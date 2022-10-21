Read full article on original website
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Red Gables: Elevating the Standard for Food FestivalsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Beach Radio
This Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
We are always looking for the next great new place to eat in New Jersey, and we know how much we love our great food in the Garden State. It's time to uncover a place to go you may never even have heard of. There are a lot of foodies...
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
What Spirit Airlines in NJ does during flights may just make you book
It’s kind of a shame that Spirit Airlines gets the hate that it does because it takes off from one of the most convenient airports in the country, Atlantic City, for a quick and painless flight to Florida. It’s obvious that Spirit is doing what it can to improve...
We Have a Winner! Where’s the Best Pie in Ocean County, NJ
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and we all know how essential pies are for dessert. I was talking to Linda from Brick in BJ's in Toms River and we were talking about pies. I thought this would be a great article. Where are the "best" pies in Ocean County?
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in New Jersey Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of the Country
When it comes to hot dogs, no other state does them quite as well as New Jersey, and its hard to find a region with more hot dog variations than the Garden State. From the "Italian Hot Dog", to the infamous "Ripper" New Jersey can make a legitimate claim to being the current hot dog capital of the world.
roi-nj.com
Walters chosen to build 67 oceanside homes to replace South Mantoloking community destroyed by Sandy
A groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction for Osborn Dunes will be held Saturday at the intersection of Shell Road and Route 35 North in the barrier island section of Brick Township, according to an announcement from Walters, a developer based in Barnegat. Walters plans to redevelop the...
This New Jersey deli named in the top 15 best in the U.S. again
Take a trip to Edison, New Jersey in the corner of a parking lot next to a hotel and you’ll see Harold’s world-famous New York deli. Once again Harold’s New York Deli has been named one of the top 15 delis in the U.S. this time by Mashed.
roi-nj.com
R.J. Brunelli appointed exclusive leasing agent for 246,000 sq. ft. Ocean County shopping center
R.J. Brunelli & Co. LLC said it was appointed exclusive leasing agent for Laurel Square, a 246,235-square-foot shopping center in the heart of Brick Township’s retail hub, according to a Monday announcement from the Old Bridge-based brokerage. The center is owned by Brixmor Property Group. Located at 1930 Route...
Foodies say this is New Jersey’s best local sandwich shop
There is something about the combination of New Jersey and sandwiches that make us all feel very passionate here in the Garden, and when you toss in the word “best” everyone pays attention. That is why when a major foodie website tells us they have found the best...
Don’t move away from New Jersey: Life’s not cheaper down South
It may not be THAT beneficial for your bank account to move out of state and I have proof!. My friend Dave came to visit over this past weekend. He was born and raised in Toms River but now lives in South Carolina. Guess what: It is not that much...
Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway
LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
10 years later: Manasquan family businesses say they had no choice but to rebuild. Here is their story.
This weekend will mark 10 years since Superstorm Sandy destroyed many parts of New Jersey, and in Manasquan, some family businesses say they had no choice but to rebuild.
This Hilltown Bakery is Expanding Their Business Outside of the Bucks County Area with a New Shop
The local, family-owned bakery is opening another location outside of the Bucks County area. A popular Bucks County bakery is expanding their operations outside of the area after almost three decades of local treats and service. Bucks County Biscotti, with a main location situated at 10 W Creamery Road in...
Fort Monmouth now home to cool new 12,000 square-foot craft brewery
Among all of the new businesses set to open at Fort Monmouth, Eatontown’s former military base, one really stands out to me. And even though it looks like Netflix is probably going to have a facility there, a homegrown jersey business is much more exciting to me, and probably to you too.
Watch as 40-ton humpback whales lunge out of the water next to shocked Jersey Shore fishermen
Several fishermen had extremely close encounters with lunging humpback whales off the Jersey Shore recently in pair of breathtaking run-ins caught on video. In both cases, humpback whales — which weigh an average of 40 tons — surged out of the water a few feet from the fishermen and their poles. In one case, the massive mammal bumped a fishing boat on its way back into the water.
NBC New York
It'll Soon Cost Twice as Much to Go to One of New Jersey's Most Popular Beaches
From gas to food, prices have gone up on just about everything — and starting in Summer 2023, it’ll be more expensive to go to the beach in one of New Jersey’s most popular shore towns. While hitting the beach in Ocean City this fall won't cost...
Trunk or treat in Downtown Toms River Wednesday
by Kristen KrosaContributed article TOMS RIVER – Looking to help “Scare Away Stigma,” the Ocean County Mental Health Awareness Committee is hosting a Trunk or Treat for a night of fun while recognizing and addressing the barriers of stigma. The event is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 26 on the fourth floor of the Ocean County Parking Garage off Madison and Hadley Avenues in Downtown Toms River. The Trunk or Treat event is hosted by Ocean County Mental Health Awareness Committee, a coalition of community-based organizations and advocates, along with the Ocean County The post Trunk or treat in Downtown Toms River Wednesday appeared first on Shore News Network.
1 killed in crash on Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, New Jersey
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Township.
94.5 PST
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
Workers Killed By Train On Bridge Connecting NJ, PA Identified
A pair of workers who were struck and killed by a train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge connecting New Jersey and Pennsylvania last week have been identified by colleagues. Donato G. Fiocca, 53, and Victor R. Martins, 55, were working on the bridge when they were fatally struck in Camden around 9:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
