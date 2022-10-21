ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
In-person voting begins as election doubters organize to stake out drop boxes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In-person voting began Tuesday in Hawaii for the general election on Nov. 8. And Republican gubernatorial candidate Duke Aiona was among the first to cast a ballot at Honolulu Hale. Meanwhile, a group called “Audit the Vote Hawaii” is organizing election doubters to stake out ballot drop...
Hawaii reports 2 COVID deaths, over 1,300 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported two additional coronavirus deaths and 1,327 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 361,817. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
Health officials urge vaccination as potential for ‘tri-demic’ looms

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As winter approaches, Hawaii health officials are preparing to see more respiratory, flu, and COVID infections in a threat some call a “tri-demic.”. The warning comes as a spike in respiratory illnesses continues to tax hospitals nationwide. Hawaii cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have dropped...
Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 25, 2022)

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. City moves forward with project to install ‘bus only’ lanes on busy Waikiki thoroughfare. Updated: 6...
Maui affordable housing project triggers land dispute

WAIEHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens lined Kahekili Highway near Waiehu Beach Road on Monday holding signs and Hawaiian flags. The area they say they are protecting is where non-profit organization Maui Economic Opportunity plans to build 120 affordable rental units for low-income families. The Native Hawaiian family says the land belongs...
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Trade winds are going to be kicking up some more rain. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Weather - JR.
Hawaiian Air CEO discusses new business partnership, pandemic recovery

Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning artist Kris Fuchigami holds 10th annual ukulele festival. Kris Fuchigami is an Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning ukulele artist. He joined us to talk about his 10th annual ukulele festival. What's Trending: Repurposing dead spiders. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Repurposing dead spiders: That's is one of...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, October 26, 2022

More showers will pick up later this week. Click on the video for details. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - Shorter Days. Trade winds are going to be kicking up some more rain. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Updated: Oct. 25, 2022...
Business Report: September vacation rentals

We used to have a lot more interisland capacity, back when Aloha was still flying. From Japan, the known bookings are only a little over 6,000 a month. In normal times, we sometimes get that many from Japan in a day. Business Report: Oahu home sales. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022...
