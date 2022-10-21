Read full article on original website
Anonymous patriot
5d ago
Ford's policies have led to a spike in crime all over the state. vote red or be dead
Related
mynews4.com
Abandoned fort once guarded Nevada frontier
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The ruins of a military station from the 1800s form the centerpiece of a Nevada state park. When thinking of Nevada's history it's normal to immediately jump to gold-rush-era ghost towns and long abandoned mines. But the state also has many old abandoned forts from a time when the state was still considered the "wild west." Places like Fort Churchill.
All you need to know about Nevada Day
Nevada Day is approaching fast, are you ready to celebrate? Or is the better question, what are we celebrating, and why, and do my kids or I get the day off?
mynews4.com
Bernie Sanders, Tulsi Gabbard head to Nevada to drum up votes for midterms
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two former presidential contenders are heading to the Silver State this week to get out the vote for November's midterm election. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, announced he will headline events in Reno and Las Vegas on Friday. Sanders's campaign team says he will be...
mynews4.com
Study finds elevated levels of arsenic and other metals in Nevada private wells
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A recent study shows that some drinking water sources in Nevada are contaminated with arsenic and other heavy metals. Private wells are the primary source of drinking water in rural Nevada, serving 182,000 people and some of the tested private wells in Nevada are contaminated with levels of heavy metals that exceed federal, state or health-based guidelines, a new study published in "Science of The Total Environment" shows. Consuming water contaminated by metals such as arsenic can cause adverse health effects.
mynews4.com
Nevada voters to decide future of ranked-choice voting, open primaries
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & FOX 11) — Nevada voters will get to weigh in on ranked-choice voting and open primaries when they cast their ballot for the midterm election. If question 3 is approved, all voters including non-partisans would participate in an open primary. Right now, you can only vote for candidates within your affiliated party.
NBC Bay Area
Pimp Who Trafficked Teen Girl to San Diego Sentenced to 6 Years
A Las Vegas man who took a 17-year-old girl across state lines to San Diego in order to prostitute her was sentenced Monday to six years in prison. Samaje Evans, 27, advertised the unidentified teen online for commercial sex acts and brought her from Arizona to Nevada to San Diego for that purpose, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
3 Republicans sue Nevada GOP’s executive director for defamation after endorsing Democrat
Three Republicans who crossed party lines and endorsed Democratic Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford in his reelection bid are suing the Nevada GOP’s executive director for defamation.
KOLO TV Reno
Millions in funding for Nevada seniors and the disabled approved
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Millions in funding to support Nevada’s senior and disabled populations was approved during the Oct. 20 legislative session. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and will go towards initiatives to increase access to services and resources, as well as provide support for caregivers to keep them in their homes.
Maine gov accused of spending like ‘drunken sailor’ as candidates square off during debate
Maine Gov. Janet Mills faced her Republican challenger, former Gov. Paul LePage Monday evening for their second televised debate ahead of the midterms.
Lake Mead officials warn visitors to stay on trails to avoid risk of drowning
Lake Mead officials say site inspections are occurring along Las Vegas Wash. There will be low flow and high flow events multiple times throughout both days.
mynews4.com
Nevada Public Health Lab opens new satellite office in Fallon
Fallon, Nev. (News 4 & FOX 11) — The Nevada Public Health Lab is opening up a new satellite office in Fallon, with an emphasis on rural health care. The lab comes with a new emergency health department right next to the social services building on West B Street.
Elko Daily Free Press
Letter: Senator poor choice for Nevada
Catherine Cortez Masto has been a poor choice for Senator for Nevada. She is without a clue; adding regulations and taxes to mining and energy producers as well as spending money on Green New Deal has a direct effect on inflation. Next time she chooses to visit northeast Nevada, should...
mynews4.com
Northern Nevada getting national recognition for work in mental health
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Northern Nevada is getting national recognition for work in the mental health field. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Nevada is one of ten winners of the nationwide Behavioral Health Recovery Innovation Challenge. The goal of the challenge was to create new ways to advance recovery for those suffering with mental illness.
Fox5 KVVU
Son of Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman accused in North Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The son of Nevada Senator Pat Spearman is accused in a shooting Thursday night in North Las Vegas. According to police, Naonche Tamar Osborne, 21, was accused in a shooting that occurred at about 6:43 p.m. Thursday at a residence near the 4100 block of Erinbird.
kunr.org
Candidates for Nevada Secretary of State disagree about showing ID to vote
This position handles election administration, among other state legislative tasks. The office has been under public scrutiny over the last two years as election conspiracies abound. Democrat Cisco Aguilar is a lawyer in Las Vegas and previously served on the Nevada Athletic Commission. He supports the state’s current voting measures...
mynews4.com
Nevada police issue warning for edibles resembling Halloween candy
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada State Police issuing a stern warning to parents after troopers seized marijuana edibles resembling common Halloween candy. Police said candy with controlled substances aren't easily identifiable or discernable at first glance. Parents are encouraged to take the time to inspect...
Fox5 KVVU
Man dead after shooting at bus stop near Lake Mead, Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Lake Mead and Las Vegas Boulevard that happened just after 7:45 Tuesday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a bus stop in the 2000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North. According to NLVPD...
KTAR.com
2 more Arizona women charged with harvesting small number of 2020 primary ballots
PHOENIX – Two southwestern Arizona women were indicted earlier this month for allegedly harvesting a small number of ballots during the 2020 primary election, authorities said Wednesday. A state grand jury charged Gloria Lopez Torres and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, aka Nadia Buchanan, with conspiracy and ballot abuse on Oct....
Fox5 KVVU
Liquidation store sells furniture and more from Las Vegas Strip properties
Slap fighting gets stamp of approval in Nevada, a sport where opponents slap each other. In the “Entertainment Capital of the World” and in the Silver State, a quickly-growing new sport is coming, and we promise we’re not making this up: it’s called slap fighting. Updated:...
KOAT 7
3.0 magnitude earthquake reported in New Mexico
OTERO COUNTY, N.M. — TheU.S. Geological Survey has reported a 3.0 magnitude earthquake in southern New Mexico. According to USGS data, the earthquake happened north of Alamogordo near the community of La Luz. The quake happened early Tuesday morning. USGS data indicates only a few people reported that the...
