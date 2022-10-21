Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Baylor's Aranda, Tech's McGuire on opposite sidelines for first time
Since being named Texas Tech’s head coach last November, Joey McGuire has fired up the fan base and given Red Raider alums a lot of reasons to be optimistic about the rebirth of the program. Nobody wants to see McGuire succeed more than his old boss, Baylor coach Dave...
WacoTrib.com
University clinches playoff berth with 21-16 win over Leander Rouse
The 13-year drought is finally over. Leading 21-16, University left just under a minute and a half on the clock for Leander Rouse to rally for a staggering victory. But the Trojans’ defense came up huge, halting the Raiders’ offense, who were within five yards with 15 seconds left in the contest.
WacoTrib.com
Brice Cherry: Bears' homecoming performance took alums on a time-traveling journey
Homecoming serves as a gift for all the returning alums, allowing them to reminisce and reflect on the old days. Dave Aranda’s Baylor Bears allowed the alums to do just that as they presented a window into the past in their 35-23 homecoming win over Kansas on Saturday at sun-splashed, wind-swept McLane Stadium. This was a game that hearkened back to all manner of Baylor eras.
WacoTrib.com
No. 10 Lorena fumbles away shot at upset of No. 1 Franklin
The Leopards were three yards and a two-point conversion away from the upset of the season, but a fumble crushed No. 10 Lorena's hopes of a Senior Night win against No. 1 Franklin as the Lions took a 49-35 victory to stay undefeated. “We’re disappointed,” Leopards’ head coach Ray Biles...
WacoTrib.com
No. 1 Abbott 48, Coolidge 0
In Abbott, the No. 1 Panthers scored 24 points in each of the first two quarters to win by the six-man mercy rule. Riley Sustala ran for 87 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries and also led the Panthers with six tackles. Mason Hejl carried three times for 44 yards and also scored a touchdown.
WacoTrib.com
Last second FG lifts No. 2 China Spring past No. 1 Stephenville
In a thrilling, instant-classic battle between the two 2021 Class 4A state champions Friday night, No. 2 China Spring defeated top-ranked Stephenville 38-36 on a 42-yard field goal by Thomas Barr as time expired. The Yellowjackets stunned the home crowd and took their first lead since early in the game...
WacoTrib.com
Connally's Sibley lights up Salado for 400-plus rushing yards, seven TDs
Have a night, Kiefer Sibley. Sibley and Connally scored so fast and so often Friday night, you could be forgiven if you thought they were getting paid per point or per second in their offensive onslaught over Salado, as they scorched the Eagles, 58-35, in District 11-4A Division II action on Friday night at Mac Peoples Stadium.
WacoTrib.com
Madisonville 38, Gatesville 19
In Gatesville, Madisonville took a quick 10-0 lead and never looked back to stay unbeaten in the District 11-4A Division II race. The Mustangs (5-3, 2-0) got an early touchdown run from Phillip Green before he scored again midway through the second quarter to open up a 16-0 edge. Lorenzo...
WacoTrib.com
Bus driver shortage persists for Waco-area schools
As a Waco ISD board trustee and Waco High School football parent, Jonathan Grant knew of the ongoing shortage of bus drivers in the area. But an episode from a football game a week ago against Shoemaker High School in Killeen drove the point home. Buses full of Waco High...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for October 24
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (4) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
KWTX
Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – The Munster Mansion in Waxahachie
Waxahachie – Ellis County continues to grow as a suburb to Big D but that doesn’t mean you can’t find the country feeling out around Waxahachie. Just northeast of town, that once desolate farmland is starting to turn into neighborhoods but there’s one structure that stands on its own. A brown, two story mansion that sits on the sits on the side of the road surrounded by a spooky gate. Some folks tend to avoid this mysterious looking manor but if you’re brave enough to make your way to the front door of this familiar looking façade, you’ll be pleasantly surprised when you meet owner Sandra McKee.
baylorlariat.com
Alpha Phi Alpha remains Stroll-Off champion
Strolling could not be contained to the stage at Friday night’s sixth annual Royal and Pure Homecoming Stroll-Off. After three rounds of rhythm, beats, lights and props featuring six Baylor National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) organizations, the night ended with competitors strolling while alumni were in the crowd. Keyon Martin,...
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: New Fuzzy's owners; Bill Flores on energy; Torrid in Waco; Economic trends
The two Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations in Waco have changed hands, bought by Chad and Holly Trail, who already own and operate Brown House Cafe in Woodway. The Trails announced the acquisition on Facebook, assuring Brown House fans they plan no changes there. Nothing was mentioned about tweaks at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, so stay tuned for developments.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Free crape myrtle seedling distribution Saturday
The city of Waco will have a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss ongoing master planning efforts for the future of Cotton Palace Park. The meeting will take place at South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave. Topics will include an overview of the park’s context, history and...
New recovery center for veterans opens in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen. Virtue Recovery is a nationally accredited, inpatient drug & alcohol rehab center that offers residential treatment for individuals suffering from addiction, dual diagnosis, and underlying trauma. They also have a Veterans program that caters to the Veteran’s specific needs.
WacoTrib.com
Hotels, more restaurants planned near Waco's Cinemark movie theater
NewQuest Properties continues to find missing parts for Cottonwood Creek Market, with new commitments from two hotels and three dining spots at the multiphase development at New Road and Interstate 35. A Dallas-based hotel developer has signed a deal on 6 acres directly behind the 14-screen Cinemark movie theater. It...
WacoTrib.com
Warning Notice! Belton Texas Has Been Ordered To Boil Water
UPDATE Saturday, October 22, 11:52 AM: City of Belton spokesman Paul Romer reports that the precautionary boil notice has been lifted. Belton, Texas please don’t hate me for this, because I know I hate writing annoying articles but this one is necessary. A boil water notice has been issued for neighborhoods in Belton unfortunately the notices are in response to repair on a Repsher Watermain.
dallasexpress.com
Game Warden Seek Deer Poacher Near Lake
A Texas Game Warden has asked for the public to help identify the suspect in illegal poaching carried out at a Texas lake last week. The McLennan County Game Warden said a surveillance video shows a silver Ford F-150 driving from the scene after someone inside the vehicle shot two white-tailed deer at the Lake Waco marina, KWTX reported.
