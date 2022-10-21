Unscrupulous providers housing vulnerable people are “making excessive profits by capitalising on loopholes in a taxpayer-funded gold-rush”, MPs have warned.A damning report calls for changes to the provision of exempt accommodation, a form of supported housing funded by housing benefit – with MPs told there is “a licence to print money to those who wish to exploit the system”.The Levelling Up, Housing, Communities (LUHC) Committee, which conducted a months-long inquiry into exempt accommodation, is recommending the government publish national standards as part of a series of changes.The select committee’s inquiry “heard of squalid environments, vermin, drug-taking, crime and abuse”, the...

18 MINUTES AGO