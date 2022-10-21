ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larue County, KY

Related
UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
Police: victim recovering after carjacking, shooting in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police say a man was taken to the hospital after he was injured during a carjacking in east Louisville early Wednesday. LMPD spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff says it happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive, near S. Hurstbourne Parkway and Stony Brook Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Police arrest Louisville man for July murder in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have made an arrest months after a man was shot to death in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood. According to court documents, 18-year-old D'Andre Swain Jr. was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on Monday afternoon. Swain is charged with complicity to murder in connection with the July...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LMPD: Suspect in custody after two men stabbed in 4th Street Live

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- LMPD arrested a suspect after two men were stabbed in 4th Street Live. LMPD spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff said 1st Division officers responded to a stabbing just after midnight on Tuesday. Ruoff said officers found two men suffering from lacerations. Both were transported to University Hospital, with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Sheriff says man housed at Harrison County, Indiana, jail died by suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Sheriff's Department in southern Indiana is investigating after a person housed at the jail died by suicide over the weekend. According to Sheriff Nick Smith, corrections officers entered the cell of Raymond Frederick Toops, 35, just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, after he didn't appear at his door when morning medications were passed out.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
Man shot and killed at apartment complex near Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday night at an apartment complex near Fern Creek. LMPD 7th Division officers responded to the shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. That's at the Overbrook Apartment Homes, not far from Bardstown Road. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
6 out of 20 complaints settled over VA Hospital blasting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six damage claims have already been settled over blasting at the site of Louisville's new VA hospital. The contractor got 20 damage complaints after the Oct. 5 blast, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The claims cite damage from rock and debris, or seismic...
LOUISVILLE, KY

