Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: How does your church treat Denver homeless people?David HeitzDenver, CO
CDOT closes I-25 Gap Project express lane through FridayHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Denver urged to fund restrooms, showers for homeless, budget less for policeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado ramps up homelessness, housing efforts amid crisisDavid HeitzColorado State
Denver ranks No. 25 on list of best cities for remote workersSara B. HansenDenver, CO
Related
coloradobusinessprofiles.com
Don’t Settle For Just Any Studio Apartment
Don’t settle for just any studio apartment—choose one with the most convenient location! Kimberly Court in South Boulder offers a wonderful residential community environment with all the amenities you are looking for. Spend time at the clubhouse (check out the sauna!), pool or community garden. The new BBQ grill area with a fire pit is the perfect place to meet friends and neighbors for a cookout. You’ll love the great location near Boulder’s trails, the East Boulder Rec Center, RTD Table Mesa Park’n Ride, and everything Boulder has to offer. The professional on-site management and maintenance team is always available to make sure you feel right at home. Visit the website for floor plans, availability, and a photo gallery. Make Kimberly Court your new address in Boulder!
coloradobusinessprofiles.com
Round-The-Clock Respite Care
AltaVita Assisted Living offers comprehensive round-the-clock respite care services in a warm and welcoming facility. The 24-hour staff is carefully selected and take pride in honoring everyone in their care. The caregivers help residents in a supportive, respectful way—with dressing, bathing, mobility, meal assistance, and incontinence care. Respite care is a perfect plan for your loved one to get the care they need while providing a break for the caregiver. AltaVita offers overnight stays, so family caregivers can attend to personal matters or simply offer a reprieve from the rigors of daily caregiving. AltaVita communities are locally owned and conveniently located in Longmont, Colorado, with easy access anywhere along the Front Range. Visit the website for more information.
coloradobusinessprofiles.com
A Personalized Stone Sign Adds A Touch Of Class
A personalized stone sign adds a touch of class to your home or business. Proudly announce your company, address, or family name with artisan stonework from Landmark Monuments. Their craftsmen will create a simple address marker for your home—or work with them to create an elaborate sign that sets your business center apart from the others. Choose from many types of stone and colors. Landmark provides onsite engraving for your existing tombstones or markers, with experts who are familiar with cemetery regulations, ensuring a seamless experience for you. Landmark takes pride in their excellent staff. Let them put over 80 years of experience to work for you. Landmark Monuments brings Integrity and Quality to every project. Call Landmark Monuments today.
coloradobusinessprofiles.com
What’s The Big Deal About Twin Peaks Liquor?
What’s the big deal about Twin Peaks Liquor? Some say it’s the huge beer selection (there’s a whole wall of great brews to choose from) and some say it’s the affordable 90+ point wines to complement any menu and taste. Of course, there’s the full range of liquor, liqueurs and small-batch spirits. Saving 3 to 5 percent on your purchases is a big deal too! The friendly crew takes the time to help you find what you need. Easy to get to, with lots of free parking. Skip the mega-marts and grocery stores and come to Twin Peaks Liquor, located right next to King Soopers on Hover Road in Longmont. Raise your glass to the best—Twin Peaks Liquor!
Comments / 0