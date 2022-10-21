Read full article on original website
Mobileye goes public, raising Intel $861 million
Intel spun out its driver-assist subsidiary Mobileye Wednesday and raised $861 million in the initial public offering. Mobileye's stock was up about 34% during trading Wednesday from the initial public offering price of $21 a share. Intel had purchased Mobileye in 2017 for $15.3 billion, but announced in Dec. 2021...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
