Read full article on original website
Related
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
NPR
Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz face off in their first debate
The contest for Pennsylvania's open seat in the U.S. Senate is among the closest and most closely watched in the country. It features two very high-profile candidates - Republican Mehmet Oz, better known as the celebrity TV doctor, and Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke back in May and only recently resumed a full campaign schedule. Tomorrow, they will hold their only debate. NPR's Don Gonyea reports.
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying Migrants
Mayor Eric Adams said El Paso was not sending any more buses to New York. After President Biden issued Title 42 preventing Venezuelan citizens from crossing the border due to the spread of COVID-19. This has lowered and even eliminated the number of buses coming from Texas to New York.
NPR
For Democrats to keep control of the Senate, New Hampshire race is a must win
New Hampshire is a must-win state for Democrats in their campaign to keep control of the Senate. Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan narrowly won her last race in 2016. This time, she's facing a far-right Republican candidate who wants to keep the focus on the economy. NPR's congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh reports.
NPR
What does a polarizing first term mean for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' reelection bid?
Tonight, Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, is facing off with his Democratic challenger, the former Florida governor Charlie Crist, in their first and only debate before next month's election. Polling shows DeSantis with an average 10 point advantage. And the outcome of the race might tell us how his leadership has resonated with Florida voters, like his response during the pandemic, pushing against federal guidance on masking and vaccines.
NPR
Young voters in Milwaukee share the biggest issues motivating them to vote
UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS #1: (Chanting in non-English language). SUMMER: Mark Denning, a member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, rallied the crowd. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MARK DENNING: This is the largest Native population in the state of Wisconsin, and your vote matters. (CHEERING) DENNING: We - it does. Go ahead,...
NPR
Some GOP Candidates Are Struggling. Can Mitch McConnell Save Them?
More than $1.6 billion has been spent or booked on TV ads in a dozen Senate races, with $3 out of every $4 being spent in six states — Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin, Nevada and Ohio, according to an NPR analysis of data provided by the ad-tracking firm AdImpact.
Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0
The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
NPR
Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes on abortion, onslaught of GOP advertising
The Senate race in Wisconsin is one of a handful that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Over the summer, incumbent Republican Ron Johnson looked vulnerable to a challenge by Democrat Mandela Barnes. But now, polling shows that Barnes is trailing Johnson, with just two weeks to go until Election Day. I sat down with Lieutenant Governor Barnes after a meet-and-greet with Latino voters in Milwaukee. And when I asked him about the momentum in this race, he didn't seem worried.
Congress must fulfill its core function
To the surprise of no one, members of Congress have extended their abysmal record for missing the deadline for passing the appropriations bills before the beginning of the fiscal year. Legislators should have approved all 12 appropriations bills by Oct. 1, 2022, which marked the beginning of fiscal year (FY)...
NPR
Jury selection to begin in the Trump Organization's tax evasion trial
Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of former President Trump's family business. The Trump Organization is accused of evading taxes by compensating employees through off-the-books benefits. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Jury selection begins this morning in Manhattan in the trial of former President Trump's family businesses. NPR's Ilya Marritz reports...
NPR
Inside the 'constitutional sheriff' movement
NPR's Cheryl Thompson speaks with Maurice Chammah of the Marshall Project to talk about the growing "constitutional sheriff" movement and what its aims are. As the midterms near, you may be thinking about or have already decided who you're going to vote for in major races like the House, the Senate, or governor. But across the country, hundreds of races are taking place for an office that doesn't get as much attention - sheriffs. Maria Shamma is a reporter with the Marshall Project, an outlet that focuses on the criminal justice system. He says the role of sheriff is crucial and often powerful. And increasingly, some of them are embracing radical ideas, including one known as the constitutional sheriff.
NPR
What's next after Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump
The House Jan. 6th committee has subpoenaed former President Trump. NPR's Cheryl W. Thompson speaks with former deputy assistant attorney general Harry Litman about what could happen next. CHERYL W THOMPSON, HOST:. The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is waiting for a response from...
Comments / 0