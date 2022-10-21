ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

Magnificent Modern Masterpiece Featuring Exceptional Design of Steel, Cement and Glass in Ridgefield, CT Listed at $8.5M

The Estate in Ridgefield is a luxurious home and an absolutely stunning collection of rare and imported materials, architectural details now available for sale. This home located at 191 Ridgebury Rd, Ridgefield, Connecticut; offering 03 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 10,561 square feet of living spaces. Call Peggy Marconi (Phone: 203 470-3180), Karla Murtaugh (Phone: 203 446-3203) – Compass Connecticut, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Ridgefield.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

New Westport Restaurant Cited For 'Good Food, Great Vibe'

Fairfield County has a new restaurant in an old haunt that has foodies talking and comparing notes of their favorite dishes and drinks. Nomade, located in the old Tavern on Main in Westport, offers a casual cocktail and dining experience centered around good food with a great vibe. The restaurant...
WESTPORT, CT
heystamford.com

Halloween Events Around Stamford in 2022

If you’re looking for the best Halloween events in Stamford, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites from costume contests and themed parties to pumpkin decorating, drag brunches and more!. Oh, and if you need a little more spending money,...
STAMFORD, CT
newcanaanite.com

Nancy Jane Hecker Steinegger, 89

Nancy Jane Hecker Steinegger, 89 years old, a resident of Stamford and formerly both Darien and Greenwich, passed away on Friday, Sept 16, 2022, with her loving family and family of caregivers by her side. Nancy was born April 19, 1933, in Stamford to the late Mable and William Hecker....
STAMFORD, CT
recordpatriot.com

West Haven officials clash on why sites aren't maintained

WEST HAVEN — The chairman of the committee tasked with overseeing the city's expenditure of $29 million in federal pandemic recovery funding made a proposition to the City Council: some of that funding could be used to support city public works employees to complete special projects to address flooding.
WEST HAVEN, CT
bee-news.com

Enjoy these Halloween events

The Hitt family at 533 Three Mile Hill Road will again decorate their yard for Halloween and collect donations for the Middlebury Food Bank in a bin out front of their property. Don’t miss their display. Bring your nonperishable donations by between Monday, October 24, and Tuesday, November 1.
MIDDLEBURY, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctbites.com

Connecticut Halloween Events for 2022: Parties, Bars, Farms +

Witches, adjust your hats and ready your brooms. Mummies, fix those wraps and vampires, sharpen those fangs, ok? Halloween is here, people! Some might even consider this to be the most wonderful time of the year. If you are one of them, then we’ve got a fang-tanstic list of parties and events for you and your family to enjoy. Let your spooky shine!
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut

Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darienite.com

Abilis Is Holding a Job Fair for a Variety of Positions on Thursday, Nov 3 — No Appointment Necessary

On Thursday, Nov. 3, Abilis is holding a job fair for prospective employees. Full-time and part-time open positions include management and assistant management roles, day programs, Abilis business and residential roles. — an announcement from Abilis. Some of the current openings are for associate counselors, residential and day programs, supported...
STAMFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Stamford News: Car Into A House

2022-10-23@8:44pm–#Stamford CT– A car has crashed into a home on Vine Road. The building inspector has been called to the scene. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
STAMFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction in Shelton apologized following complaints over what was considered an insensitive prop in light of the recent deaths of two Bristol officers. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the...
SHELTON, CT
Daily Voice

Lane Of I-84 In Kent To Close 5 Nights A Week

One lane of a busy Hudson Valley highway will close for five nights a week for four weeks to allow for road work. Beginning on Sunday, Oct. 23, one lane of I-84 westbound and eastbound between Exit 58 (Ludingtonville Road) and the Connecticut state line in the Putnam County town of Kent will close Sunday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow for paving work, the New York Department of Transportation announced.
KENT, CT
FOX 61

Man dies as car plunges into river in Kent

KENT, Connecticut — A New York man is dead after the car he was a passenger in went off the road and plunged into the Housatonic River, just feet from the New York state border. At just before 3 p.m. Saturday, Connecticut State Police received a call about a...
KENT, CT
Daily Voice

24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $15,000

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $15,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
NORTH SALEM, NY

