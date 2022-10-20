Read full article on original website
Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort To Get $1 Billion Upgrade
Built in 1999, the Venetian Las Vegas isn’t one of Sin City’s oldest resorts, by any means--though it certainly is one of the biggest, as it boasts 36 stories and is more than 475 feet. It also houses the world’s second-largest hotel, with 4,049 rooms, 3,068 suites, and a 120,000-square-foot casino.
This $35 Million Waterfront Mega-Mansion in Maui Has an Observation Deck for Whale-Watching
Two swimming pools? Yep. A whale-watching deck? You bet. This Maui pad checks all the boxes when it comes to island living. Built for a Silicon Valley couple, the palatial abode was nearly a decade in the making and, well, you can tell. Sass Somekh and his wife Eta bought the land in 2001 for $4.65 million and finished building the mega-mansion around 10 years later, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. It is now listed at $35 million, making it the most expensive home on the Maui market.
These Dome-Shaped Structures in Florida Were Once a Luxury Vacation Home But Were Returned to the Sea by Hurricanes
In 1980, oil producer Bob Lee had an ambitious idea. He wanted to build a modern, self-sustaining Florida vacation home for his family to enjoy. Although Bob saw part of his dream realized, things didn't turn out as he'd planned. What was meant to be a vacation home turned into a landmark surrounded by water and was eventually claimed by hurricanes. These odd-shaped structures were called the Cape Romano Dome House, and they used to be a tourist attraction.
Thrillist
Step Outside of Time in Utah’s Mythical, Luxurious Amangiri Hotel
There are a few hotels in the world that have risen to near-mythical status: The Plaza Hotel in New York, the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai, and the Ritz in Paris. But among the travel industry’s cognoscenti—be they journalists, seasoned travel agents, or simply hotel snobs—there is only one name that makes the pulse quicken: Amangiri.
Popular tourist destination Puerto Vallarta bracing for hurricane
Puerto Vallarta is bracing for impact from the category 4 Hurricane Roslyn. It’s barreling toward Mexico’s Pacific Coast and is expected to make landfall early Sunday. Officials say there will be damaging winds and up to ten inches of rain.Oct. 22, 2022.
A Luxurious New Orient Express Train Will Debut in 2025—Here’s a Look Inside
The Orient Express may date back more than a century, but it’s certainly chugging along with the times. The famed train service, which is helmed by French hospitality group Accor, will soon undergo a major makeover to ready it for discerning travelers of the future. The Orient Express 2.0, which is set to debut in 2025, has just been teased in a series of new images and will be fully revealed at upcoming exhibitions in Paris and Miami. At first blush, the luxurious locomotive oozes glitz and glamor just like its predecessor. Historic carriages from the first Orient Express trains that Georges Nagelmacker launched...
Florida Woman’s Boyfriend Refurbishes GoodWill Dining Set With Chalk Paint and It’s Stunning
Trusting the process really worth it sometimes.
Cultural treats in small-town Andalucia
Travel writer Rick Steves tells us what to see, eat and drink in southern Spain. Photo by Rick Steves' Europe. The American image of Spain is Andalucia: the home of bullfights, flamenco, gazpacho and pristine whitewashed hill towns. This southern part of the country feels more quintessentially Spanish than perhaps...
touristmeetstraveler.com
First Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Cruise Has Finally Launched
Ritz-Carlton is known for its luxurious hotels, but the company’s highly anticipated superyacht cruise has made its debut. Evrima set sail from Barcelona, Spain to Nice, France on October 15, 2022. Meanwhile, this is the first of three, custom-built superyachts in what is dubbed the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Ritz-Carlton...
This $37 Million South Florida Home Is Like Living in a Plush Four Seasons Hotel Suite
Hotel residences can oftentimes feel stale, but that’s not the case with this incredible $37 million residences that just hit the market. Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club offer an exceptionally rare opportunity to own something completely unique, and be in close proximity to a piece of history. The iconic Surf Club dates back to the 1930s when it was built as a members-only social club by tire tycoon Harvey Firestone during the Great Depression. It was the ultimate place to see and be seen and welcomed stars like Elizabeth Taylor, Winston Churchill, Frank Sinatra and Gary Cooper, to name a few.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Bienvenido Aguado Takes On The Utah Desert
Tannus develops inserts for every type of rider including the freerider's of Virgin, UT. Watch as Bienvenido Aguado takes his big tricks and timeless style to the desert.
Inside the Lush and Luxe Tuscan Resort That Ferragamo Built
Savory but sweet, bursting with ripe acidity and unmistakable freshness: Digging into the scarlet tomato topping my millefoglie, a primo piatto of daintily layered organic peppers, cucumber and greens from a nearby garden, there’s no mistaking where I am. Sitting next to me at Il Borro, the Tuscan resort I checked into earlier today, owner Salvatore Ferragamo echoes my sentiments: “In a world that moves a million miles per hour, to really stop and appreciate the freshness of vegetables like this is important.” Salvatore was 21 years old when his father, Ferruccio Ferragamo—the second generation of the eponymous luxury Italian fashion...
Hurricane Roslyn grows into Category 4 storm as it nears Mexico's coast
Hurricane Roslyn grew into a major Category 4 storm on Saturday as it headed for a collision with Mexico's Pacific coast, likely north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta. The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Roslyn's maximum sustained winds stood at 130 mph early Saturday evening. The storm was centered about 90 miles southwest of Cabo Corrientes — the point of land jutting into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta — and moving north at 10 mph.The forecast called for Roslyn to begin shifting to a northeast movement, putting it on path that could take it close to Cabo...
wanderwisdom.com
Woman Reminds Us Why We Want to Avoid 'Snappers' in Las Vegas at All Costs
Las Vegas is also known as 'Candyland' for adults. A fantasy place where glitz and glamour never sleeps. Millions flock here yearly to visit this 24/7, 365-days-a-year destination that is lined with upscale casino resorts, neon lights, shops, restaurants, nightclubs, entertainment venues, music, comedy, circus, magic etc. This adult playground has been coined with the famous phrase, "what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas," and there are many reason why.
This luxury concept superyacht has two tilting masts to sail under bridges
It comes with a retractable beach club and a garage to hold a seaplane.
vinlove.net
Pristine beauty, few people set foot in the ‘dragon’s eye’ in the heart of Ha Long Bay
Dragon Eye Island, whether viewed from afar or set foot to explore, has an irresistible charm and wildness. Ha Long Bay – the result of thousands of years of geological tectonics, is the pride of Vietnam’s tourism with a magnificent landscape formed by a population of beautiful islands. Each island in Ha Long Bay has its own charm, and Dragon Eye Island is one of them.
traveltomorrow.com
Sumptuous beauty of lost Orient Express carriages revealed
In an almost impossibly romantic rebirth, a number of abandoned Orient Express carriages are being given a new lease of life, reports CNN travel. The vintage carriages were discovered by French railway buff and PhD student of Orient Express history Arthur Mettetal, after he recognised their blue paint and white roofs on YouTube. They were languishing in a small railway station in Malaszwewicze, between Poland and Belarus.
tripatini.com
Burj Al Arab Hotel Dubai
Dubai is full of many astonishing sites and buildings, millions of tourists visit Dubai each year to enjoy its amazing sites, not only Burj Khalifa and Dubai mall are famous amazing buildings but also Burj Al-Arab Dubai Hotel. It is the best 7-star hotel in Dubai as it is a...
This Boutique Hotel Is an Architectural Oasis Near Oaxaca’s Top Surf Beach
Along the dirt-track roads of mellow Punta Zicatela, at the southernmost point of Puerto Escondido in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, the latest architectural project along the region’s Pacific Coast feels more like an ancient temple than the beach town’s latest boutique hotel. Inspired by the pyramids built...
drifttravel.com
Experience The Glamour of The French Riviera Behind the Wheel of An Iconic Classic or Super Car
There’s nothing like feeling the thrill of driving an iconic classic or super car on the scenic and breathtaking roads of the French Riviera. Concierges at Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel have partnered with the car rental company Joey Rent to offer guests customised driving experiences. The...
