Parts of Lexington dealing with a lingering stink
It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington.
Good news on Tshiebwe's status at UK basketball media day
Good news on Tshiebwe's status at UK basketball media day.
Evidence of missing Crystal Rogers found in Bardstown
Evidence of missing Crystal Rogers found in Bardstown.
Repairs begin on Breathitt County's Panbowl Dam
Repairs begin on Breathitt County's Panbowl Dam.
Care packages from Lexington to soldiers
Care packages from Lexington to soldiers.
Warrants indicate Davidson County child had been living in dog kennel for months
Warrants indicate Davidson County child had been living in dog kennel for months.
Dry conditions spike 11 fires across Kentucky in one day
As Kentucky waits for more rain, the state's Division of Forestry reported eleven 'new' fires and a few wildfires across the state in the past twenty-four hours.
3 shot in Lexington early Sunday
Officers were called to the area of East Loudon Avenue and Winchester Road for a shots-fired call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
Wilma Barnstable dies at 94
Wilma Lee "Willie" Haverly Barnstable, a co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, has died.
Survivors of abuse share their stories to empower others at Lexington vigil
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington reaches its 39th homicide and at least nine of those victims died in domestic violence-related incidents. Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office held a domestic violence vigil to raise awareness and connect residents with vital resources and programs in the community. T-shirts...
Conspiracy pushers target races for local election posts
As many as 1,700 of those offices are up for election this year, creating a dizzying patchwork of places where election conspiracy theorists can penetrate the country's voting system.
Surviving domestic violence: A central Kentucky woman’s fight for life
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Friday, July 13, 2018, is a day Mary Margaret Rice will never forget. “I thought I was going to die,” Rice said. The love story between Rice and her husband Amos Burdette began simply enough. “I met my husband in church, but someone...
Larry Owens makes his case for Fayette County coroner
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It is rare for a race toward the bottom of the ticket to get much attention, but this year the Fayette County coroner’s election could end up being a tight race. This is the third time around Republican Larry Owens has challenged longtime...
Lexington mayoral race hits home stretch
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It is the home stretch for incumbent Mayor Linda Gorton and her challenger Councilman David Kloiber. Crime and how to reduce it has emerged as a leading issue in the race, but the candidates have a lot to say when it comes to keeping Lexington affordable and how our city continues to grow.
Flood relief donation highlights Kentucky Blue-White game
Flood relief donation highlights Kentucky Blue-White game. A Boyle County road is closed while road crews work on a major project. One that will save lives by removing a looming threat.
Hobby Lobby owner announces he’s giving away the company, for God
Hobby Lobby owner announces he's giving away the company, for God.
Lexington police still trying to identify burglar who wore Batman mask
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One night in late September, a handful of businesses were burglarized on Lexington’s west side. Security video in each case showed a uniquely masked man. Dave Rogers, owner of Fat Daisy Skateboard Company, said he woke up the morning of Sept. 22 and...
Truck accidentally crashes into Georgetown Waffle House
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Georgetown Fire Department responded to a rather unusual scene Tuesday night at the Waffle House on Outlet Center Drive when a truck careened through the front of the building. The fire chief told FOX 56 News that the owner of the car was...
Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move toward EVs
Americans who live in apartments without private garages are stringing extension cords across sidewalks and waiting in line at public charging stations to power up their electric vehicles.
Lexington apartment destroyed in overnight fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Lee Street overnight. No people were hurt, but one pet didn’t make it out alive. The call came in at a 11:45 Tuesday night. Firefighters found flames on the second-floor apartment above a garage. Traffic and the train tracks were closed off at the time.
