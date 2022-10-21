ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

fox56news.com

Flood relief donation highlights Kentucky Blue-White game

Flood relief donation highlights Kentucky Blue-White …. Boyle County road closed as crews work to remove …. A Boyle County road is closed while road crews work on a major project. One that will save lives by removing a looming threat. Fayette Co. Health Dept. offering free flu shots. Clinic...
LEXINGTON, KY
Win $100 in Goodwill Kentucky’s annual Halloween costume contest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Halloween is less than a week away, and finding a last-minute costume can be scary! But Goodwill can be a great place to start the hunt. Plus, putting together the perfect costume there comes with some perks. Goodwill’s annual Halloween costume contest is here!...
KENTUCKY STATE
Morning weather forecast: 10/24/22

FOX 56 Meteorologist Justin Logan shares central Kentucky's Monday morning forecast. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 25, 2022. Lexington business installs new shower for Vietnam …. As Veterans Day approaches, one Lexington home improvement company, West Shore Home, gifted a local veteran...
LEXINGTON, KY
DeSantis refuses to rule out 2024 bid during Florida governor’s debate

(The Hill) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis repeatedly refused during a Monday night debate to rule out a 2024 bid for the White House despite persistent questioning from his Democratic rival, former Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.). Throughout the hour-long showdown, Crist pressed DeSantis on his political future, asking him...
FLORIDA STATE

