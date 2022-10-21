Read full article on original website
Carjackers Drag Driver in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The YMCA returns to the South Bronx with a grand opening at The HubWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
Bus Driver ‘Maced’ in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Cop Mugged Around Corner from P. Diddy’s School in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Modern Masterpiece Featuring Exceptional Design of Steel, Cement and Glass in Ridgefield, CT Listed at $8.5M
The Estate in Ridgefield is a luxurious home and an absolutely stunning collection of rare and imported materials, architectural details now available for sale. This home located at 191 Ridgebury Rd, Ridgefield, Connecticut; offering 03 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 10,561 square feet of living spaces. Call Peggy Marconi (Phone: 203 470-3180), Karla Murtaugh (Phone: 203 446-3203) – Compass Connecticut, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Ridgefield.
New Westport Restaurant Cited For 'Good Food, Great Vibe'
Fairfield County has a new restaurant in an old haunt that has foodies talking and comparing notes of their favorite dishes and drinks. Nomade, located in the old Tavern on Main in Westport, offers a casual cocktail and dining experience centered around good food with a great vibe. The restaurant...
sheltonherald.com
Greenwich schools throw away 28 lbs a day in liquids. Could changing that save the district money?
GREENWICH — New Lebanon School is reducing the amount of trash carried out at lunchtime — and could save the district money in garbage hauling fees — by resuming a waste-reduction program this school year. And there are now extra eyes on the school's efforts as supporters...
heystamford.com
Halloween Events Around Stamford in 2022
If you’re looking for the best Halloween events in Stamford, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites from costume contests and themed parties to pumpkin decorating, drag brunches and more!. Oh, and if you need a little more spending money,...
connect-bridgeport.com
New Neighbors? Why the City of Bridgeport Could be the Entity Taking Property for Sale Next to Your Own
As for the particulars involved, it almost certainly will not be publicly discussed, but the City of Bridgeport could potentially become your neighbor. In fact, the city could become neighbors with several in the community. During this evening’s Bridgeport City Council meeting, a new business item will allow for Council...
newcanaanite.com
Nancy Jane Hecker Steinegger, 89
Nancy Jane Hecker Steinegger, 89 years old, a resident of Stamford and formerly both Darien and Greenwich, passed away on Friday, Sept 16, 2022, with her loving family and family of caregivers by her side. Nancy was born April 19, 1933, in Stamford to the late Mable and William Hecker....
sheltonherald.com
Repair work starts on Trumbull mall parking garage closed since February
TRUMBULL — Work has finally started to repair damage done to the Westfield Trumbull mall parking deck more than 10 months ago that closed portions of the upper and lower levels. On Tuesday, Trumbull building official Robert Dunn said that he had spoken with a contractor that morning who...
recordpatriot.com
West Haven officials clash on why sites aren't maintained
WEST HAVEN — The chairman of the committee tasked with overseeing the city's expenditure of $29 million in federal pandemic recovery funding made a proposition to the City Council: some of that funding could be used to support city public works employees to complete special projects to address flooding.
bee-news.com
Enjoy these Halloween events
The Hitt family at 533 Three Mile Hill Road will again decorate their yard for Halloween and collect donations for the Middlebury Food Bank in a bin out front of their property. Don’t miss their display. Bring your nonperishable donations by between Monday, October 24, and Tuesday, November 1.
Authentic Maine Lobster Rolls Are Coming to You, Crown Point Danbury
You have to really tip your hat to the food truck industry, they keep coming up with great ideas. The latest great idea that I am impressed with is a score for everyone that lives in the beautiful Crown Point complex on Saw Mill Road in Danbury. On Tuesday, November...
wiltonbulletin.com
Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
ctbites.com
Connecticut Halloween Events for 2022: Parties, Bars, Farms +
Witches, adjust your hats and ready your brooms. Mummies, fix those wraps and vampires, sharpen those fangs, ok? Halloween is here, people! Some might even consider this to be the most wonderful time of the year. If you are one of them, then we’ve got a fang-tanstic list of parties and events for you and your family to enjoy. Let your spooky shine!
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut
Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
darienite.com
Abilis Is Holding a Job Fair for a Variety of Positions on Thursday, Nov 3 — No Appointment Necessary
On Thursday, Nov. 3, Abilis is holding a job fair for prospective employees. Full-time and part-time open positions include management and assistant management roles, day programs, Abilis business and residential roles. — an announcement from Abilis. Some of the current openings are for associate counselors, residential and day programs, supported...
DoingItLocal
Stamford News: Car Into A House
2022-10-23@8:44pm–#Stamford CT– A car has crashed into a home on Vine Road. The building inspector has been called to the scene. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Eyewitness News
Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction in Shelton apologized following complaints over what was considered an insensitive prop in light of the recent deaths of two Bristol officers. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the...
Lane Of I-84 In Kent To Close 5 Nights A Week
One lane of a busy Hudson Valley highway will close for five nights a week for four weeks to allow for road work. Beginning on Sunday, Oct. 23, one lane of I-84 westbound and eastbound between Exit 58 (Ludingtonville Road) and the Connecticut state line in the Putnam County town of Kent will close Sunday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow for paving work, the New York Department of Transportation announced.
Man dies as car plunges into river in Kent
KENT, Connecticut — A New York man is dead after the car he was a passenger in went off the road and plunged into the Housatonic River, just feet from the New York state border. At just before 3 p.m. Saturday, Connecticut State Police received a call about a...
24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $15,000
NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $15,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
New Canaan residents say they're unhappy with construction project that's pushing back treeline
New Canaan residents say they're losing sleep over the ongoing construction project on the Merritt Parkway, and they're concerned with the number of trees that are being chopped down.
