Spartanburg County, SC

gsabusiness.com

Developer acquires Gaffney site with $30M plan in the works

A New York-based real estate developer has acquired a 36-acre industrial site in Gaffney, and has a $30 million plan to develop the parcel. Treeline, owner and investor in office, multi-family, and industrial properties, announced its plan Tuesday for an approximately 300,000-square-foot Class A industrial facility to be developed on the site, according to a press release.
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

USC Upstate offering free classes to Amazon employees

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Starting in October, Amazon employees can now attend the University of South Carolina Upstate for free. The university was selected by Amazon to offer employees free tuition. Employees will be able to study online, at campuses, or in one of Amazon’s Career Choice classrooms located within its fulfillment centers.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Pedestrian hit while trying to cross highway in Greenville Co.

TRAVLERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash that happened on Tuesday night. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened along U.S. 25 at around 8:33 p.m. near Tigerville Road. Troopers said the victim was...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
country1037fm.com

An Inmate in South Carolina Used Toilet Paper To Escape From Jail

Authorities in Cherokee County, South Carolina are looking for an escaped inmate who used toilet paper to get away. His name is Joshua Shoemaker and he recently escaped from lockup in the South Carolina jail using the flimsiest of substances. He reportedly stuffed the toilet paper into a door jam....
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Controversy over Upstate water tower

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
PICKENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Oakridge Community Care owner back behind bars

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owner of a now-condemned assisted living facility is back in the Spartanburg County Detention Center for violating his home detention. In February, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson charged Darryl Mast with neglect, exploitation and breach of trust with intent to defraud. He was released on a $3,000 surety bond and was only allowed to leave his home for work.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville County Schools finding vapes with weapon detection system

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate school district is finding that its new weapon detection system is uncovering a different kind of threat. For almost a decade, electronic cigarettes have been the most commonly used tobacco products among middle and high school students in the U.S., according to a report from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
FOX Carolina

UPDATE: Dog attack victim’s lawyer speaks on progress difficulties

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We continue to investigate dogs running loose and attacking neighbors in the Upstate. Last month, we told you about dogs attacking a man named James Pittman, near Skyline Road, in the Spartanburg County part of Greer. Those dogs were impounded to check for rabies and returned. Read about that here.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County Schools rank third in state for ACT scores

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools say the county ranks third out of all regular, public school districts in South Carolina on the ACT for graduating seniors. According to the district, the class of 2022 earned an average ACT score of 20.9, improving from last year’s average...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

