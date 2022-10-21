Read full article on original website
Baylor soccer to finish regular season against Oklahoma State
The Baylor soccer team will finish the regular season against Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field. The Bears (4-10-2, 2-6) are currently in line for the No. 8 seed in the Big 12 tournament beginning Sunday in Round Rock. The Cowgirls (10-3-4, 3-2-3) are currently No. 5 in the standings.
Baylor's Franklin inks NIL deal with Domain
Baylor senior defensive end TJ Franklin and Domain at Waco announced their partnership in the #LiveLikeAChampion campaign. It marked the first NIL deal signed by Domain at Waco, a college living community. “Everyone wants to love where they live. For me, that’s here at Domain.” Franklin said. “I’m excited to...
Brathwaite flips commitment from Baylor to LSU
Cypress Ranch linebacker Christian Brathwaite has flipped his verbal commitment from Baylor to LSU. The 6-3, 220-pound Brathwaite, a three-star prospect by Rivals.com, announced his commitment to LSU on Wednesday after he had been committed to Baylor since Jan 30. The Bears now have 24 commitments in their 2023 class,...
Big 12's Yormark tells Waco crowd he's looking at new TV deal, potential expansion
Since taking over as Big 12 commissioner on Aug. 1, Brett Yormark has worked at a dizzying pace to position the conference for the ever-shifting future of college athletics. He’s aggressively looked at adding Pac-12 teams to the Big 12 and has begun early discussions for new TV contracts with ESPN and Fox networks.
China Spring now No. 1 in state; Lorena hangs tough at No. 10 after Franklin loss
Friday's 1 vs. 2 clash lived up to the hype and then some. And at the end of the night, it was China Spring who emerged triumphant from an epic battle with a 38-36 win. The reward for the Cougars is the No. 1 ranking in Class 4A Division I, pushing Stephenville down to No. 2. Both teams are defending state champions from 2021, and assuming a chalky bracket, they'll meet again in the regional final, though the Yellowjackets will have to dodge both No. 5 Anna and No. 6 Celina to get there.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Waco, TX
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waco. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast.
Hotels, more restaurants planned near Waco's Cinemark movie theater
NewQuest Properties continues to find missing parts for Cottonwood Creek Market, with new commitments from two hotels and three dining spots at the multiphase development at New Road and Interstate 35. A Dallas-based hotel developer has signed a deal on 6 acres directly behind the 14-screen Cinemark movie theater. It...
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to fair skies overnight along with gusty wind. Low 52F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Waco folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for October 25
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
Suspect in $750K vehicle thefts arrested, Waco police seek co-defendant
A woman wanted by Waco police in vehicle thefts in several Texas cities was arrested in Mesquite on Monday while her co-defendant remains at large, Waco police announced Tuesday. Mesquite police arrested Isabel Gonzalez, 33, after a 30-minute chase that started when they spotted a stolen pickup truck, Waco police...
In McLennan County DA race, Tetens touts endorsements, Robertson touts experience
Josh Tetens, who won the Republican primary for district attorney in March, faces a self described “pro-Second Amendment, pro-death penalty, fiscal conservative” in Aubrey Robertson, the Democratic nominee in the race to become McLennan County district attorney. Tetens, with endorsements of numerous law enforcement associations and McLennan County...
Wilson murder trial witness: Defendant had baby with cousin, killed her parents
A capital murder trial resumed Monday in Waco’s 54th State District Court for a Bellmead man accused of the 2020 killing of a cousin and the cousin’s ex-wife. Johnny Alvin Wilson, 39, of Bellmead, stands accused of shooting and killing Christopher Dewayne Wilson, 42, and Rachel Dionne Strickland, 40, at a cookout at his home in the 4700 block of Florida Street in Bellmead, around 7 p.m. on May 22, 2020.
McLennan County turnout for first day of early voting lags 2018 midterm
Correction: Earlier versions of this story misstated the 2018 and 2020 first-day turnouts and incorrectly stated that this year's first-day total surpassed 2018. Early voting began Monday in the Nov. 8 election, and McLennan County’s turnout lagged first-day early voting in the last midterm election. The McLennan County Elections...
