ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Mobileye goes public, raising Intel $861 million

Intel spun out its driver-assist subsidiary Mobileye Wednesday and raised $861 million in the initial public offering. Mobileye's stock was up about 34% during trading Wednesday from the initial public offering price of $21 a share. Intel had purchased Mobileye in 2017 for $15.3 billion, but announced in Dec. 2021...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy