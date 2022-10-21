PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lemon Bay rolls past Booker for title

Before the start of the 2022 Lemon Bay volleyball season, head coach Patrick Auer laid out his mission — to go deep into the playoffs.

The Manta Rays completed the first part of that mission on Thursday, as Lemon Bay defeated Booker 25-4, 25-7, 25-6 to take the District 4A-11 title. It was Lemon Bays’ second consecutive crown.

Lemon Bay’s offense got rolling early and never slowed down. In the first set alone, Lemon Bay recorded seven aces and 10 kills. The power of outside hitter Taylor Orris and liber Rylie Thibideau sparked the Mantas’ offense. Thibideau had six aces while Orris tallied six kills.

“When we get our offense rolling, it makes us feel better, because we don’t have to dig a deep hole and come out of it,” Orris said. “We start strong, and we finish strong. We didn’t have a weak moment this time.”

With that momentum, the Mantas’ offense continued to overpower the Tornadoes. Lemon Bay’s hitters kept finding holes on the court. Ultimately, Orris knocked down 13 kills, and Thibideau recorded 14 aces, one shy of the team record.

Throughout the match, Orris and Thibideau used strategies that worked for them this entire season.

“I just saw they only had one person deep on the line, so I just kept tipping it over.” Orris said. “It was getting kills every time basically.”

Thibideau agreed.

“I was looking for the little gaps between the players,” she said. “I just kind of served there.”

The Mantas combined for 30 kills and 21 aces as a team. Afterward, Orris said she was excited to see how far her team can go this postseason.

“We are going to go to practice tomorrow and try to keep it up,” Orris said. “We have our next game on Tuesday, we don’t know who it is yet, but hopefully we keep it strong and keep going.”

Girls golfLady Mantas defend county title: The Lemon Bay girls golf team defended their Charlotte County title for the fifth straight year with a team total of 369 at the par-70 Deep Creek Golf Club on Wednesday.

Charlotte earned second with a 446 total and Port Charlotte finished third with a 522.

The Manta Rays were led once again by freshmen Sophia Stiwich (77), who took medalist honors as the Charlotte County girls individual golf champion. Haley Hall (91), Madison Hanson (96), and Rachel Gillis (105) completed the team scoring for the now 10-1 Mantas.

The all-county team is comprised of Lemon Bay’s top four players along with Makayla Chupka (103) and Lela Evett (110) of Charlotte.