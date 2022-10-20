Read full article on original website
California student test scores plunge — but some achievement gaps narrow. See how your school compares.
The results — the most thorough look yet at the pandemic's toll on learning — left education officials and experts neither surprised nor hopeless.
ucdavis.edu
School of Medicine volunteers support asylum applicants
(SACRAMENTO) — A group of UC Davis medical students, resident physicians and professors are improving the lives of people who fled to the United States after being persecuted in their home country. The trainees and two faculty members are volunteering their time to provide medical and psychological evaluations of...
See's Candies to open new store and regional headquarters in California
See's Candies turned 100 years old last year.
Construction starts on Sacramento State Placer County campus
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Ground was officially broken on Placer County’s Placer One project Friday that will see over 2,000 acres of county land developed north of Roseville. This groundbreaking marked the beginning stages of key infrastructure like roads, water, sewer and electrical services to be brought into the area. Work on these services […]
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom’s Blatant Dishonesty on California Public School Test Scores
In a brazenly political move, California Superintendent of Instruction Tony Thurmond and the California Department of Education announced they would not release statewide student test scores until after the November election, the Globe reported in September. “If California’s state test results mirror the recent implosion in national test scores, then...
‘A disgrace’: How Morro Rock was almost quarried into oblivion
Morro Rock is still too dangerous to climb or camp, in part as a result of the damage done to it more than a half century ago.
californiaglobe.com
Is a Red Wave Coming to California in November?
Only 417,321 California Democrats have turned in their ballot thus far in this 2022 Midterm Election. For perspective, last year, only 18 days before Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Recall Election, 2,001,844 Democrat voters had already turned in their ballot. This is a 79.2% reduction in turnout. What’s most interesting is...
Opinion: California Puts Lipstick on its Porcine FI$Cal Technology Project
The state government’s chronic inability to employ high technology in a timely and cost-effective manner is nowhere more evident than in a project called “Financial Information System for California.”. That awkward title was devised so that it could be called by the catchy title of “FI$Cal,” but by...
California Sno-Parks' daily and season permits get a huge price hike
It's the first fee increase in more than 20 years.
KEYT
Cal Poly football loses as Baldwin falls to his former team Eastern Washington
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Gunner Talkington threw two touchdown passes and Wyatt Hawkins added a 34-yard field goal as Eastern Washington defeated Cal Poly 17-10 in a Big Sky Conference football game Saturday on Mustang Family Weekend inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium. Cal Poly head coach Beau Baldwin led...
Northern California cools off with frost in SF Bay Area and snow in Sierra
A low-pressure system that dove into Northern California over the weekend ushered chilly air into the Golden State.
Opinion: Vote ‘Yes’ on Prop. 30 to Make Wealthiest Californians Pay for Clean Air
The next time you’re stopped in gridlocked Southern California freeway traffic, take a glance at what’s around you. The chances are very good that your vehicle is idling at the edge of a working-class, low-income neighborhood populated mainly by people of color. Think of Boyle Heights in Los...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo is a desirable Central California city that has been transformed into a popular hub for tourists over the past few centuries. Often abbreviated as SLO, it is located halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles. The city’s name is Spanish for “Saint Louis the Bishop” and was...
500 witches paddle in Morro Bay, to the delight of thousands of spectators
The ninth annual event was the biggest yet so far.
travelawaits.com
7 Gorgeous Beachside Places To Stay In Pismo Beach, California
If easy access to sand, surf, epic sea-bluff views, and glorious sunsets over an ocean pier sound like the makings of a great beachside stay, then picture-perfect Pismo Beach, California, might be calling your name. Visitors to Pismo Beach can hardly go wrong in the hotel department — whether they’re...
KTVU FOX 2
4.2 earthquake rattles Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif., - A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Northern California on Sunday morning according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to data, the quake stuck just outside of Fortuna, California about 17 miles south of Eureka. No injuries or damage has been reported. The quake stuck over 14...
KTVU FOX 2
California man and woman drown while vacationing in Maui
KEANAE, Maui - A California man and woman vacationing in Maui reportedly died after being swept out to sea. The drowning happened along the Keanae Landing on Thursday at 12:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association, and released by Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety.
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Oct. 24
A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Friday, Oct. 21. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located north to northeast of Hydesville, CA, near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, a 4.1-magnitude quake hit the southern end south southeast of Fortuna, CA.
Could accessory dwelling units ease the tight rental market?
Why some neighbors are resisting the rise in popularity of accessory dwelling units on the Central Coast
KCRA.com
Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000
BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
