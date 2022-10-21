ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Fotta-to-Darville connection leads Emmaus football past Easton

Emmaus High School senior quarterback Jake Fotta missed the entire 2021 season with a knee injury. He’s sure making up for lost time this fall. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Fotta rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more to his best friend Dylan Darville as the Green Hornets rolled to a 42-21 Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division victory over Easton on Friday night at Cottingham Stadium.
EMMAUS, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley renters face systemic barriers in eviction courts, new study finds

A new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute found renters only have a 1.3% chance on average of winning eviction cases in the Lehigh Valley. According to the 10-year study on the results of 75,797 eviction filings in Lehigh and Northampton counties, renters increased their chances of winning by as much as 1,200% if they hired an attorney, but the study found fewer than 800 tenants actually paid for legal representation over the same period.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Beach Radio

NJ teacher by day side-hustles as Phillies ball girl

Sometimes she'll hear it from the stands. Right away 23-year-old Kelly Fleck knows one of her students has come to see a Phillies home game. Or maybe even come to see her. After all, she does have her own baseball card. Seriously. You see Kelly Fleck is a history teacher...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football game paused as more than 60 protestors storm the field

An Ivy League football game was put on hold during a protest on Saturday. Penn and Yale were in action in Philadelphia, the Quakers’ homecoming game. However, with the game tied at 10 in the 2nd quarter, “over 60 protesters” with a group called “Fossil Free Penn” came onto the field, leading it to be brought to a halt, according to The Daily Pennsylvanian.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion

Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police had incident free night after Phillies won NL pennant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police were a little busy on Sunday night after the Phillies clinched a spot in the World Series. Officers were on bikes moving a crowd south on Broad Street, eventually breaking the celebration upBut there were no serious problems, police tell CBS3 that they consider Sunday night to be incident free. Click here to check out the Phillies' World Series schedule. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Bucks County man identified days after drowning in Neshaminy Creek

The Bucks County coroner has identified a man who drowned in Neshaminy Creek on Thursday. Michael Allan Fisher, a 56-year-old from Bensalem, drowned after his vehicle was submerged in water. According to a press release on Saturday afternoon, an autopsy revealed the cause of Fisher's death was an accidental drowning.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
94.5 PST

These Bucks County, PA Wawa Stores Will Close Early Every Day

Wawa’s retail plans in Southeastern Pennsylvania continue to drastically as the chain struggles with safety concerns. The popular convenience store just announced that several stores in Bucks County will be closing early every day instead of being open 24 hours. This comes after stores in the area have experienced a rash of armed robberies.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
suburbanonesports.com

SOL Boys' Soccer Wrap (10-22-22)

CB West & CB South battled to a 1-1 tie in SOL boys’ soccer action Friday. CENTRAL BUCKS WEST 1, CENTRAL BUCKS SOUTH 1 (2 OT) A hundred minutes could not determine a winner in Friday’s regular season finale between the neighboring school. “Tonight was always going to...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County Town is Taking Steps to Keep Township Vehicles, Equipment Safe

Supervisors from a Bucks County township are working to ensure that township vehicles and equipment are stored safely for an upcoming project. In advance of the municipal building renovation project, Falls Township vehicles and equipment will be stored on a township-owned parcel on Lincoln Circle in an attempt to thwart theft or damage of the items and property.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

