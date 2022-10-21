ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Noisecreep

Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
NME

Beyoncé seemingly confirms 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour via auction

Beyoncé has seemingly confirmed a 2023 world tour in support of new album ‘Renaissance’. Over the weekend, the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala auctioned “two concert tickets to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ 2023 tour” alongside a backstage tour from Beyoncé’s mum, Miss Tina.
NME

Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera

Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
Stereogum

U2’s Songs Of Ascent Is Almost Finished, But Bono Wants To Release An AC/DC-Style Rock Album First

Bono is currently promoting his memoir — it’s more of a WE-moir, really — which has led to a fresh round of press for the U2 frontman. In an excerpt published by The Guardian, Bono apologized for forcing U2’s 2014 album Songs Of Innocence onto everyone’s iPhones without their consent. And now, in an interview with The New York Times, he’s given an update on U2’s upcoming recording projects.
iHeartRadio

Paramore Performs Fan-Favorite Song Live For The Very First Time

Surprised fans over the weekend at the When We Were Young Festival when they performed a fan-favorite song live for the very first time. The band hit the stage at the highly-anticipated festival in Las Vegas on Sunday (October 23), treating the crowd to some of their biggest hits before throwing it back to 2009's Brand New Eyes to perform "All I Wanted" live for the first time, per Consequence.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Stereogum

Dutch Uncles – “True Entertainment”

It’s been nearly six years since Manchester art-poppers Dutch Uncles released Big Balloon, their last album. Today, they’ve announced plans to follow that LP with a new one called True Entertainment. They’ve also shared the album’s title track, a self-conscious and synthy number that was apparently influenced by acid house and Prince’s Sign O’ The Times. In director Nick Middleton’s video, Dutch Uncles frontman Duncan Wallis wears an Elvis-style shiny gold suit and sings the song, mixing live vocals with the recorded ones, in an empty hall, giving a whole cheesed-out lounge-singer performance.
NME

Lewis Capaldi has no “artistic desire” to reinvent himself or his music

Lewis Capaldi has spoken about his upcoming album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, describing it as “the same” as what’s come before. Due for release May 19, 2023, ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ is the follow-up to Capaldi’s 2019 debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ and has been teased by new single ‘Forget Me’.
NME

Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner says ‘The Car’ songs are ripe to “hang out in a stadium”

Arctic Monkeys‘ songs from their new album ‘The Car‘ are ripe to “hang out in a stadium”, singer and guitarist Alex Turner has said. In this week’s Big Read cover interview with NME Turner addressed the fact that his band are playing a full stadium tour across the UK for the first time ever next summer, saying the time didn’t feel right before.
Pitchfork

Arctic Monkeys Steer The Car to UK TV Circuit: Watch

Arctic Monkeys brought their first couple of singles from The Car to British TV in the past week. They played “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball,” with Alex Turner at the piano (albeit briefly), for the BBC’s Later… With Jools Holland, and “Body Paint” for Channel 4’s The Jonathan Ross Show. Watch the videos below.

