Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Meet the Mendham Township Committee CandidatesMorristown MinuteMendham, NJ
The True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Watcher' Took Place In Westfield, NJBridget MulroyWestfield, NJ
The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha JosephsonNikPrinceton, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
pix11.com
5 sought in Staten Island shooting that wounded student, 14: NYPD
Investigators are asking for the public’s help finding five people wanted in connection to a shooting near Tottenville High School that injured a 14-year-old boy, now believed to be an unintended victim of the attack. 5 sought in Staten Island shooting that wounded student, …. Investigators are asking for...
pix11.com
Biden reacts to St. Louis shooting
Following the shooting in St. Louis that left one teacher, one student, and the gunman dead, President Biden is renewing his calls for a federal assault weapons ban. Following the shooting in St. Louis that left one teacher, one student, and the gunman dead, President Biden is renewing his calls for a federal assault weapons ban.
pix11.com
East New York retired teacher decorated NYCHA hallway and help children in need
In a neighborhood where children sometimes can’t always afford new costumes or candy, a Brooklyn great-grandma is a community hero of sorts, decorating her entire hallway and giving costumes and candy to children in her community in need. East New York retired teacher decorated NYCHA hallway …. In a...
pix11.com
Teen shot outside SI high school
A 14-year-old student was shot in the leg near Tottenville High School on Tuesday afternoon, police said. Two suspects fled the scene, police said. They were wearing ski masks and grey sweatpants. Teen shot outside SI high school. A 14-year-old student was shot in the leg near Tottenville High School...
Protesters rally for UWS nurse accused of murdering husband
NEW YORK -- There was a rally held Monday for an Upper West Side nurse accused of murdering her husband. Protesters called on the Manhattan district attorney to drop the charges, arguing the woman is a domestic violence survivor and was only defending herself.Supporters rallied in Foley Square, demanding DA Alvin Bragg drop all charges against 46-year-old Tracy McCarter."She is very distraught. Like, she's not allowed to come here today to advocate for herself," son Justin McCarter told CBS2's Alice Gainer.The group delivered a petition with over 20,000 signatures.READ MORE: Domestic violence town hall sheds light on resources for South Asian...
pix11.com
2 women struck by stray bullets in separate NYC shootings: NYPD
Two women — one 70, the other 19 and pregnant — were struck by apparent stray bullets in separate incidents Monday in Brooklyn and Manhattan, respectively, according to the NYPD. 2 women struck by stray bullets in separate NYC shootings: …. Two women — one 70, the other...
Woman, 95, dies after wild fight with fellow resident at Staten Island nursing home, death deemed homicide
A 95-year-old woman died after getting into a wild fight with a fellow resident at her Staten Island nursing home — and her death has been ruled a homicide, police said Wednesday. Noemi Noto got into a fight inside the Carmel Richmond Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Old Town about 1:55 p.m. April 9, cops said. She fell to the ground during the clash and hit her head. Medics took her ...
Carjacking, police-involved shooting rock Holmdel, N.J.
HOLMDEL, N.J. -- There was chaos in New Jersey on Wednesday morning.Police say a man stole a car, led cops on a chase, and was shot at before crashing. The vehicle burst into flames.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported, the suspect had just been discharged from Bay Shore Medical Center down the road when cops say he stole a van. That van crashed into the center median along Route 35.A good Samaritan pulled over to help. Sources told CBS2 the suspect then stole that car.Moments later, police pulled up and were led on a chase that ended in Holmdel, when the suspect went off the road. The vehicle took out a fruit stand on the way and then burst into flames.Police sources say cops fired shots at the stolen car during the chase. It's not clear what prompted that, but Rincon has learned that part of the investigation is now being handled by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.The suspect in the alleged carjacking was taken in to custody.
pix11.com
Understanding NYC subway crime trends
An assailant punched a 62-year-old man in the back of the head without provocation in a Mott Haven subway station Sunday night, knocking the victim to the tracks in the latest violent crime in New York City’s transit system, police said. Understanding NYC subway crime trends. An assailant punched...
pix11.com
LI girl, 12, missing for days
Suffolk County police asked for the public’s help this weekend to find Madeline Rivera-Cordon, a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday evening leaving her family’s home in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County. LI girl, 12, missing for days. Suffolk County police asked for the public’s help this weekend to...
pix11.com
NJ school unveils 'kindness' vending machines
It’s a unique new program that’s not only combating bullying, but also encouraging students to read. It’s a unique new program that’s not only combating bullying, but also encouraging students to read. NYC streets going car-free for trick-or-treating …. Nearly 100 Open Streets and pedestrianized roads...
pix11.com
Halloween safety
Safety is a top concern for parents this Halloween. Lifestyle expert Victoria Sophia has the checklist for parents to keep kids safe while trick or treating. Safety is a top concern for parents this Halloween. Lifestyle expert Victoria Sophia has the checklist for parents to keep kids safe while trick or treating.
pix11.com
Man, 62, knocked to Bronx subway tracks by unprovoked punch: NYPD
An assailant punched a 62-year-old man in the back of the head without provocation in a Bronx subway station Sunday night, knocking the victim to the tracks in the latest violent crime in New York City’s transit system, police said. Man, 62, knocked to Bronx subway tracks by unprovoked...
pix11.com
Companies to start charging for COVID vaccine
Pfizer said each jab will cost up to $130 without insurance once its government contract expires. It is part of growing trend toward the private market handling the pandemic. Pfizer said each jab will cost up to $130 without insurance once its government contract expires. It is part of growing trend toward the private market handling the pandemic.
pix11.com
Doctors warn of possible ‘twindemic’ as COVID, flu season collide once again
Infectious disease experts are warning of a possible “twindemic” of COVID-19 and flu cases this fall and winter. Doctors warn of possible ‘twindemic’ as COVID, flu …. Infectious disease experts are warning of a possible “twindemic” of COVID-19 and flu cases this fall and winter.
pix11.com
Breaking down the governor's race debate between Hochul, Zeldin
Reporter Jeff Coltin of City & State New York joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to break down the previous night's debate between New York gubernatorial candidates Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin. Breaking down the governor’s race debate between …. Reporter Jeff Coltin of City & State...
Man is dragged to death by subway train at busy NYC station
A 20-year-old man was dragged to his death by a New York City subway train after his clothing or backpack apparently got stuck in the doors, authorities said.
pix11.com
New subway safety plan to provide more to homeless with severe mental illness
Gov. Hochul said New York will help to open two new units at psychiatric care centers, with 50 total beds, to help people on the streets and in the subway system who are experiencing homelessness and severe mental illness. New subway safety plan to provide more to homeless …. Gov....
Police: No obvious signs of foul play in death of Princeton student
Officials say the death of a Princeton student on Thursday does not appear suspicious.
pix11.com
Condense your skincare routine
Clear the clutter from your bathroom counters, and save time and money! Board certified dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali explains why less is more, what to ditch, and what to keep. Condense your skincare routine. Clear the clutter from your bathroom counters, and save time and money! Board certified dermatologist Dr....
