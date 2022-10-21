ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

4 women's college basketball teams with championship odds so enticing you have to bet on them

The start of the 2022-23 women’s college basketball season is less than two weeks away. And yes, once again, the South Carolina Gamecocks are the favorite. And for good reason too. They return national consensus Player of the Year Aliyah Boston – who is likely to be the No. 1 overall pick in the forthcoming WNBA Draft – and the great Dawn Staley is still on the sidelines in Columbia. The Gamecocks received all 30 first place votes in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll released last week (including one from this writer), and they are also the favorite among sportsbooks to repeat as national champions. Draft Kings has South Carolina’s odds of repeating set at +150 while Caesars has the Gamecocks at +160.
IOWA STATE
College Basketball World Reacts To Surprising Transfer News

MAAC preseason player of the year Jose Perez is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal following the dismissal of longtime Manhattan head coach Steve Masiello earlier this afternoon. Perez originally announced his intentions to return for his senior season with the Jaspers, but this coaching change pushed him to reconsider...
Five-star TSSAA Miss Basketball finalist Aalyah Del Rosario picks LSU over Tennessee, South Carolina

Aalyah Del Rosario committed to LSU women's basketball over the Tennessee Lady Vols and reigning national champion South Carolina on Tuesday. Del Rosario is a five-star, 6-foot-6 post player, ranked No. 7 in the Class of 2023 by espnW HoopGurlz. She joins Webb School-Bell Buckle teammate Angelica Velez, a point guard ranked No. 44. Also in LSU's 2023 class are guard Mikaylah Williams, the No. 2 player in the nation, and wing Janae Kent, who is ranked No. 73.
College Basketball Coach Fired Right Before Season Begins

A college basketball coach has surprisingly been let go weeks before the 2022-23 season begins. According to multiple reports, Manhattan head coach Steve Masiello is out. Zach Braziller of the New York Post first reported the news. "Steve Masiello is out at Manhattan. Was entering final year of his contract....
Phillies: 3 best quotes from Bryce Harper after World Series clincher

Just seven days after his 30th birthday, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper gave the City of Brotherly Love a belated present on Sunday. Harper blasted a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to push the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. With the victory, the Phillies will represent the NL in the World Series, which begins on Friday.
Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call

There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park. You're gonna want to go ahead and hit the play button on the video...
Phillies announce World Series starters for Games 1 and 2 vs. Astros

The 2022 World Series is quickly approaching. Starting Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. There’s some insight into the Phillies pitching plans now. The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reported Wednesday: Aaron Nola will start Game 1 of...
Jeremy Roach adds to preseason accolades

Last week, Jeremy Roach became the only 2022-23 Duke basketball player to end up on the Preseason All-ACC First Team. Freshman Dereck Lively II, the Preseason ACC Rookie of the Year, is the only Blue Devil on the Preseason All-ACC Second Team. RELATED: Status of injuries to Duke's two top-ranked ...
Reports: Texas A&M suspends 3 freshmen indefinitely

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has suspended three freshmen, including cornerback Denver Harris and wideout Chris Marshall, over a locker room incident at South Carolina last week, TexAgs and The Athletic reported Tuesday. The suspensions, which also include offensive lineman PJ Williams, are indefinite, per the reports. Williams has...
NFL Suspends Chiefs DE Frank Clark For Two Games, per Report

Fresh off of a decisive 21-point road win over the 49ers, the Chiefs will be without one of their best defensive players for the foreseeable future. Defensive end Frank Clark has been suspended for two games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, according to ESPN’s Adam Teicher. The suspension will begin after Kansas City’s bye in Week 8, with Clark missing home games against the Titans and Jaguars.
Women's NCAA tournament March Madness 2023 schedule, locations and bracket announcement date

Below is the schedule for the 2023 women's NCAA basketball tournament, which will include 68 teams for the second consecutive season. The last four at-large teams and teams seeded 65 through 68 will compete in the First Four prior to the start of the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament. The top 16 seeds will host first- and second-round games, as well as the First Four.
Lakers Reach a New Low

We didn’t have the highest hopes for the Lakers this season, but wow, their first week was even more of a struggle than we thought was possible for them. Through three games, all of which were losses, Los Angeles is connecting on an abysmal 21.2% of its three-point attempts—a number so poor that it forces you to do a double take. Yes, we said the Lakers are shooting just 21.2% from deep.
Report: Marlins to Hire Skip Schumaker As Team’s Next Manager

The Marlins are expected to name Skip Schumacher as the franchise’s next manager, per insider Craig Mish. Schumacher spent the 2022 season as the Cardinals’ bench coach after four seasons as a coach in the Padres organization. The former infielder spent 11 seasons in the major leagues with the Cardinals, Dodgers and Reds. Miami will task Schumacher to replace Don Mattingly, who mutually agreed to step down as manager following seven seasons in that role.
