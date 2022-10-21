Read full article on original website
County Sheriff addresses budget with Allen County Commissioners
A meeting between the Allen County Sheriff and commissioners outlined key needs in gas, electricity, food, and hiring when it comes to next year's budget. Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia talked about how recent inflation has impacted his force as well as the county jail, pointing to struggles in making sure there is enough food for inmates, as well as gas for police cruisers that travel all around the county.
Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition
A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Plan to control weeds in Indian Lake shows promise for area businesses
Plan to control weeds in Indian Lake shows promise for area businesses. Controlling the growth of aquatic vegetation in Indian Lake will give hope to businesses in that area in the future. Last week, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources unveiled a plan to deal with the excessive growth of two different species of vegetation that affected 75% of the lake this past summer. Aqua Doc Lake and Pond Management was hired, and their solution is to use herbicides to target the specific vegetation to control its spread. The weeds were a nuisance to boaters, keeping many of them away in the summertime. But with a plan in place, businesses could see a resurgence of customers to before when the weed growth became a problem.
Lima City Council Defeats City Park Smoke and Vape Ordinance
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- The topic of smoking and vaping at Lima city parks and outdoor recreational facilities was heavily discussed Monday evening before the Lima City Council regular meeting later Monday night. The Public Works Committee held a meeting regarding Ordinance 205-22. The ordinance, which was moved to its third...
Trial of Tom Stinebaugh continues as the state presents their case
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The state continues to present their case against the suspended mayor of Wapakoneta. Tom Stinebaugh is facing multiple counts including having unlawful interest in a public contract, conflict of interest, and theft in office. The prosecution says the charges are being focused around a handful of incidents, including appointing his brother as acting fire chief days after taking the office of mayor. He also allegedly made the city pay for the construction of a sewer line to a home that his company built.
Lima City Schools treasurer resigns
LIMA — The Lima City School Board met in a special session. The board approved the purchase of a nine-passenger van to be used by the athletic department, paid with COVID-II funds. Then the board accepted the resignation of its treasurer, Shelly Reiff, who has been the treasurer since...
Allen County Board of Elections reminding voters to double-check absentee ballot applications
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Board of Elections is reminding early voters to double-check their absentee ballot applications before sending them in. Requesting a ballot couldn't be easier, but voters will occasionally mail in their request forms with an incorrect date of birth, sometimes putting down the current date instead. In some cases, voters will fill out all the information and fail to provide a signature. Although providing an email or phone number isn't required, the board of elections strongly recommends doing so in order to contact you in a timely manner if your application is incomplete.
The ban on smoking in the park could have a final vote in Lima City Council on Monday
Lima, OH (WLIO) - A decision on if Lima will ban smoking and vaping in city-owned parks could be reached Monday night. Lima City Council could have their third and final reading of the proposed law. According to the ordinance, any violation would be considered a minor misdemeanor and carries a $150 fine.
Lima City Schools' Cathy Collins earns award from Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics
Press Release from Lima City Schools: Lima City Schools Math Curriculum Team Leader Cathy Collins has been selected for the 2022 Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics Linda M. Gojak Middle School Award. The Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics (OCTM) consists of 3,000 members. Affiliated with the National Council...
Engineer’s Office Announces Road Closing and Opening
One road closed and another reopened on Monday October 24. According to the Hardin County Engineer’s Office:. .County Road 10, between Township Road 25 and Township Road 35, is closed for three to four weeks for a culvert replacement project. .Township 110, between State Route 53 and County Road...
Westrich Furniture celebrates the 7 decade employment anniversary of Jim Mesker
DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - Westrich Furniture in Delphos is celebrating a special anniversary for one long-time employee. Our Katie Honigford caught up with him and heard more about his 7-decade-long career. Things have changed quite a bit at Westrich Furniture in Delphos over the last 70 years, but there's one...
New payment kiosk being installed at the Lima Utilities Department
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Utilities Department is looking to make things easier for customers when they are paying their bills. The department closed the drive-thru at the customer service building on North Central Avenue on Monday morning so they can install a new automated payment kiosk in that location. Until that happens, customers will have to walk inside the customer service building to pay their utility bills. When the kiosk is installed, customers will be able to pay their bills 24 hours a day seven days a week, instead of just when the office is open. The city is also installing a kiosk inside the lobby of the customer service building as well. The whole process is expected to take about three days.
Trial begins for suspended Wapakoneta mayor
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The testimony in the trial for suspended Wapakoneta mayor Thomas Stinebaugh began Tuesday. Jury selection took all day on Monday, and the opening statement began Tuesday. Around 30 subpoenas have been issued for people who could possibly testify in the trial. Stinebaugh was indicted on 17 counts, including having unlawful interest in a public contract, conflict of interest, and theft in office. He pleaded not guilty on all counts. The trial is under the direction of a visiting judge.
Champaign Co. Shooting Academy receives check for over $56K
The Champaign County Shooting Academy, Inc. recently received a check for $56,611 from the Western Ohio Personal Safety Firearm Training Group (WOPS/FTG) to help fund a firearm and marksmanship training facility on Route 68 in Urbana. The initial $300K phase of this building project will include indoor air rifles, air...
Nan Whaley meets with local union representatives for roundtable discussion in Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With Election Day coming up in two weeks, a gubernatorial candidate stops by Lima to sit down with voters. Former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley met with local union representatives for a round table discussion. Whaley listened as attendees told her about the impact unions have had on their lives and their concerns about the current job market. She emphasizes the importance of bringing more and better jobs to the state.
Crews respond to 3-alarm fire at Darke County factory
NEW MADISON — Multiple fire agencies have responded to scene of a fire at a Darke County. The fire was reported in the 1800 block of State Route 121 in New Madison just before 11:50 a.m., according to Darke County Regional Dispatch. Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated that there...
Delphos Jefferson receives Career Choices Silver Medal award for preparing students for the future
DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - Delphos Jefferson High School receiving an award for their work in preparing students for future careers. Jefferson has a "Career Choice" program where they talk with freshman about their future goals and helps them to create a 10-year plan, along with learning more about career building and budgeting. The school is just one of 22 schools across the country to win the "Career Choices Silver Medal" as they continue to be dedicated to student success.
Van Wert Post Investigates a Serious Injury Crash in Paulding County
A Rockford man is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Paulding County that caused his semi to catch fire after it overturned. Thomas Snell was flown to St. Vincent's in Toledo with serious burns. According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, right after 2:30 this afternoon, a car driven by Lilianna Egia of Defiance turned onto State Route 637 near Grover Hill and was struck by Snell's semi. The semi went off the left side of the road, spilling his load of scrap steel and catching fire. Snell suffered serious burns, and Egia had minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Institute for Civics and Public Policy at ONU holds poll to see some insight into the thoughts of Ohio voters
ADA, OH (WLIO) - An organization at Ohio Northern University put together a poll for Ohio voters to gauge their opinion on a variety of topics. Our Katie Honigford has more on what they found. The Institute for Civics & Public Policy, or ICAPP, at Ohio Northern University, put together...
Mobile clinic to make weekly stops at City Mission of Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio — Guests at the City Mission of Findlay now have consistent access to some free health care. "Fifty-three percent of our guests right now are currently employed, but that usually doesn't come with benefits," said Kathryn Bausman, executive director at City Mission of Findlay. Leaders at the...
