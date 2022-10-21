'No sense of American foreign policy': Biden says he's concerned for future of US aid to Ukraine if GOP wins the House

Read full article on original website
Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers argues Biden tapping into the oil reserve could put the U.S. in a "very precarious situation" with "dramatic geopolitical upheaval."
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
'Where Do We Go?' President Joe Biden Gets Lost In White House Garden After Tree Planting Ceremony
President Joe Biden became lost and confused this week as he tried to exit the White House garden and return to the Oval Office, RadarOnline.com has learned.The incident took place on Monday shortly after the 79-year-old president and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, planted an elm tree on the South Lawn in honor of the White House’s groundskeeper, Dale Haney.Haney, 70, has worked as the groundskeeper at the White House for 50 years. He reportedly served under the past ten presidents in his five decades of service.But shortly after the ceremony finished, President Biden started walking in the wrong...
Yearly COVID booster 'is going to be required,' Biden says while getting vaccine
President Joe Biden received the latest COVID-19 booster shot on Tuesday and urged people to do the same ahead of a busy holiday season.
REVEALED: President Joe Biden Owns TWO Shotguns, REFUSES To Comment On Son Hunter's Alleged Gun Crimes
President Joe Biden recently revealed he owns two shotguns, although he refused to acknowledge the alleged gun crimes committed by his son Hunter, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 79-year-old president made the surprising revelation during a townhall forum taped on Tuesday and released on Sunday.While answering questions from six young adults for the forum, which was hosted by the left-leaning media outlet NowThis, Biden advocated for both responsible gun ownership as well as appropriate gun control measures throughout the nation.“I think anyone who owns weapons, any weapon, should have to lock them up. If they're legal weapons. Lock them up,” Biden responded...
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms
With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
Amid civil war, Biden administration grants immigration relief to Ethiopians
The Biden administration on Friday announced that Ethiopian nationals in the United States will become eligible to apply for work permits and deferral from deportation in light of the East African nation’s ongoing civil war. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas designated Ethiopia for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a program that allows nationals of a country […]
Washington Examiner
Biden is depleting the nation's strategic oil supply to save his own skin
After attempting a political quid pro quo with Saudi leaders (apparently this isn't an impeachable offense anymore), President Joe Biden has gone back to saving his political skin the old-fashioned way — by using his domestic powers and resources to ease voters' short-term anger. Biden recently went to Saudi...
Washington Examiner
Here’s proof Biden knows his student loan bailout is illegal
From the very moment President Joe Biden announced his unilateral “cancellation” of $10,000 per borrower in student loan debt, critics have blasted his plan as unfair , costly , and unconstitutional . In response, the White House has grasped at straws to try to justify it somehow having the authority to usurp Congress’s constitutional powers and spend money without legislation. But the president just tipped his hand — and revealed that he actually does know his plan is unlawful.
Pollster warns of post-midterm ‘civil war’ if voters don’t accept election results
With less than three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterms, a pollster is warning of a potential “civil war” if Maga candidates don’t accept the results. Republican pollster Frank Luntz made his ominous warnings while appearing on Friday morning’s Morning Joe, where...
Fact check: Biden falsely claims he got student debt forgiveness passed by Congress
President Joe Biden falsely claimed last week that he got his student debt forgiveness initiative passed by Congress.
Biden talking about accomplishments is Democrats' 'worst performing message,' pollster says
Seasoned pollster Stan Greenberg warned that Democratic messaging is off ahead of the midterm elections in an interview with Politico.
Border crossings give Biden fresh bad news just weeks before midterm elections
The Biden administration released bad news for Democrats just two weeks out from the midterm elections, announcing late Friday that there had been 2.4 million border crossings by illegal immigrants in fiscal 2022 — a new record.
Republicans Chances of Taking Over the House With 2 Weeks to Midterms
The GOP regained a narrow lead in the national generic ballot over the weekend, per FiveThirtyEight, and now lead Democrats by a half-point.
Pelosi says Trump not ‘man enough to show up’ to testify on January 6
Trump previously indicated he would agree to testify under live proceedings, but Pelosi says his lawyers will be unlikely to let him to speak
Biden's Plan To Help Taxpayers At The Gas Pump Comes As Strategic Reserves Fall To 1984 Levels
President Joe Biden announced on Oct. 19 the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) due to recent production cuts announced by the OPEC + coalition. Since the release of 180 million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserves in March, the White...
CNBC
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
Nancy Pelosi scoffs at idea 'anybody' would vote for a Republican, in New York Times interview
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told The New York Times she was shocked anyone would vote against her party, as polls forecast Democrats losing seats.
The American people deserve to know how the war in Ukraine will end
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. In two weeks, the United States heads to the polls for the midterm elections. Undoubtedly, the economy and inflation will top the list of issues concerning voters. Yet, the state of the world and America’s involvement in Ukraine will almost certainly be on their minds, even at the back.
Washington Examiner
With immigration, Biden tries 'open windows' theory
Rudy Giuliani’s reputation has suffered recently, but 30 years ago, he was “America’s mayor,” the New York crusader who beat back crime by operationalizing James Wilson and George Kelling’s “broken windows theory.” The idea is that taking minor crime seriously sends a message of intolerance for lawbreaking more generally. People shape up.
