wtatennis.com

Road to the WTA Finals: Gauff and Pegula

FORT WORTH, TX
wtatennis.com

Road to the WTA Finals: Mertens and Kudermetova

FORT WORTH, TX
wtatennis.com

Evert, Navratilova to serve as ambassadors at WTA Finals

Chris Evert, winner of the inaugural season finale in 1972, to present Billie Jean King Trophy to 2022 WTA Finals singles champion; Martina Navratilova will hand over namesake doubles trophy. As the WTA’s crown jewel event returns to the United States for the first time since 2005, singles and doubles...
FORT WORTH, TX
wtatennis.com

Champions Corner: Pegula takes control of her narrative in Guadalajara

GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- Jessica Pegula was tired of playing second fiddle. So when the opportunity presented itself at the Guadalajara Open Akron, the 28-year-old American stepped into the limelight and dominated. Dealt a difficult draw that required her to get past four consecutive major champions, including reigning Wimbledon champion Elena...
wtatennis.com

Road to the WTA Finals: Iga Swiatek

FORT WORTH, TX
wtatennis.com

Road to the WTA Finals: Caroline Garcia

FORT WORTH, TX
wtatennis.com

Road to the WTA Finals: Maria Sakkari

Maria Sakkar hit the highest of highs and felt the lowest of lows this season. But when she needed it most, her trademark grit and determination came through to secure a second consecutive WTA Finals appearance.
wtatennis.com

Road to the WTA Finals: Xu and Yang

FORT WORTH, TX
wtatennis.com

Tennis Warehouse: Check out Pegula's gear in Guadalajara

On her way to winning the biggest title of her career, Jessica Pegula sported the adidas Unitefit New York Sleeveless Top. Pegula fought the blazing sun in her adidas Superlite 2 Visor. Sporting the adidas Barricade Beam Women's Shoes, Pegula ran though the field in Guadalajara. Pegula used the Yonex...
NEW YORK STATE
wtatennis.com

Week in Review: Pegula aces Guadalajara, reaches new career-high ranking

The Insider Wrap is a recap of everything you need to know from the week that was. This week, WTA Insider looks back at the final WTA 1000 event of the season, the Guadalajara Open Akron. Performance of the Week: Jessica Pegula. Jessica Pegula was already guaranteed a career-best season....
AKRON, OH

