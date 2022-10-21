Read full article on original website
Related
This Bucks County High School Football Team’s Success Story Mirrors that of a Big Philadelphia Sports Team
The high school football team's journey mirrors that of one of the Philly sports greats.Image via Pennsbury School District. While they play different sports, the success story for a Bucks County football team reminds many of a major Philadelphia team’s journey. Staff writers at CBS News Philadelphia wrote about the similarities.
papreplive.com
Coatesville forced to forfeit game, shakes up District 1 playoff picture
Coatesville football’s undefeated regular season is no more. Despite winning all eight games its played, Coatesville’s 38-7 win over West Chester Rustin on September 30 has been changed to a forfeit loss, due to an ineligible player on the team. The violation was self-reported by Coatesville at the...
Fotta-to-Darville connection leads Emmaus football past Easton
Emmaus High School senior quarterback Jake Fotta missed the entire 2021 season with a knee injury. He’s sure making up for lost time this fall. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Fotta rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more to his best friend Dylan Darville as the Green Hornets rolled to a 42-21 Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division victory over Easton on Friday night at Cottingham Stadium.
In Easton, Doug Mastriano vows to turn Pa. into the ‘Florida of the north’
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano toured the Lehigh Valley Friday in the Easton area and Allentown as part of his “Restore Freedom” rallies on the campaign trail. The Easton area event was held at the American Legion on Corriere Road in Palmer. In Allentown on Friday evening, he...
aroundambler.com
Bridge repair to result in lane closures on portion of Bethlehem Pike in Fort Washington
PennDOT has announced that starting Wednesday, October 26th, and running through late November, there will be periodic alternating lane closures scheduled on Bethlehem Pike between the Lafayette Avenue Connector and Fort Hill Drive in Fort Washington. The construction involves the repair of the bridge over Sandy Run Creek.
Lehigh Valley renters face systemic barriers in eviction courts, new study finds
A new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute found renters only have a 1.3% chance on average of winning eviction cases in the Lehigh Valley. According to the 10-year study on the results of 75,797 eviction filings in Lehigh and Northampton counties, renters increased their chances of winning by as much as 1,200% if they hired an attorney, but the study found fewer than 800 tenants actually paid for legal representation over the same period.
Student protestors storm UPenn field during homecoming game, multiple arrests
According to the organization Fossil Free Penn, 19 student protestors were arrested from Franklin Field.
billypenn.com
It’s official ‘protocol’: Philadelphia greases the poles as Phillies look to advance past NLCS
With the Phillies closing in on a pennant and their first championship appearance in 13 years, Philadelphia is getting ready. Fans are making watch party arrangements, bars and restaurants are exploding with business, retail stores are selling out of Phils gear, and city officials are…greasing the poles. Slathering lamp...
Beach Radio
NJ teacher by day side-hustles as Phillies ball girl
Sometimes she'll hear it from the stands. Right away 23-year-old Kelly Fleck knows one of her students has come to see a Phillies home game. Or maybe even come to see her. After all, she does have her own baseball card. Seriously. You see Kelly Fleck is a history teacher...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football game paused as more than 60 protestors storm the field
An Ivy League football game was put on hold during a protest on Saturday. Penn and Yale were in action in Philadelphia, the Quakers’ homecoming game. However, with the game tied at 10 in the 2nd quarter, “over 60 protesters” with a group called “Fossil Free Penn” came onto the field, leading it to be brought to a halt, according to The Daily Pennsylvanian.
Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion
Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
This National List of Hardest Colleges to Get Into Includes 2 From Delco
Two of the most difficult colleges to get into in the United States are right here in Delaware County, writes Natasha Dado for CBS News. On a list of 50 hard-to-get-into colleges prepared by Niche, Swarthmore ranked at No. 16. Haverford College came in 40th as the most difficult. Niche...
Philadelphia police had incident free night after Phillies won NL pennant
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police were a little busy on Sunday night after the Phillies clinched a spot in the World Series. Officers were on bikes moving a crowd south on Broad Street, eventually breaking the celebration upBut there were no serious problems, police tell CBS3 that they consider Sunday night to be incident free. Click here to check out the Phillies' World Series schedule.
phillyvoice.com
Bucks County man identified days after drowning in Neshaminy Creek
The Bucks County coroner has identified a man who drowned in Neshaminy Creek on Thursday. Michael Allan Fisher, a 56-year-old from Bensalem, drowned after his vehicle was submerged in water. According to a press release on Saturday afternoon, an autopsy revealed the cause of Fisher's death was an accidental drowning.
Bensalem to Become New Home of Longstanding Philadelphia Manufacturer
The manufacturing company is going to call Bucks County their new home. A major manufacturer from the Philadelphia area just announced that they will be moving their operations to the Bensalem area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the major business news for the Roxborough-Manayunk Patch. Weber Display & Packaging, currently located...
94.5 PST
These Bucks County, PA Wawa Stores Will Close Early Every Day
Wawa’s retail plans in Southeastern Pennsylvania continue to drastically as the chain struggles with safety concerns. The popular convenience store just announced that several stores in Bucks County will be closing early every day instead of being open 24 hours. This comes after stores in the area have experienced a rash of armed robberies.
If Pa. Republicans were serious about crime in Philly, they’d fight actually fight it | Marc Stier
Instead of really fighting crime, Republicans are pursuing the performative and partisan impeachment of District Attorney Larry Krasner. The post If Pa. Republicans were serious about crime in Philly, they’d fight actually fight it | Marc Stier appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
suburbanonesports.com
SOL Boys' Soccer Wrap (10-22-22)
CB West & CB South battled to a 1-1 tie in SOL boys’ soccer action Friday. CENTRAL BUCKS WEST 1, CENTRAL BUCKS SOUTH 1 (2 OT) A hundred minutes could not determine a winner in Friday’s regular season finale between the neighboring school. “Tonight was always going to...
Hours-long standoff ends peacefully in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, Pa. — A standoff with police in Jim Thorpe came to an end Monday morning. It started around 6 p.m. Sunday on Center Avenue. It finally ended around 1 a.m. Monday. "Just walk toward me, toward the sound of my voice. There you go. Now turn around...
This Bucks County Town is Taking Steps to Keep Township Vehicles, Equipment Safe
Supervisors from a Bucks County township are working to ensure that township vehicles and equipment are stored safely for an upcoming project. In advance of the municipal building renovation project, Falls Township vehicles and equipment will be stored on a township-owned parcel on Lincoln Circle in an attempt to thwart theft or damage of the items and property.
Comments / 0