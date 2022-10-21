ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'No sense of American foreign policy': Biden says he's concerned for future of US aid to Ukraine if GOP wins the House

News Channel Nebraska
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'Where Do We Go?' President Joe Biden Gets Lost In White House Garden After Tree Planting Ceremony

President Joe Biden became lost and confused this week as he tried to exit the White House garden and return to the Oval Office, RadarOnline.com has learned.The incident took place on Monday shortly after the 79-year-old president and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, planted an elm tree on the South Lawn in honor of the White House’s groundskeeper, Dale Haney.Haney, 70, has worked as the groundskeeper at the White House for 50 years. He reportedly served under the past ten presidents in his five decades of service.But shortly after the ceremony finished, President Biden started walking in the wrong...
RadarOnline

REVEALED: President Joe Biden Owns TWO Shotguns, REFUSES To Comment On Son Hunter's Alleged Gun Crimes

President Joe Biden recently revealed he owns two shotguns, although he refused to acknowledge the alleged gun crimes committed by his son Hunter, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 79-year-old president made the surprising revelation during a townhall forum taped on Tuesday and released on Sunday.While answering questions from six young adults for the forum, which was hosted by the left-leaning media outlet NowThis, Biden advocated for both responsible gun ownership as well as appropriate gun control measures throughout the nation.“I think anyone who owns weapons, any weapon, should have to lock them up. If they're legal weapons. Lock them up,” Biden responded...
Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
Border Report

Amid civil war, Biden administration grants immigration relief to Ethiopians

The Biden administration on Friday announced that Ethiopian nationals in the United States will become eligible to apply for work permits and deferral from deportation in light of the East African nation’s ongoing civil war. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas designated Ethiopia for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a program that allows nationals of a country […]
Washington Examiner

Biden is depleting the nation's strategic oil supply to save his own skin

After attempting a political quid pro quo with Saudi leaders (apparently this isn't an impeachable offense anymore), President Joe Biden has gone back to saving his political skin the old-fashioned way — by using his domestic powers and resources to ease voters' short-term anger. Biden recently went to Saudi...
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Here’s proof Biden knows his student loan bailout is illegal

From the very moment President Joe Biden announced his unilateral “cancellation” of $10,000 per borrower in student loan debt, critics have blasted his plan as unfair , costly , and unconstitutional . In response, the White House has grasped at straws to try to justify it somehow having the authority to usurp Congress’s constitutional powers and spend money without legislation. But the president just tipped his hand — and revealed that he actually does know his plan is unlawful.
The Hill

The American people deserve to know how the war in Ukraine will end

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. In two weeks, the United States heads to the polls for the midterm elections. Undoubtedly, the economy and inflation will top the list of issues concerning voters. Yet, the state of the world and America’s involvement in Ukraine will almost certainly be on their minds, even at the back.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

With immigration, Biden tries 'open windows' theory

Rudy Giuliani’s reputation has suffered recently, but 30 years ago, he was “America’s mayor,” the New York crusader who beat back crime by operationalizing James Wilson and George Kelling’s “broken windows theory.” The idea is that taking minor crime seriously sends a message of intolerance for lawbreaking more generally. People shape up.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy