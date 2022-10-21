Read full article on original website
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
upstatespartans.com
Julia Gladhill Becomes First Spartan Since 2016 with 30-Plus Digs in a Match With 31 Against Presbyterian
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Back at home in Big South play after a single road match Thursday afternoon to break up a string of matches at the G.B. Hodge Center, USC Upstate volleyball opened its string of matches with regional rivals with a four-set setback to Presbyterian behind scores of 25-19, 19-25, 21-25, 25-27 with both squads battling until the final point.
upstatespartans.com
Women's Golf Returns Home to Carolina Country Club Looking for Continued Success at the Terrier Intercollegiate
Carolina Country Club (Par 72, 6,056 yards) | Spartanburg, S.C. Teams (17): Appalachian State, Boston, The Citadel, Gardner-Webb, IUPUI, Longwood, North Alabama, Presbyterian, Samford, South Dakota, Tennessee Tech, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, UNC Asheville, USC Beaufort, USC Upstate, Winthrop, Wofford. Tournament Lineup. Beem Pabsimma (R-Sr.; Bangkok, Thailand) Preaw Nontarux (R-Jr.;...
upstatespartans.com
An Early Goal from McKnight Secures the First Ever Top Four Conference Finish and a Seat at the Big South Tournament
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – USC Upstate women's soccer made program history with its 1-0 victory over Winthrop, as it secured its first ever Big South top four finish and secured a spot in the Big South Conference Tournament with one game remaining in the regular season. Upstate women's soccer made it to the Big South Tournament once before back in 2018 after finishing 6th in the regular season.
FOX Carolina
Gaffney beats Dorman 41-29 and seals 5A Region-II title
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney beat Dorman 41-29 and sealed a 5A Region-II title. It was a clash of two explosive run games. Both teams ran for over 300 yards, headlined by Dorman’s D.J. Porter logging 14 carries for 242 yards and three rushing scores and Gaffney’s Jaiden McDowell putting up 21 carries for 176 rushing yards and three rushing scores.
fortmillprepsports.com
Falcons clinch playoff spot with big win over Spring Valley
COLUMBIA – It wasn’t meant to be revengeful, but the Nation Ford Falcons got some revenge on the Spring Valley Vikings with a 47-16 win Friday night at Harry Parone Stadium. Last season, Spring Valley knocked them out of the playoffs in Columbia ending the Nation Ford season.
WCNC
Fort Mill football player is taken to the hospital
A Fort Mill plater was down for about 30 minutes and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. No information on their condition.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football fans, media blast ACC officials for bias in Clemson-Syracuse game
College football fans and media weren’t happy with the officiating late in the Syracuse-Clemson game on Saturday afternoon at Clemson. At issue were a pair of plays in which quarterbacks were hit late out of bounds. Clemson’s Cade Klubnick, replacing starter DJ Uiagalelei, drew a flag, while Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader did not.
Should Alabama jump Clemson after narrow victory over Syracuse?
Clemson nearly losing at home to Syracuse could allow Alabama to leapfrog them in the next college football rankings. While a win is a win, Clemson fans may need to prepare for a slight downtick in the next college football rankings after the Syracuse game, especially if Alabama bounces back in a big way vs. Mississippi State.
saturdaydownsouth.com
CBS halftime crew called out on social media for not knowing about Clemson tradition
If you cover college football for a living, you should probably know something about college football. Clemson picked up a come-from-behind 27-21 win over Syracuse on Saturday to move to 8-0 the season. At halftime of the Ole Miss-LSU game on CBS, the halftime crew for CBS expressed shock during...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Photos: Polk County celebrates Homecoming 2022
Polk County High School celebrated Homecoming on Friday, concluding a day of activities with the crowning of the 2022 Queen at halftime of the Wolverines’ game with East Rutherford. Senior Ella Waldman was chosen as Queen, with senior Annslee Kilgore named Maid of Honor and junior Vanessa Raposa selected...
Duo behind Flipside Café bringing Flip Out Burger to The Power House in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The husband-and-wife team behind Flipside Café will hone their skills with a new, chef-driven burger concept at The Power House. That $18 million adaptive-reuse project — part of Rock Hill’s University Center — is under construction. It will incorporate a brewery, bar and a food hall on the lower level.
WLTX.com
South Carolina construction site cave-in traps workers, leads to major rescue effort
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two construction workers at a South Carolina high school are recovering after a cave-in that occurred amid a renovation project on Friday. District Five Schools of Spartanburg County said that, around 10 a.m., two construction workers who were part of a project at James F. Byrnes High School became trapped when a trench collapsed.
Crews respond to fire at chemical plant in South Carolina
The Easley Fire Department has responded to a fire Friday afternoon at a chemical plant.
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Thrift Stores In South Carolina
- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
WBTV
Beautiful fall drive through Linville, North Carolina
WBTV was the first to bring you the news about how the city of Tega Cay was considering handling the overpopulation with sharpshooters. Parents say this whole situation has prompted tough conversations with their kids at home. Feds investigating auto-shop. Updated: 4 hours ago. Police investigators picked random days and...
davidsonian.com
Breaking: Lorax Found in Critical Condition on Ridge Road
Davidson, NC. In the early hours of Saturday, October 8, two students stumbled upon the battered orange creature. The pair who found the body, sophomores at Davidson College, were driving back from a night of wholesome fun at the establishment formerly known as “K-Pub.”. Initially, there were questions regarding...
Body of woman missing 4 years found under floor of rural North Carolina site, cops say
The site is 10 miles from where she was last seen.
Albany Herald
TERRY MATTINGLY: The Episcopal Bishop who dared say 'apostacy'
It has been three decades since the Rt. Rev. C. FitzSimons Allison took his first step away from his life as one of the Episcopal Church’s strongest evangelical voices. That tentative move took place in a small-group discussion during an Episcopal House of Bishops meeting at the Kanuga Conference Center in Hendersonville, N.C., during his final year serving as the 12th bishop of the historic Diocese of South Carolina. The topic that day was “Why are we dysfunctional?”
FOX Carolina
Greenville business catches fire Monday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a fire at a business on Anderson Road in Greenville that sent a large cloud of smoke over the area. The Rent-A-Center at 2710 Anderson Road caught fire Monday morning around 7:45 a.m. Crews were able to contain the fire. Firefighters said...
FOX Carolina
Police looking for woman accused of defrauding Clemson bank
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department is seeking to identify a woman they say defrauded a bank of thousands of dollars. Police released surveillance pictures of the woman. Anyone with information is asked to call Clemson police.
