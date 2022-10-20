Read full article on original website
Kentucky expands Medicaid dental, vision and hearing coverage
Kentucky will expand Medicaid coverage to include dental, vision and hearing coverage, The Louisville Courier-Journal reported Oct. 20. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is touting the expansion as a way to boost workforce participation. "One of the major obstacles in getting some people into the workforce is they're simply not healthy...
Molina Healthcare in the headlines: 6 recent updates
From winning California Medicaid contracts in five counties, to the completion its acquisition of a Medicaid managed long-term care business, here are six recent headlines about Molina Healthcare reported by Becker's since Aug. 26:. 1. Molina finalized its acquisition of AgeWell New York's Medicaid managed long-term care business for $110...
Lawmakers press CareFirst, Johns Hopkins on contracting dispute
Maryland's Congressional Delegation is urging CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield and Johns Hopkins Health System to resolve their contract dispute before the Dec. 5 deadline. Maryland Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, along with seven of the state's eight representatives, sent a letter to the CEOs of CareFirst and Johns Hopkins Health System Oct. 20.
