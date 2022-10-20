This is NPR's LIFE KIT. I'm Marielle Segarra. Today on the show, we are talking about student loans. If you have them, you've probably heard that the Biden administration just created this student debt relief program. People with student loans can apply to have up to $20,000 of their debt erased. Up until recently, though, it wasn't clear if certain loans qualified and what it would take to apply. But the federal government just opened the application, and we have answers to hopefully all of your questions about it. By the way, if you do have federal student loans, it's a good idea to figure this out soon because starting January 1, you will have to start paying them again. The government paused payments and interest because of the pandemic.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO