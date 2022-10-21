This weekend, Arctic Monkeys released a new album, The Car — read our review of it here. Throughout the album rollout, the band was playing live, debuting songs and dredging up old deep cuts. They also had their first headlining US show in four years at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on September 22. They shot a concert film at the theatre — part of it was released as the music video for the album’s last single “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” — and today the band has shared the 45-minute film in full. While it doesn’t include every song that was played at the show, it does include The Car singles “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” and “Body Paint” and some of their back catalog. It was directed by Ben Chappell and Zackery Michael. Watch below.

