Nevada State

mynews4.com

Abandoned fort once guarded Nevada frontier

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The ruins of a military station from the 1800s form the centerpiece of a Nevada state park. When thinking of Nevada's history it's normal to immediately jump to gold-rush-era ghost towns and long abandoned mines. But the state also has many old abandoned forts from a time when the state was still considered the "wild west." Places like Fort Churchill.
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Study finds elevated levels of arsenic and other metals in Nevada private wells

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A recent study shows that some drinking water sources in Nevada are contaminated with arsenic and other heavy metals. Private wells are the primary source of drinking water in rural Nevada, serving 182,000 people and some of the tested private wells in Nevada are contaminated with levels of heavy metals that exceed federal, state or health-based guidelines, a new study published in "Science of The Total Environment" shows. Consuming water contaminated by metals such as arsenic can cause adverse health effects.
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Nevada voters to decide future of ranked-choice voting, open primaries

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & FOX 11) — Nevada voters will get to weigh in on ranked-choice voting and open primaries when they cast their ballot for the midterm election. If question 3 is approved, all voters including non-partisans would participate in an open primary. Right now, you can only vote for candidates within your affiliated party.
NEVADA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Pimp Who Trafficked Teen Girl to San Diego Sentenced to 6 Years

A Las Vegas man who took a 17-year-old girl across state lines to San Diego in order to prostitute her was sentenced Monday to six years in prison. Samaje Evans, 27, advertised the unidentified teen online for commercial sex acts and brought her from Arizona to Nevada to San Diego for that purpose, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Millions in funding for Nevada seniors and the disabled approved

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Millions in funding to support Nevada’s senior and disabled populations was approved during the Oct. 20 legislative session. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and will go towards initiatives to increase access to services and resources, as well as provide support for caregivers to keep them in their homes.
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Nevada Public Health Lab opens new satellite office in Fallon

Fallon, Nev. (News 4 & FOX 11) — The Nevada Public Health Lab is opening up a new satellite office in Fallon, with an emphasis on rural health care. The lab comes with a new emergency health department right next to the social services building on West B Street.
FALLON, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Letter: Senator poor choice for Nevada

Catherine Cortez Masto has been a poor choice for Senator for Nevada. She is without a clue; adding regulations and taxes to mining and energy producers as well as spending money on Green New Deal has a direct effect on inflation. Next time she chooses to visit northeast Nevada, should...
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Northern Nevada getting national recognition for work in mental health

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Northern Nevada is getting national recognition for work in the mental health field. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Nevada is one of ten winners of the nationwide Behavioral Health Recovery Innovation Challenge. The goal of the challenge was to create new ways to advance recovery for those suffering with mental illness.
NEVADA STATE
kunr.org

Candidates for Nevada Secretary of State disagree about showing ID to vote

This position handles election administration, among other state legislative tasks. The office has been under public scrutiny over the last two years as election conspiracies abound. Democrat Cisco Aguilar is a lawyer in Las Vegas and previously served on the Nevada Athletic Commission. He supports the state’s current voting measures...
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Nevada police issue warning for edibles resembling Halloween candy

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada State Police issuing a stern warning to parents after troopers seized marijuana edibles resembling common Halloween candy. Police said candy with controlled substances aren't easily identifiable or discernable at first glance. Parents are encouraged to take the time to inspect...
NEVADA STATE
KOAT 7

3.0 magnitude earthquake reported in New Mexico

OTERO COUNTY, N.M. — TheU.S. Geological Survey has reported a 3.0 magnitude earthquake in southern New Mexico. According to USGS data, the earthquake happened north of Alamogordo near the community of La Luz. The quake happened early Tuesday morning. USGS data indicates only a few people reported that the...
ALAMOGORDO, NM

