Pelham, AL

Cacee
5d ago

That's right,if they don't realize,is that 's what maid the present amphitheater popular because it's not in the city,you you can't beat that natural mountain scenery.

Reply
2
 

CBS 42

Woodfin weighs in on Birmingham’s new amphitheater

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The $50 million, 9,000 seat amphitheater in North Birmingham is an exciting development for the Magic City. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has been chiefly silent on the development, but today the Mayor threw the entirety of his support behind the project. “The mayor’s office supports the project,” Woodfin said. “We would […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham on Demand expansion update

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham will be expanding one of its newest, most popular transit platforms. Today the mayor’s office announced plans to expand the city’s Birmingham on Demand service to 19 neighborhoods east of the airport. For the last three years, the city has been operating on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Magic City Classic returns to Birmingham this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama A&M Bulldogs face the Alabama State University Hornets for the Magic City Classic this weekend. Ticket sales spread across 32 states, meaning people from all over the U.S. will be in town. The economic impact is expected to be $23 million for the city of Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Magic City Classic Parade to air on WSFA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - You can watch the Magic City Classic Parade on WSFA 12 News Saturday morning. The parade starts at 8 a.m. and will feature bands and dance teams from Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University. The game between the two universities kicks off at 2:30 p.m....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Architect chosen to design Saban Center and Tuscaloosa Event Center

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa moves forward with the next phase of a major city-owned development in downtown. Tuscaloosa City Councilors voted in favor of hiring Davis Architects to design the Saban Center and an event center next door. City Councilman Matthew Wilson, who represents District One where both buildings will be built, called it an exciting time to see more development in that part of Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Mayor Randall Woodfin makes first public amphitheater comments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Plans to make Birmingham one of the biggest concert stops in the southeast are still a work in progress. Today, Mayor Randall Woodfin said he is not ready to officially pitch the idea to city council yet. "There are nine councilors in a collective body, that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thehomewoodstar.com

Business Happenings - November 2022

Celebrate Birmingham, a curated shop bringing celebrations to life through customized balloon décor, arrangements and curated party rentals, recently opened at 1743 Reese St. Celebrate Birmingham will now offer an in-store experience where customers can build and create on their own, shop unique gift items and specialty party supplies and explore seasonal offerings including balloon garlands, helium balloons, party supplies, backdrops, yard numbers, curated tables, chair rentals and much more. Additionally, Celebrate Birmingham will offer a customer-friendly balloon bar where you can shop your preferred colors and build out your celebration step-by-step.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County reopens rental assistance application

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson county got an additional 5 million in funding from the state of Alabama to help people struggling to pay rent and utilities. The emergency rental assistance program is helping those who have been impacted by covid-19. Since may of 2021 the program has assisted more than 2000 households.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Funding approved for new outdoor amphitheater in North Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The motion to move forward with the proposed $50 million amphitheater to be built in Birmingham was approved during the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau meeting on Monday. The $50M, 8,500-seat amphitheater would be located on the site of the former Carraway hospital complex. It...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Big step forward for $50M dollar amphitheater by tourism bureau

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today local leaders voted to make a big step in creating a new amphitheater in Birmingham. The Greater Birmingham Area Visitors Bureau tells WBRC this really is a huge first step to the $50 million venue. “There was a lot of questions, a lot of negotiation,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thehomewoodstar.com

2 longtime Homewood businesses close this year

Two Homewood businesses that have been in the city for more than 50 years are closing their doors this year. Huffstutler’s Hardware will be closing its doors after 85 years of business, and Nabeel’s Cafe and Market closed its doors after 50 years. “It’s sad,” said Gracie Salmen,...
HOMEWOOD, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

City council approves $1M for Birmingham Talks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham children’s literacy program will soon expand, thanks to $1 million dollars from city leaders. On Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, the Birmingham City Council approved $1 million dollars for Birmingham Talks. It is a program that works with caregivers, parents and daycare workers to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Master P and Project Pat spread message of non-violence in Magic City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After at least 115 homicides were reported by Birmingham Police in 2022, community groups are working to amplify the message “stop the violence.” Rappers Master P and Project Pat performed at Tuesday night’s Stop the Violence Summit to assist with the movement. The musicians were invited to attend the event at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

