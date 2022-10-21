ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ksl.com

21-year-old man and juvenile arrested in connection with Idaho church vandalism

POCATELLO — Two suspects were arrested late last week in connection with vandalism that occurred at a local church earlier in October, police say. Jakob Andrew McCormick, 21, was identified in court documents and charged with felony malicious injury to property. He caused over $1,000 worth of damage, police say. Pocatello Police confirmed with EastIdahoNews that the other suspect that was arrested was a male juvenile. His name is not being released since he is underage.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Chubbuck man arrested following alleged ax attack

CHUBBUCK — Police say a man’s judgment was “flawed” when he used an axe to defend himself during an altercation. Kevin Lee Farnsworth, 43, has been charged with a felony for aggravated assault, court records show. Chubbuck police received a call just before midnight on Oct....
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho woman charged in kidnapping case takes plea deal

An Idaho Falls woman who was charged with kidnapping a woman and leaving her naked outside in freezing temperatures has accepted a plea deal. Tabatha McKnight, 39, will plead guilty to burglary, accessory to harboring a felon, and witness intimidation. The charges are a reduction from those originally filed, which included first-degree kidnapping, grand theft and aggravated battery. The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office will drop charges against her for misdemeanor battery and assault. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Multiple people injured in head-on crash near Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK — Multiple people are reportedly injured as a result of a head-on crash at a busy intersection north of Chubbuck. The crash occurred around 7:40 p.m. Monday at Yellowstone Avenue and Tyhee Road. The intersection is currently blocked by the wrecked vehicles and motorists should avoid the area until further notice. Multiple people suffered injuries in the crash and reports indicate one person was ejected. Chubbuck police, Idaho State Police, Bannock County sheriff's deputies, Bannock County Search and Rescue and the Chubbuck and Pocatello fire departments have responded to the crash. This is a developing story so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates.
CHUBBUCK, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two hospitalized after head-on crash near Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash that sent two people to the hospital. The crash occurred at 7:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 91 near Tyhee road, north of Chubbuck, in Bannock County. Police reports show a Dodge Grand Caravan was driving northbound on...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two men arrested, third suspect wanted in connection to alleged gang-related attack at house party

POCATELLO — Two local men were recently arrested and a third man is wanted in connection to an alleged gang-related attack of a local man at a house party Jamaal Kent Bell, 19, and Eli Flores, 18, both of Pocatello, have each been charged with one count of felony aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm following a recent Pocatello police investigation of the Oct. 7 incident. Both Flores and...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two injured when minivan driving without lights on collides head-on with SUV near Chubbuck

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:38 PM Monday, October 24, 2022, on US Highway 91 near Tyhee Road, north of Chubbuck, in Bannock County. A Dodge Grand Caravan was driving northbound on US91 with no lights on. The driver drove over the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a Lexus SUV head-on, which was traveling southbound. The Dodge was driven by a 25-year-old...
CHUBBUCK, ID
eastidahonews.com

New details released about crash that killed Idaho Falls woman

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police have released additional details about a crash that left one woman dead in Idaho Falls on Friday evening. The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Hitt Road/25th East and John Adams Parkway. ISP Sgt. Blake Higley says a car...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash at East Idaho intersection

IDAHO FALLS — One person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a two-vehicle wreck at a local intersection. The Friday night crash occurred at 25th East and John Adams Parkway, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported. One of the drivers died of injuries suffered in the collision while the other driver was transported via ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Gas leak being repaired in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Crews are repairing a gas line following a gas leak at an Idaho Falls apartment complex. Kerry Hammon with the Idaho Falls Fire Department tells EastIdahoNews.com the leak started around 3:30 p.m. A backhoe hit a gas line near the 100 block of Maurine Drive. Once...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

One injured in three-vehicle wreck that shut down local highway

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — One person was injured in a three-vehicle wreck that temporarily shut down Highway 30 near Lava Hot Springs on Friday night. The wreck occurred around 9:45 p.m. Friday on Highway 30 near Old Oregon Trail Road. Idaho State Police confirmed one person was transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash. ...
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Florence Annis (Annie) Taylor

Florence Annis (Annie) Taylor, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away on October 22, 2022, at Temple View Transitional Center in Rexburg. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Ammon Central LDS Church, 3000 Central Ave., Ammon. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Organizers hoping to set record as Mutt Strut returns following break

IDAHO FALLS — Snake River Animal Shelter is bringing back its beloved Mutt Strut after more than three years and is aiming for a record-breaking event with your help. Participants in this event get to spend Oct. 26 running or walking with their pets (costumes for pets and humans are encouraged but not required!) for a great cause. This isn’t a race, but a fun time to join together to have fun with your pets and show your support for our community’s 501c3 rescue.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

