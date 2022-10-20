ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Autoliv & Geely Partner On Safety Technology For Future Vehicles

Autoliv Inc ALV subsidiary Autoliv China and Geely Auto Group have entered into a strategic cooperative agreement to develop advanced safety technology for future vehicles. The collaboration includes a system approach to automotive safety and will cover 16 technologies. The objective is to develop products that will meet the future...
beckerspayer.com

The location and care expansion of Kaiser Permanente with Gracelyn McDermott

Gracelyn McDermott is the vice president of marketing, sales and business development at Oakland, Cali.-based Kaiser Permanente. Ms. McDermott will serve on the panel "Top Priorities for Payer Executives Today" at Becker's Payer Issues Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-8 in Chicago.
