Gracelyn McDermott is the vice president of marketing, sales and business development at Oakland, Cali.-based Kaiser Permanente. Ms. McDermott will serve on the panel "Top Priorities for Payer Executives Today" at Becker's Payer Issues Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-8 in Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO