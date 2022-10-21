Read full article on original website
Non-profit to break ground on housing for homeless adults with disabilities
A new development may be the solution for adults experiencing chronic homelessness with mental or physical disabilities in Greenville County.
gsabusiness.com
Developer acquires Gaffney site with $30M plan in the works
A New York-based real estate developer has acquired a 36-acre industrial site in Gaffney, and has a $30 million plan to develop the parcel. Treeline, owner and investor in office, multi-family, and industrial properties, announced its plan Tuesday for an approximately 300,000-square-foot Class A industrial facility to be developed on the site, according to a press release.
FOX Carolina
USC Upstate offering free classes to Amazon employees
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Starting in October, Amazon employees can now attend the University of South Carolina Upstate for free. The university was selected by Amazon to offer employees free tuition. Employees will be able to study online, at campuses, or in one of Amazon’s Career Choice classrooms located within its fulfillment centers.
Hose manufacturer adds 120 jobs in Anderson County
Flexon Industries, a manufacturer of water hoses and extension cords, completed an expansion of its Anderson County plant, adding 200,000 square feet and 120 new jobs, according to a press release from the company.
Nighttime homeless shelter to close in Spartanburg
City Leaders in Spartanburg have decided to close a nighttime homeless shelter.
FOX Carolina
West Greenville needs housing, but some fear “Woven” project doesn’t meet that need
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greeenville city council pushed back a large apartment development in West Greenville called Woven. This was after residents and some council members expressed concerns over the project’s size. As the project makes its way back through the planning commission process for a second time,...
York County woman gave marijuana to juvenile: SLED
A York County woman has been charged with distributing marijuana to a juvenile, SC Law Enforcement Division announced.
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies woman struck and killed on US 25 in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman was struck and killed by a truck Tuesday night in Greenville County, according to Trooper Nick Pye with South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. along U.S. 25 in Travelers Rest, Pye said. A WYFF 4 photographer said it was...
Owner accused of neglecting residents at Upstate assisted living facility back behind bars
A man accused of exploiting residents at an assisted living facility is back behind bars in Spartanburg County.
Inmate that escaped Upstate jail apprehended in North Carolina
The inmate that escaped an Upstate jail earlier this week, has now been apprehended. As we previously reported, Shoemaker escaped from the Cherokee County Detention Center, Monday night.
FOX Carolina
West Greenville residents continue pushback against “Woven,” council vote moves project a step back
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The fight over an apartment project in West Greenville drew another packed house at City Council Monday night. The initial vote for the “Woven” project was back in August when council approved it in a 4 to 3 vote. Now, the project is...
FOX Carolina
Pedestrian hit while trying to cross highway in Greenville Co.
TRAVLERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash that happened on Tuesday night. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened along U.S. 25 at around 8:33 p.m. near Tigerville Road. Troopers said the victim was...
country1037fm.com
An Inmate in South Carolina Used Toilet Paper To Escape From Jail
Authorities in Cherokee County, South Carolina are looking for an escaped inmate who used toilet paper to get away. His name is Joshua Shoemaker and he recently escaped from lockup in the South Carolina jail using the flimsiest of substances. He reportedly stuffed the toilet paper into a door jam....
FOX Carolina
Controversy over Upstate water tower
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
FOX Carolina
Oakridge Community Care owner back behind bars
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owner of a now-condemned assisted living facility is back in the Spartanburg County Detention Center for violating his home detention. In February, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson charged Darryl Mast with neglect, exploitation and breach of trust with intent to defraud. He was released on a $3,000 surety bond and was only allowed to leave his home for work.
South Carolina woman scammed out of $93,000 by scammer pretending to be high school classmate
An Upstate woman lost $93,000 to a scammer pretending to be her high school classmate.
WYFF4.com
Greenville County Schools finding vapes with weapon detection system
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate school district is finding that its new weapon detection system is uncovering a different kind of threat. For almost a decade, electronic cigarettes have been the most commonly used tobacco products among middle and high school students in the U.S., according to a report from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
FOX Carolina
UPDATE: Dog attack victim’s lawyer speaks on progress difficulties
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We continue to investigate dogs running loose and attacking neighbors in the Upstate. Last month, we told you about dogs attacking a man named James Pittman, near Skyline Road, in the Spartanburg County part of Greer. Those dogs were impounded to check for rabies and returned. Read about that here.
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Schools rank third in state for ACT scores
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools say the county ranks third out of all regular, public school districts in South Carolina on the ACT for graduating seniors. According to the district, the class of 2022 earned an average ACT score of 20.9, improving from last year’s average...
Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announces new student trauma awareness program
A joint initiative was announced between the Laurens County Sheriff’s, DHEC, and the Laurens County School District to support students dealing with trauma.
