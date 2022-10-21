Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
Fox 59
IMPD discusses deadly east side shooting
Indianapolis Metropolitan police discuss a deadly double shooting on the city's east side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police discuss a deadly double shooting on the city's east side. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: October 25, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: October 25, 2022. New group fitness program for amputees...
Fox 59
Troubled Greenwood hotel shut down by city
Travelzoo’s Gabe Saglie Explores Halloween’s Irish …. Winter Coats for the family, under $100 at Castleton …. Organization donates sheets to Peyton Manning Children’s …. A group donated special Halloween-themed bed sheets to patients at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. Angela Answers: How to get help for addiction.
Fox 59
Man killed in overnight Muncie shooting
A 56-year-old man died following an overnight shooting in Muncie. A 56-year-old man died following an overnight shooting in Muncie. Authorities searching for car shop employee accused …. Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to a case crossing state lines. More need for at-home help. Amid...
Fox 59
Double homicide behind Indy apartment building marks 24 homicides in 24 days in October
Two men are dead following a shooting near 38th and meridian on Indy's near north side. Just before 5 in the morning, sleeping residents at the Enclave at Meridian apartments were startled by the sound of gunfire. Double homicide behind Indy apartment building marks …. Two men are dead following...
Fox 59
Fishers City Hall demolition starts Monday morning
Fishers City Hall demolition starts Monday morning. Fishers City Hall demolition starts Monday morning. Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 237 ‘Quarterback …. Things are changing in Indianapolis. Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing the Colts' move to name Sam Ehlinger their starting quarterback. The duo then briefly recaps Indy's loss to the Titans (25:46), breaks down takeaways from the game (28:46) and checks in on the AFC South (37:42).
Fox 59
Vote for Indy’s Best Halloween display
For some Halloween fanatics, spooky season is all about scaring your neighbors with your elaborate decorations. We’ve compiled some of the the area’s creepiest displays, and it’s now up to you to name Indy’s Best Halloween display. NOTE: VOTING IS AT THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE.
Fox 59
Indianapolis serial bank robber arrested once again after robbing 2 more banks with her daughter
Sierra Hunt, 55, was previously arrested in April after being tied to a string of bank robberies between April 9 and April 15. Indianapolis serial bank robber arrested once again …. Sierra Hunt, 55, was previously arrested in April after being tied to a string of bank robberies between April...
Fox 59
Authorities searching for car shop employee accused of scamming customers
Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to a case crossing state lines. Authorities searching for car shop employee accused …. Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to a case crossing state lines. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: October 25, 2022. Daily...
Fox 59
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
Fox 59
Larry ‘The Can Man’ Van Ness dies at 75
Indianapolis Metropolitan police discuss a deadly double shooting on the city's east side. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana …. MasterChef Winner Kelsey Murphy shares some creative …. Adult Halloween recipes. MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy has created a creepy but creative take on treats that adults can enjoy on...
Fox 59
Man arrested in connection with deadly October shooting on east side
Man arrested in connection with deadly October shooting on east side. Man arrested in connection with deadly October shooting …. Man arrested in connection with deadly October shooting on east side. Authorities searching for car shop employee accused …. Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to...
Fox 59
Winter Coats for the family under $100 at Castleton Square Mall
Indiana temperatures have been on a roller coaster ride lately, but soon enough the bitter cold will set in. That’s why now is the time to start searching for this year’s winter coats. You can find some great ones at Castleton Square Mall for less than $100 each and for every member of your family.
Fox 59
Man critically injured in Anderson hit-and-run
A man was critically injured Sunday in a hit-and-run in Anderson, police said. A man was critically injured Sunday in a hit-and-run in Anderson, police said. Authorities searching for car shop employee accused …. Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to a case crossing state lines.
Fox 59
New Castle man dies in weekend motorcycle crash
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle man died over the weekend after his motorcycle flipped off of the roadway. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, New Castle EMS drove by the motorcycle crash around 7:30 p.m. Sunday while en route to another call. The crash had occurred sometime earlier.
Fox 59
Following the general election in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Henry County will decide who will take two county-wide positions. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. Among the county-wide elections are the county sheriff and commissioner. You can follow along below for the latest results...
Fox 59
Carroll County kangaroo missing, neighbors helping search for it
Carroll County kangaroo missing, neighbors helping search for it. Carroll County kangaroo missing, neighbors helping …. Carroll County kangaroo missing, neighbors helping search for it. Authorities searching for car shop employee accused …. Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to a case crossing state lines. More...
Fox 59
Where Is Sherman? Pawtumn Festival
FISHERS– Get ready for a good time celebrating fall, Halloween and a fun place for your furry friends! Sherman is in the dog house in Fishers learning about an event happening this weekend. For more on the Pawtumn Festival click here.
Fox 59
No new weather records expected for today
INDIANAPOLIS – With highs in the 70s this afternoon, temperature records will remain intact for another year. Rainfall is also expected this afternoon but not enough to shatter any records. October 25 Almanac. Record high temperature: 82° (1963) Record low temperature: 25° (1887) Record rainfall: 1.54″ (1991)...
Fox 59
Much-needed rainfall is on the way
INDIANAPOLIS – After a mild start with temperatures in the 50s, we are warming back up into the upper 70s for another day. The fall-like temperatures return behind our next shower chances. Warm, dry Monday. For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s under...
Fox 59
Tracking much-needed rainfall, cooler temperatures
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off with a few clouds this morning and showers moving in from the west. Scattered showers will be around for your Tuesday, lingering into tonight and Wednesday morning. Rain chances move in. For the rest of your Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s...
