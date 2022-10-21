Read full article on original website
Livestream Kendrick Lamar’s Concert From Paris In Honor Of good kid, m.A.A.d. city’s 10th Anniversary Today
Kendrick Lamar released his novelistic hip-hop instant classic good kid, m.A.A.d. city 10 years ago today. We celebrated by publishing a thoughtful examination of the album by Stephen Kearse. Kendrick himself is marking the occasion by livestreaming his concert in Paris for free. This show is part of Kendrick’s Big...
Watch Avril Lavigne & All Time Low Cover Blink-182’s “All The Small Things” At When We Were Young
Even though the first day of the emo-nostalgia fest When We Were Young was canceled due to high winds in Las Vegas, Sunday’s set went ahead with Paramore’s Hayley Williams giving a speech about the history of emo and Avril Lavigne joining All Time Low to cover Blink-182’s “All The Small Things.” This comes shortly after Blink-182 formally welcomed Tom DeLonge back in the band, released a new song “Edging,” and announced that they — along with Green Day — would headline next year’s When We Were Young festival.
Happy Mondays Announce First US Shows In 14 Years, Playing Pills ‘N’ Thrills And Bellyaches In Full
Happy Mondays have announced their first shows in the United States in 14 years, where they’ll be playing their 1990 album Pills ‘N’ Thrills And Bellyaches in full. Earlier this year, the band’s bassist Paul Ryder passed away at age 58, though the band, led by brother Shaun Ryder, has performed at festivals around the UK since then. These will be Happy Mondays’ first stateside shows since 2009.
Cardi B Wins Contentious Cover Art Trial, Gets Homecoming Invitation Outside Court
Cardi B won a copyright infringement case where a Southern California man claimed the rapper misused his back tattoos for her 2016 Gangsta Bitch Music Vol 1 mixtape cover art. Kevin Michael Brophy filed the lawsuit a year after the mixtape was released, calling himself a “family man with minor children” and saying he’d been caused “distress and humiliation” by the art, which shows a male model (not Brophy) with back tattoos in a limousine with Cardi. Brophy had been seeking $5 million.
Run The Jewels Announce All-Latin Rework Of RTJ4
Run The Jewels have announced a RTJ4 remix album called RTJ CU4TRO. The album features remixes and updated versions of tracks made entirely by Latin artists. It’s out November 11 via Jewel Runners/BMG. Yesterday, RTJ shared a new version of “Walking Into The Snow” (now titled “Caminando en la Nieve”) featuring Akapellah, Apache, and Pawmps, which is available to hear below.
'It's a way to suck the poison out of a snakebite': Taylor Swift reflects on turning her personal pain into pop hits for record-breaking new album Midnights and hints she'll go on tour again
Taylor Swift offered some insight into how she turns her personal pain into iconic hits during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 32-year-old singer opened up about her writing process, comparing it to, 'a way to suck the poison out of a snakebite' during Monday night's episode.
Dave Rowntree – “HK”
Blur’s members have been in side project mode since the band went back on hiatus following the release of The Magic Whip in 2015. Graham Coxon teamed up with Rose Elinor Dougall for a new band called the WAEVE, and they just put out a new track together today. Blur drummer Dave Rowntree is gearing up to release his debut solo album, Radio Songs, in January, and he’s shared “London Bridge” and “Devil’s Island” from it so far. Today, he’s back with another single, “HK.”
Watch Katy Perry Bring A When We Were Young “Orphan” Onstage In Las Vegas
On Friday, the emo-nostalgia When We Were Young festival was supposed to kick off in Las Vegas, but it was not to be. The fest’s organizers had to cancel the first day of When We Were Young because of a “high wind warning” — truly one of the strangest reasons that I’ve ever seen for a live-show cancellation. Fortunately, Warped Tour veteran Katy Perry happened to be playing Las Vegas that night, as part of her Play residency at Resorts World. A large number of When We Were Young “orphans” apparently ended up at Perry’s show instead, and she was only too happy to welcome them.
Drake & 21 Savage Releasing New Album Her Loss Next Week
Drake and 21 Savage have announced a joint album, Her Loss, is coming next Friday, October 28. The date and title came out today in a video for the Honestly, Nevermind collaborative track “Jimmy Cooks.” Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind came out back in June, and Drake announced that the pair’s “Jimmy Cooks” video would come out on 21 Savage’s 30th birthday.
Sam Smith & Kim Petras Become First Publicly Non-Binary & Transgender Solo Artists To Top Hot 100 As “Unholy” Hits #1
Sam Smith and Kim Petras have reached #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with their collaborative single “Unholy.” It’s the first #1 hit for each artist. Smith previously peaked at #2 with 2014’s “Stay With Me,” while “Unholy” is Petras’ first song to crack the chart.
Watch MUNA Play Three Songs From Their Self-Titled Album On CBS Saturday Morning
MUNA are still promoting their excellent self-titled album, which arrived in June via Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records. They’ve performed three straight nights at Irving Plaza in New York (one of them with SNL‘s Bowen Yang), played on Ellen and Fallon, and had their cover of Britney Spears’ “Sometimes” featured on Hulu rom-com Fire Island. Today, MUNA stopped by CBS Saturday Morning to perform three tracks from MUNA, including “Silk Chiffon,” “Solid,” and “Kind Of Girl.” Watch below.
