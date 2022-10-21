Missouri municipal courts must fund their own marijuana expungements

If Missouri Amendment 3 is approved on Nov. 8, not only would it legalize recreational marijuana across the state, but it would also clear the criminal history records for anyone with certain marijuana charges.

The Missouri Supreme Court requested more than $7 million to fund the additional costs the department would incur to expunge the records the amendment calls for. It submitted a supplemental request of $2.4 million for fiscal year 2023, which is the current financial year, and $4.5 million for fiscal year 2024.