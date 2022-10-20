Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Autoliv & Geely Partner On Safety Technology For Future Vehicles
Autoliv Inc ALV subsidiary Autoliv China and Geely Auto Group have entered into a strategic cooperative agreement to develop advanced safety technology for future vehicles. The collaboration includes a system approach to automotive safety and will cover 16 technologies. The objective is to develop products that will meet the future...
Benzinga
Merck's Antiviral Therapy Shows Efficacy In Prevention of Cytomegalovirus In Kidney Transplant Patients
Merck & Co Inc MRK highlighted findings from a Phase 3 trial of Prevymis (letermovir) compared to valganciclovir for cytomegalovirus (CMV) prophylaxis in high-risk kidney transplant recipients. At 52 weeks following the kidney transplant, Prevymis was effective and non-inferior to valganciclovir for preventing CMV disease (10.4% vs. 11.8%). In a...
beckerspayer.com
The location and care expansion of Kaiser Permanente with Gracelyn McDermott
Gracelyn McDermott is the vice president of marketing, sales and business development at Oakland, Cali.-based Kaiser Permanente. Ms. McDermott will serve on the panel "Top Priorities for Payer Executives Today" at Becker's Payer Issues Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-8 in Chicago.
Comments / 0