All eyes on Navy as first phase of massive Red Hill defueling effort kicks off
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in nearly a year, the military has drained fuel from the Red Hill pipelines to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Environmental watchdogs are hoping another disaster doesn’t happen. New video from U.S. Pacific Command showed the massive above-ground tanks at Joint Base Pearl...
Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
In-person voting begins as election doubters organize to stake out drop boxes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In-person voting began Tuesday in Hawaii for the general election on Nov. 8. And Republican gubernatorial candidate Duke Aiona was among the first to cast a ballot at Honolulu Hale. Meanwhile, a group called “Audit the Vote Hawaii” is organizing election doubters to stake out ballot drop...
New federal policy establishes formal consultation policy with Native Hawaiian community
New federal policy establishes formal consultation policy with Native Hawaiian community
Hawaii reports 2 COVID deaths, over 1,300 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported two additional coronavirus deaths and 1,327 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 361,817. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
New report addresses worker shortage in Hawaii’s early child education program
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new report from the nonprofit Rand Corporation explains that Hawaii’s early childhood education program needs a lot of work. The report cites low wages as one of the biggest obstacles in attracting and keeping enough workers. It’s estimated that early educators in Hawaii earn only...
Health officials urge vaccination as potential for ‘tri-demic’ looms
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As winter approaches, Hawaii health officials are preparing to see more respiratory, flu, and COVID infections in a threat some call a “tri-demic.”. The warning comes as a spike in respiratory illnesses continues to tax hospitals nationwide. Hawaii cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have dropped...
Judge to parents: ‘Hang in there’ as dispute between state, preschool is hammered out
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Five days after a court forced an unlicensed preschool on Hawaii Island to shut down, Judge Peter Kubota said he wants to see the facility get its license. On Tuesday morning, he ordered the state and the executive director of Kalamapii Play School to work together. giving...
Hawaii shipbuilding company founders charged in scheme to defraud investors of $28M
The warning comes as a spike in respiratory illnesses taxes hospitals.
Hawaii's most understaffed hospital has a plan to add dozens of homegrown caregivers
Hawaii's most understaffed hospital has a plan to add dozens of homegrown caregivers
Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 25, 2022)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now.
DOJ: Founders of Hawaii company scammed investors out of millions to pay for lavish lifestyle
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A married couple has been charged in a decade-long scheme to defraud investors of tens of millions of dollars in connection with their Hawaii shipbuilding company called Semisub Inc. The U.S. Department of Justice said 69-year-old Curtiss E. Jackson, of Honolulu, and 59-year-old Jamey Denise Jackson, currently...
Maui affordable housing project triggers land dispute
WAIEHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens lined Kahekili Highway near Waiehu Beach Road on Monday holding signs and Hawaiian flags. The area they say they are protecting is where non-profit organization Maui Economic Opportunity plans to build 120 affordable rental units for low-income families. The Native Hawaiian family says the land belongs...
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Trade winds are going to be kicking up some more rain. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiian Air CEO discusses new business partnership, pandemic recovery
Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning artist Kris Fuchigami holds 10th annual ukulele festival. Kris Fuchigami is an Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning ukulele artist. He joined us to talk about his 10th annual ukulele festival. What's Trending: Repurposing dead spiders.
Airline launches lottery to entice more passengers to sit in the middle seat
Police in Missouri revealed more details about the suspect in a shooting at a high school in St. Louis. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, October 26, 2022
More showers will pick up later this week. Click on the video for details. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - Shorter Days. Trade winds are going to be kicking up some more rain.
Amid historic levels of learning loss nationally, Hawaii’s test scores remain mostly steady
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite historic declines in learning across the U.S. due to the pandemic, there’s a bit of good news for Hawaii students. According to the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress results released Monday, Hawaii’s fourth-graders performed above national averages in reading and math. In reading,...
Business Report: September vacation rentals
We used to have a lot more interisland capacity, back when Aloha was still flying. From Japan, the known bookings are only a little over 6,000 a month. In normal times, we sometimes get that many from Japan in a day.
Hawaii island might have little warning before a Mauna Loa eruption, scientists say
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are still no signs of an imminent eruption on Mauna Loa, but residents are being warned they could get just a few hours notice before an eruption. After weeks of elevated earthquake rates, officials are now holding public meetings warning families to prepare for a natural...
