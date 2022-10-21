Read full article on original website
Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
25 things only hardcore fans know about Led Zeppelin III
We pay tribute to the Welsh cottages, pints of beer and pet dogs that made Led Zeppelin III possible
NME
Beyoncé seemingly confirms 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour via auction
Beyoncé has seemingly confirmed a 2023 world tour in support of new album ‘Renaissance’. Over the weekend, the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala auctioned “two concert tickets to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ 2023 tour” alongside a backstage tour from Beyoncé’s mum, Miss Tina.
See Iron Maiden's Spitfire replica droop during Aces High in Massachusetts
The band's meticulously-detailed stage prop attempted to get airborne, too late say onlookers
NME
Watch Paramore perform ‘All I Wanted’ for the first time at When We Were Young Festival
Opened their headline set at When We Were Young Festival by giving ‘All I Wanted’ its live debut – check out footage and the complete setlist below. The emotional track featured on Paramore’s third album, 2009’s ‘Brand New Eyes’ but has never been performed live before.
NME
Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera
Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
The story of Metallica and the ‘obscene’ punk cover that got them banned from MTV
“It just felt good to blast the words ‘cock’ and ‘fuck’”: the story behind Metallica’s shocking cover of Anti-Nowhere League’s punk classic So What?
Stereogum
U2’s Songs Of Ascent Is Almost Finished, But Bono Wants To Release An AC/DC-Style Rock Album First
Bono is currently promoting his memoir — it’s more of a WE-moir, really — which has led to a fresh round of press for the U2 frontman. In an excerpt published by The Guardian, Bono apologized for forcing U2’s 2014 album Songs Of Innocence onto everyone’s iPhones without their consent. And now, in an interview with The New York Times, he’s given an update on U2’s upcoming recording projects.
Wait, John Lennon Singing ‘Yellow Submarine’? Hear Wild ‘Revolver’ Outtake
The Beatles could pack an emotional punch like no other band. Their 1966 masterpiece Revolver is full of moments where John, Paul, George and Ringo reach right for the heart. But not “Yellow Submarine.” Until now. The world has always cherished this song as a cheerful kiddie novelty, something the lads whipped up fast for a laugh.
Watch The Beatles’ Brand New ‘Taxman’ Official Music Video
A new music video for The Beatles’ song ‘Taxman’ has been released as part of the upcoming special edition of ‘Revolver’
Paramore Performs Fan-Favorite Song Live For The Very First Time
Surprised fans over the weekend at the When We Were Young Festival when they performed a fan-favorite song live for the very first time. The band hit the stage at the highly-anticipated festival in Las Vegas on Sunday (October 23), treating the crowd to some of their biggest hits before throwing it back to 2009's Brand New Eyes to perform "All I Wanted" live for the first time, per Consequence.
Stereogum
Dutch Uncles – “True Entertainment”
It’s been nearly six years since Manchester art-poppers Dutch Uncles released Big Balloon, their last album. Today, they’ve announced plans to follow that LP with a new one called True Entertainment. They’ve also shared the album’s title track, a self-conscious and synthy number that was apparently influenced by acid house and Prince’s Sign O’ The Times. In director Nick Middleton’s video, Dutch Uncles frontman Duncan Wallis wears an Elvis-style shiny gold suit and sings the song, mixing live vocals with the recorded ones, in an empty hall, giving a whole cheesed-out lounge-singer performance.
NME
Lewis Capaldi has no “artistic desire” to reinvent himself or his music
Lewis Capaldi has spoken about his upcoming album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, describing it as “the same” as what’s come before. Due for release May 19, 2023, ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ is the follow-up to Capaldi’s 2019 debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ and has been teased by new single ‘Forget Me’.
NME
Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner says ‘The Car’ songs are ripe to “hang out in a stadium”
Arctic Monkeys‘ songs from their new album ‘The Car‘ are ripe to “hang out in a stadium”, singer and guitarist Alex Turner has said. In this week’s Big Read cover interview with NME Turner addressed the fact that his band are playing a full stadium tour across the UK for the first time ever next summer, saying the time didn’t feel right before.
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
Queen launch new video for uncovered Freddie track Face It Alone
A week after Queen release previously unheard song Face It Alone featuring Freddie Mercury, a video has made its way into the world
10 New Songs to Listen to Today: Joanie Leeds, Arctic Monkeys, Shinedown, Jimmy Eat World and More
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Arctic Monkeys Steer The Car to UK TV Circuit: Watch
Arctic Monkeys brought their first couple of singles from The Car to British TV in the past week. They played “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball,” with Alex Turner at the piano (albeit briefly), for the BBC’s Later… With Jools Holland, and “Body Paint” for Channel 4’s The Jonathan Ross Show. Watch the videos below.
NME
Garbage’s Shirley Manson: “We got the shit beaten out of us for our Bond song”
Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson has spoken of the band “getting the shit beaten out of them” by the media for their James Bond song ‘The World Is Not Enough’, and how their upcoming ‘Anthology’ release is a testament to the band’s survival. The...
Randy Blythe is obsessed with The Crown, and nine other things we learned from Metal Hammer’s epic Lamb Of God interview
From his love of the British Royal family to Lamb Of God’s retirement plans, here's what we learned from an audience with Randy Blythe
