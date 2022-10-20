Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Sioux County comes from behind to defeat Minatare
The Sioux County Warriors overcame early problems with execution to defeat Minatare Friday 48-30. The Warriors fumbled the ball five times in the first half, with the first one coming on the second play of the game. The mistake led to a Minatare touchdown and let the Indians take a 6-0 lead. When Sioux County took possession again, they negated a long gain with another lost fumble. Later in the quarter, the Warriors found themselves at 4th and 40 after a penalty, a bobbled snap and two tackles for losses. Sioux County found the endzone on a 65-yard touchdown run by Will Skavdahl with 5:20 remaining in the first quarter.
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney City Council to honor former downtown business owner
SIDNEY - Downtown Sidney glows a little brighter from Oktoberfest weekend through the Christmas season, thanks to a former business owner's dedication to add and maintain lights a top downtown buildings in 1997. Larry Fraas would often be seen along Sidney's skyline working diligently on the lights. He repaired them...
News Channel Nebraska
No injuries in one vehicle rollover in rural Cheyenne County
POTTER - Glare from the sun is being blamed for a one vehicle rollover in rural Cheyenne County Monday morning. According to the Cheyenne County Sheriff's office, Marty Yearous, of Potter, was traveling north on County Road 77 near Potter in a blue 2004 Dodge Ram when the vehicle crossed the center of the road and left the roadway. It traveled 308 feet and struck a culvert. The pickup rolled and came to a rest on the passenger side.
News Channel Nebraska
Teenagers accused of attacking homeless man in Scottsbluff park
SCOTTSBLUFF - Six Scottsbluff teenagers, ranging in ages from 13 to 17, are charged with the juvenile equivalent of felony second-degree assault and felony use of a deadly weapon after being accused of attacking a homeless man in a Scottsbluff park in early October. According to court records, Scottsbluff police...
News Channel Nebraska
Gering woman facing felony drug charge, husband convicted of misdemeanor assault
GERING, Neb. – A Nebraska Panhandle man has been convicted of third-degree domestic assault, and his wife faces a felony drug charge after a Tuesday incident in Gering. Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities were called to Plains Drive in Gering in response to a reported physical disturbance. 48-year-old...
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney ends football season with victory at Alliance
ALLIANCE – Sidney scored on their first three drives of the game while holding the Alliance Bulldogs to just six yards in the first quarter, as the Red Raiders rolled to a 41-14 win Friday night at Bulldog Stadium in Alliance. The win was Sidney’s third straight and gave the 5-4 Red Raiders their first winning season since 2018.
News Channel Nebraska
Cheyenne County sheriff's office investigates two-vehicle injury accident
POTTER - A driver failing to stop his vehicle at a stop sign is being blamed for an injury accident in rural Cheyenne County Thursday. Sheriff Adam Frerichs says Troy Sutton, 49, of Sidney, did not come to a complete stop in the semi-tractor-trailer he was driving when turning north onto Country Road 83 from County Road 40 north of Potter.
Comments / 0