Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
Joel Eisenberg

Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing

A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
The Associated Press

State of New Jersey Expands Use of Everbridge Platform to Enhance Citizen Safety

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Everbridge, the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced that the State of New Jersey expanded its use of the company’s Public Safety solutions to communicate with residents across the state in times of emergency. The New Jersey State Police added Everbridge’s Resident Connection and Integrated Public Alert & Warning System IPAWS solutions to maximize the reach of their critical citizen alerts, allowing public safety officials to reach the state’s nine million residents in the event of a crisis such as hurricanes, tornadoes, and flooding. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005664/en/ State of New Jersey Expands Use of Everbridge Platform to Enhance Citizen Safety (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Ian's damage to Florida agriculture as high as $1.8 billion

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian caused as much as $1.8 billion in damages to Florida agriculture last month, state agriculture officials said. The Category 4 storm caused between $1.1 billion and $1.8 billion in losses to the state’s crops and agriculture infrastructure when it tore through the peninsula after landing in southwest Florida, according to a preliminary estimate released Monday by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The agency’s estimate was in the same range as a University of Florida preliminary estimate released last week that put Florida’s agriculture loss as high as $1.5 billion. Crop damage ranged from $686 million to $1.2 billion. The biggest losses came from citrus which had damages between $416 million and $675 million, the Department of Agriculture report said. The hurricane hit almost at the start of the citrus growing season in Florida, which produces about 60% of all the citrus consumed in the U.S.
