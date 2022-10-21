Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Paramore’s Hayley Williams Reflects On Changing Emo Scene: “I’ve Had My Fill Of Older Men Telling Me What Punk Rock Is”
Paramore performed at the nostalgia-heavy punk and emo festival When We Were Young in Las Vegas on Sunday, after the first day was canceled due to dangerous winds. Bandleader Hayley Williams addressed the progress made in the MySpace and Warped Tour-adjacent scene that birthed many of these bands in a letter that was shared on her social media a few hours before Paramore performed, and again onstage at the fest.
ETOnline.com
Megyn Kelly Mourns Sudden Death of Sister Suzanne at 58
Megyn Kelly's sister, Suzanne Crossley, died on Friday after suffering a heart attack. She was 58. Kelly, 51, shared the news during the opening segment of her podcast on Monday. "Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend," she shared. "My sister died, she was 58, her name...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Men's Health
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
Stereogum
Gold Dust – “Mountain Laurel” & “In A Misty Morning” (Gene Clark Cover)
The Western Massachusetts musician Stephen Pierce is releasing his second album as Gold Dust, The Late Great Gold Dust, in a couple of weeks. He’s been pairing each new song from it with a cover — lead single “Proof Of Life” came with one by Karen Dalton, and he covered the Weakerthans when he put out his own “Larks Swarm A Hawk.” Today, Kearse is back with one final pairing: His scratchy, pastoral “Mountain Laurel” is accompanied by his take on Gene Clark’s “In A Misty Morning.” Check both out below.
Stereogum
Watch Avril Lavigne & All Time Low Cover Blink-182’s “All The Small Things” At When We Were Young
Even though the first day of the emo-nostalgia fest When We Were Young was canceled due to high winds in Las Vegas, Sunday’s set went ahead with Paramore’s Hayley Williams giving a speech about the history of emo and Avril Lavigne joining All Time Low to cover Blink-182’s “All The Small Things.” This comes shortly after Blink-182 formally welcomed Tom DeLonge back in the band, released a new song “Edging,” and announced that they — along with Green Day — would headline next year’s When We Were Young festival.
Stereogum
Happy Mondays Announce First US Shows In 14 Years, Playing Pills ‘N’ Thrills And Bellyaches In Full
Happy Mondays have announced their first shows in the United States in 14 years, where they’ll be playing their 1990 album Pills ‘N’ Thrills And Bellyaches in full. Earlier this year, the band’s bassist Paul Ryder passed away at age 58, though the band, led by brother Shaun Ryder, has performed at festivals around the UK since then. These will be Happy Mondays’ first stateside shows since 2009.
Stereogum
Homeboy Sandman – “Radiator”
The Queens underground rap veteran Homeboy Sandman has been on a productive run lately, and he’ll extend that run next week when he releases Still Champion, a new album that he recorded with producer Deca. Thus far, Homebody Sandman has already shared the early tracks “All Because Of You” and “Satellite.” Today, he’s dropped another new one called “Radiator.”
Stereogum
The WAEVE – “Drowning”
Early next year, Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall are releasing their debut album as the WAEVE. They’ve shared “Something Pretty” and “Can I Call You” from it already, and today the pair is back with a third single, “Drowning.”. “Drowning is one of...
Stereogum
Watch Katy Perry Bring A When We Were Young “Orphan” Onstage In Las Vegas
On Friday, the emo-nostalgia When We Were Young festival was supposed to kick off in Las Vegas, but it was not to be. The fest’s organizers had to cancel the first day of When We Were Young because of a “high wind warning” — truly one of the strangest reasons that I’ve ever seen for a live-show cancellation. Fortunately, Warped Tour veteran Katy Perry happened to be playing Las Vegas that night, as part of her Play residency at Resorts World. A large number of When We Were Young “orphans” apparently ended up at Perry’s show instead, and she was only too happy to welcome them.
Stereogum
Cardi B Wins Contentious Cover Art Trial, Gets Homecoming Invitation Outside Court
Cardi B won a copyright infringement case where a Southern California man claimed the rapper misused his back tattoos for her 2016 Gangsta Bitch Music Vol 1 mixtape cover art. Kevin Michael Brophy filed the lawsuit a year after the mixtape was released, calling himself a “family man with minor children” and saying he’d been caused “distress and humiliation” by the art, which shows a male model (not Brophy) with back tattoos in a limousine with Cardi. Brophy had been seeking $5 million.
Stereogum
Bono Apologizes For iTunes Album “Overreach” In New Memoir: “I Take Full Responsibility”
Remember how back in the fall of 2014, U2 force-fed every existing iTunes user their Songs Of Innocence album? For those who need a refresher: in September 2014, U2 dropped their 13th album onto every iTunes user’s accounts, whether they wanted it or not. It was a controversial action — while the band (aka Bono) thought they were magnanimously gifting a free album to about 500 million people, lots of those people just felt annoyed at the basic lack of consent — and that they couldn’t figure out how to remove the album from their accounts. Well, today The Guardian has published an exclusive excerpt from Bono’s forthcoming memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story (out next month), and it includes an apology slash admission from Bono about that whole Songs Of Innocence thing.
Stereogum
Jane’s Addiction Cancel 5 Shows With Smashing Pumpkins Due To Perry Farrell Injury
Last Friday, Jane’s Addiction were forced to cancel their opening set for Smashing Pumpkins in Philadelphia due to “personal injury.” Now, Jane’s Addiction have announced that they’re cancel more four more shows on the Spirits On Fire tour, including dates in Pittsburgh, Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City. In a post to social media, Perry Farrell wrote that after performing at Madison Square Garden last Wednesday, he’d “suffered an injury that resulted in my inability to perform.” Our Lady Peace will fill in on those dates.
19 Horror Movie Moments That Even Horror Lovers Believe May Have Gone Too Far
"Give me monsters, ghouls, blood — but poop is my LIMIT."
Stereogum
Watch Arctic Monkeys’ New Concert Film Shot At Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre Last Month
This weekend, Arctic Monkeys released a new album, The Car — read our review of it here. Throughout the album rollout, the band was playing live, debuting songs and dredging up old deep cuts. They also had their first headlining US show in four years at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on September 22. They shot a concert film at the theatre — part of it was released as the music video for the album’s last single “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” — and today the band has shared the 45-minute film in full. While it doesn’t include every song that was played at the show, it does include The Car singles “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” and “Body Paint” and some of their back catalog. It was directed by Ben Chappell and Zackery Michael. Watch below.
Stereogum
Watch MUNA Play Three Songs From Their Self-Titled Album On CBS Saturday Morning
MUNA are still promoting their excellent self-titled album, which arrived in June via Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records. They’ve performed three straight nights at Irving Plaza in New York (one of them with SNL‘s Bowen Yang), played on Ellen and Fallon, and had their cover of Britney Spears’ “Sometimes” featured on Hulu rom-com Fire Island. Today, MUNA stopped by CBS Saturday Morning to perform three tracks from MUNA, including “Silk Chiffon,” “Solid,” and “Kind Of Girl.” Watch below.
Stereogum
Drake & 21 Savage Releasing New Album Her Loss Next Week
Drake and 21 Savage have announced a joint album, Her Loss, is coming next Friday, October 28. The date and title came out today in a video for the Honestly, Nevermind collaborative track “Jimmy Cooks.” Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind came out back in June, and Drake announced that the pair’s “Jimmy Cooks” video would come out on 21 Savage’s 30th birthday.
