Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
wdrb.com
Police: victim recovering after carjacking, shooting in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police say a man was taken to the hospital after he was injured during a carjacking in east Louisville early Wednesday. LMPD spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff says it happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive, near S. Hurstbourne Parkway and Stony Brook Drive.
wdrb.com
Jeffersontown police recover 2,000 pounds of marijuana, arrest 5 after large-scale bust
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Jeffersontown say they've arrested five men who were involved in a large-scale marijuana ring. Investigators also seized 2,000 pounds of marijuana, several firearms and a large amount of cash, according to court documents. Police say on Tuesday, shortly before 6 p.m., police stopped the...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 34-year-old man shot to death at apartment complex near Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 34-year-old Louisville man who was shot to death at an apartment complex near Fern Creek Sunday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Leonard Werner. LMPD 7th Division officers responded to the shooting in the...
wdrb.com
Inmate makes brief escape from Louisville jail, leaving jumpsuit and bag of candy behind
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An escaped inmate forced a brief lockdown at Louisville Metro Corrections Wednesday morning. According to a news release from Metro Corrections Maj. Darrell Goodlett, Marcus Prosser, 50, escaped while waiting for arraignment court. "At approximately 8:30 this morning, one of our court officers realized one of...
wdrb.com
Police arrest Louisville man for July murder in Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have made an arrest months after a man was shot to death in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood. According to court documents, 18-year-old D'Andre Swain Jr. was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on Monday afternoon. Swain is charged with complicity to murder in connection with the July...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Suspect in custody after two men stabbed in 4th Street Live
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- LMPD arrested a suspect after two men were stabbed in 4th Street Live. LMPD spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff said 1st Division officers responded to a stabbing just after midnight on Tuesday. Ruoff said officers found two men suffering from lacerations. Both were transported to University Hospital, with...
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Family members chase double murder suspect through Louisville courthouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Video from inside a Louisville courtroom shows family members of a murder victim going after the suspect. The chaos in the courthouse happened at the end of a hearing for Paul Wade, who is accused of killing two people in the Russell neighborhood last month. Jefferson...
wdrb.com
Police searching for missing Indiana man who could be in Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for a missing Indiana man who may be in the Louisville area. Louisville Metro Police said the Jackson County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office asked for help finding Johnny T. McPeak, 53, who was last seen Monday, Oct. 24. Authorities say McPeak is believed to...
wdrb.com
Sheriff says man housed at Harrison County, Indiana, jail died by suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Sheriff's Department in southern Indiana is investigating after a person housed at the jail died by suicide over the weekend. According to Sheriff Nick Smith, corrections officers entered the cell of Raymond Frederick Toops, 35, just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, after he didn't appear at his door when morning medications were passed out.
wdrb.com
Police say Louisville man attacked pedestrian with hammer outside Brown Theater
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man attacked a stranger with a hammer outside the Brown Theater overnight, causing serious head trauma. According to court documents, 40-year-old Andrew Hoke was arrested early Tuesday morning, hours after his alleged crimes. Police said shortly before 1 a.m., Hoke was inside...
wdrb.com
Police say man walked up behind strangers at Fourth Street Live! and slit their throats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a man they said walked up behind two strangers at Fourth Street Live! and slit their throats. It happened shortly after 12 a.m. Tuesday. According to court documents, surveillance video shows 37-year-old Sean Coats walking up behind two people when he proceeded to "cut...
wdrb.com
Golden Alert issued for 55-year-old Louisville woman last seen in Fern Creek neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing 55-year-old woman in Louisville. According to Louisville Emergency Management, Melissa Deacon-Archer was last seen at 1 p.m. on Monday near the 5400 block of Governours Way. That's in Fern Creek. She is 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs 140...
wdrb.com
Suspects in court after random violent attacks in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men charged in separate attacks in downtown Louisville earlier this week were both in court Wednesday, as local businesses struggle with perceptions that the area is unsafe. One of the suspects is accused of assaulting a passerby on the street with a hammer, and the...
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed at apartment complex near Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday night at an apartment complex near Fern Creek. LMPD 7th Division officers responded to the shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. That's at the Overbrook Apartment Homes, not far from Bardstown Road. The...
wdrb.com
2 juveniles arrested after Louisville pastor was carjacked at gunpoint outside church
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For five decades, Rev. A. Russell Awkard has come and gone from his church in the Park DuValle neighborhood with no problem. Awkard was inside his office Monday, preparing for his 50th anniversary celebration of preaching at New Zion Baptist Church. When he walked outside to the parking lot, someone pointed a gun at him and took his car.
wdrb.com
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office promises security changes after courtroom chaos
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- Days later, and a video from a Jefferson County courtroom is stunning. "Internally I was like, 'Oh this is so bad. This is really bad,'" said Jefferson County District Court Judge Anne Haynie. The seasoned judge was stuck in the middle of what she calls a "chaotic...
wdrb.com
6 out of 20 complaints settled over VA Hospital blasting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six damage claims have already been settled over blasting at the site of Louisville's new VA hospital. The contractor got 20 damage complaints after the Oct. 5 blast, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The claims cite damage from rock and debris, or seismic...
wdrb.com
Downtown Louisville assaults highlight city's challenges with homelessness, mental illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Violent attacks overnight at two downtown Louisville locations have many people asking questions about public safety in the city. The two separate attacks -- a pair of stabbings and an assault with a hammer -- happened barely an hour apart, down the street from each other, and left three people injured.
wdrb.com
FBI sends evidence from Crystal Rogers search in Bardstown to lab at Quantico
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI said some of the evidence found last week in connection to the Crystal Rogers case is being sent to the FBI lab in Quantico. Virginia. The FBI will not say what evidence was found. Federal agents wrapped up their five-day search Friday at a...
Comments / 0