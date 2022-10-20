Don’t settle for just any studio apartment—choose one with the most convenient location! Kimberly Court in South Boulder offers a wonderful residential community environment with all the amenities you are looking for. Spend time at the clubhouse (check out the sauna!), pool or community garden. The new BBQ grill area with a fire pit is the perfect place to meet friends and neighbors for a cookout. You’ll love the great location near Boulder’s trails, the East Boulder Rec Center, RTD Table Mesa Park’n Ride, and everything Boulder has to offer. The professional on-site management and maintenance team is always available to make sure you feel right at home. Visit the website for floor plans, availability, and a photo gallery. Make Kimberly Court your new address in Boulder!

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO