The Sioux County Warriors overcame early problems with execution to defeat Minatare Friday 48-30. The Warriors fumbled the ball five times in the first half, with the first one coming on the second play of the game. The mistake led to a Minatare touchdown and let the Indians take a 6-0 lead. When Sioux County took possession again, they negated a long gain with another lost fumble. Later in the quarter, the Warriors found themselves at 4th and 40 after a penalty, a bobbled snap and two tackles for losses. Sioux County found the endzone on a 65-yard touchdown run by Will Skavdahl with 5:20 remaining in the first quarter.

MINATARE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO