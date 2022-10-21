ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Baby Visits ‘Sway In The Morning,’ Talks Crypto & Speaking To Young Thug’s Family

By Christopher Smith
 5 days ago
Source: Jason Mendez / Getty

On the heels of his new album, Lil Baby stopped by Sway In The Morning and spoke about his recent conversation with Young Thug as well as his foray into cryptocurrency.

On Wednesday (Oct. 19), Lil Baby was the featured guest on Hip-Hop media personality and Sirius XM’s Sway Calloway’s long-running radio show. The Atlanta native was there to talk with Sway and co-hosts Heather B & Tracy G about a number of topics, beginning with his recent documentary Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby and his new album, It’s Only Me which was released on Tuesday (Oct. 18).

In discussing the album, Sway noted that Young Thug had a guest verse on it. “Do you maintain any communication with him right now? What can you tell us?” he asked. “They actually go to court today, so by the time we get out, get out of the interview, maybe we’ll know something at least,” Lil Baby replied. “For the most part, it’s like the same old thing. But I definitely talk to them. I know how it feel to be in that situation, so I like reach out to their parents and stuff, make sure they good.”

Later on, the discussion returned to focus on the ongoing RICO cases against Young Thug & Gunna by the Fulton County District Attorney, and Lil Baby was asked how that hyper-focus on Atlanta rappers affects his writing. “It definitely puts a thought in my head, those types of thoughts are in my head when I am rapping. So I feel like I gotta rise up, ‘cause I see what they’re trying to do to us. I go, ‘s**t I’m gonna try to voice something different than what they’re trying to do to us.’”

Lil Baby also opened up about investments, remarking that to him it seems like a gamble but on a larger and safer scale. When asked what investments in particular, he said: “Crypto. But like, I made money too before I lost it. It’s like an up-and-down thing.” He went on to say that he’s still involved, but “on the back end”.

Check out the entire Lil Baby interview on SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning with Heather B and Tracy G below.

