. Updated: 6 hours ago. Waterfront Park will be within walking distance for more than 12,000 people
Goode Weather Blog Saturday Special
Churchill Downs celebrates new First Turn Club, seating area with topping off ceremony. Churchill Downs celebrates new First Turn Club, seating area with topping off ceremony. Cows loose in Cherokee Park, escaped cattle trailer.
New COVID variants tracked ahead of cold, flu season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new round of COVID variants produces a familiar pattern for cold and flu season. Health officials are tracking the spread of the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 strains of the virus. They are mutations of the previously dominant strain labeled BA.5.
Crews called to barn fire storing ammo in Southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters are working a barn fire that broke out in Lexington, Indiana Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Mike Higgins with the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the private property around 2 p.m. and found a barn on fire, with "a lot of ammunition in it going off."
WAVE, Norton Children’s Hospital partner for Home & BMW Raffle, raising $113,700 for children’s behavioral health
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year's Norton Children's Hospital Home & BMW Raffle Sell-a-Thon on WAVE raised a remarkable $113,700 for children's behavioral health!. Donations will help Norton Children's Behavioral & Mental Health, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine, through the Norton Children's Hospital Foundation.
OVEC opens Jefferson County’s largest Head Start facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Ohio Valley Educational Co-operative held a ceremony on Monday with the opening of their newest educational building. "Today marks an important step in OVEC's mission to provide families and children comprehensive services to advance early childhood education throughout our region," OVEC CEO Jason Adkins said. "This renovated space will provide much-needed childcare opportunities to families in Jefferson County and allow parents to come back into the workforce."
