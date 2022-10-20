ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort To Get $1 Billion Upgrade

Built in 1999, the Venetian Las Vegas isn’t one of Sin City’s oldest resorts, by any means--though it certainly is one of the biggest, as it boasts 36 stories and is more than 475 feet. It also houses the world’s second-largest hotel, with 4,049 rooms, 3,068 suites, and a 120,000-square-foot casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Robb Report

This $35 Million Waterfront Mega-Mansion in Maui Has an Observation Deck for Whale-Watching

Two swimming pools? Yep. A whale-watching deck? You bet. This Maui pad checks all the boxes when it comes to island living. Built for a Silicon Valley couple, the palatial abode was nearly a decade in the making and, well, you can tell. Sass Somekh and his wife Eta bought the land in 2001 for $4.65 million and finished building the mega-mansion around 10 years later, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. It is now listed at $35 million, making it the most expensive home on the Maui market.
HAWAII STATE
L. Cane

These Dome-Shaped Structures in Florida Were Once a Luxury Vacation Home But Were Returned to the Sea by Hurricanes

In 1980, oil producer Bob Lee had an ambitious idea. He wanted to build a modern, self-sustaining Florida vacation home for his family to enjoy. Although Bob saw part of his dream realized, things didn't turn out as he'd planned. What was meant to be a vacation home turned into a landmark surrounded by water and was eventually claimed by hurricanes. These odd-shaped structures were called the Cape Romano Dome House, and they used to be a tourist attraction.
FLORIDA STATE
Thrillist

Step Outside of Time in Utah’s Mythical, Luxurious Amangiri Hotel

There are a few hotels in the world that have risen to near-mythical status: The Plaza Hotel in New York, the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai, and the Ritz in Paris. But among the travel industry’s cognoscenti—be they journalists, seasoned travel agents, or simply hotel snobs—there is only one name that makes the pulse quicken: Amangiri.
UTAH STATE
Robb Report

A Luxurious New Orient Express Train Will Debut in 2025—Here’s a Look Inside

The Orient Express may date back more than a century, but it’s certainly chugging along with the times. The famed train service, which is helmed by French hospitality group Accor, will soon undergo a major makeover to ready it for discerning travelers of the future. The Orient Express 2.0, which is set to debut in 2025, has just been teased in a series of new images and will be fully revealed at upcoming exhibitions in Paris and Miami. At first blush, the luxurious locomotive oozes glitz and glamor just like its predecessor. Historic carriages from the first Orient Express trains that Georges Nagelmacker launched...
The Beacon Newspapers

Cultural treats in small-town Andalucia

Travel writer Rick Steves tells us what to see, eat and drink in southern Spain. Photo by Rick Steves' Europe. The American image of Spain is Andalucia: the home of bullfights, flamenco, gazpacho and pristine whitewashed hill towns. This southern part of the country feels more quintessentially Spanish than perhaps...
touristmeetstraveler.com

First Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Cruise Has Finally Launched

Ritz-Carlton is known for its luxurious hotels, but the company’s highly anticipated superyacht cruise has made its debut. Evrima set sail from Barcelona, Spain to Nice, France on October 15, 2022. Meanwhile, this is the first of three, custom-built superyachts in what is dubbed the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Ritz-Carlton...
Robb Report

This $37 Million South Florida Home Is Like Living in a Plush Four Seasons Hotel Suite

Hotel residences can oftentimes feel stale, but that’s not the case with this incredible $37 million residences that just hit the market. Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club offer an exceptionally rare opportunity to own something completely unique, and be in close proximity to a piece of history. The iconic Surf Club dates back to the 1930s when it was built as a members-only social club by tire tycoon Harvey Firestone during the Great Depression. It was the ultimate place to see and be seen and welcomed stars like Elizabeth Taylor, Winston Churchill, Frank Sinatra and Gary Cooper, to name a few.
SURFSIDE, FL
Robb Report

Inside the Lush and Luxe Tuscan Resort That Ferragamo Built

Savory but sweet, bursting with ripe acidity and unmistakable freshness: Digging into the scarlet tomato topping my millefoglie, a primo piatto of daintily layered organic peppers, cucumber and greens from a nearby garden, there’s no mistaking where I am. Sitting next to me at Il Borro, the Tuscan resort I checked into earlier today, owner Salvatore Ferragamo echoes my sentiments: “In a world that moves a million miles per hour, to really stop and appreciate the freshness of vegetables like this is important.” Salvatore was 21 years old when his father, Ferruccio Ferragamo—the second generation of the eponymous luxury Italian fashion...
CBS LA

Hurricane Roslyn grows into Category 4 storm as it nears Mexico's coast

Hurricane Roslyn grew into a major Category 4 storm on Saturday as it headed for a collision with Mexico's Pacific coast, likely north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta. The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Roslyn's maximum sustained winds stood at 130 mph early Saturday evening. The storm was centered about 90 miles southwest of Cabo Corrientes — the point of land jutting into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta — and moving north at 10 mph.The forecast called for Roslyn to begin shifting to a northeast movement, putting it on path that could take it close to Cabo...
wanderwisdom.com

Woman Reminds Us Why We Want to Avoid 'Snappers' in Las Vegas at All Costs

Las Vegas is also known as 'Candyland' for adults. A fantasy place where glitz and glamour never sleeps. Millions flock here yearly to visit this 24/7, 365-days-a-year destination that is lined with upscale casino resorts, neon lights, shops, restaurants, nightclubs, entertainment venues, music, comedy, circus, magic etc. This adult playground has been coined with the famous phrase, "what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas," and there are many reason why.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vinlove.net

Pristine beauty, few people set foot in the ‘dragon’s eye’ in the heart of Ha Long Bay

Dragon Eye Island, whether viewed from afar or set foot to explore, has an irresistible charm and wildness. Ha Long Bay – the result of thousands of years of geological tectonics, is the pride of Vietnam’s tourism with a magnificent landscape formed by a population of beautiful islands. Each island in Ha Long Bay has its own charm, and Dragon Eye Island is one of them.
traveltomorrow.com

Sumptuous beauty of lost Orient Express carriages revealed

In an almost impossibly romantic rebirth, a number of abandoned Orient Express carriages are being given a new lease of life, reports CNN travel. The vintage carriages were discovered by French railway buff and PhD student of Orient Express history Arthur Mettetal, after he recognised their blue paint and white roofs on YouTube. They were languishing in a small railway station in Malaszwewicze, between Poland and Belarus.
tripatini.com

Burj Al Arab Hotel Dubai

Dubai is full of many astonishing sites and buildings, millions of tourists visit Dubai each year to enjoy its amazing sites, not only Burj Khalifa and Dubai mall are famous amazing buildings but also Burj Al-Arab Dubai Hotel. It is the best 7-star hotel in Dubai as it is a...

