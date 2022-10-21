The start of the 2022-23 women’s college basketball season is less than two weeks away. And yes, once again, the South Carolina Gamecocks are the favorite. And for good reason too. They return national consensus Player of the Year Aliyah Boston – who is likely to be the No. 1 overall pick in the forthcoming WNBA Draft – and the great Dawn Staley is still on the sidelines in Columbia. The Gamecocks received all 30 first place votes in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll released last week (including one from this writer), and they are also the favorite among sportsbooks to repeat as national champions. Draft Kings has South Carolina’s odds of repeating set at +150 while Caesars has the Gamecocks at +160.

