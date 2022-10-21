Read full article on original website
Related
cohaitungchi.com
Why Do I Sweat in My Sleep?
Sweating in your sleep can have different causes. Some causes of night sweats, like going through menopause, are common. Other causes of sweating in your sleep like infections and cancer are less common but still important to be aware of. You are reading: Do you sweat a lot with diabetes...
cohaitungchi.com
What Are The Best Vitamins For High Blood Pressure?
What vitamins are good for reducing high blood pressure?. Vitamins are naturally occurring essential nutrients required by the body for optimal health. While some vitamins are produced in the body, most are found in food, although in small quantities. You are reading: Best vitamins to lower hypertension | What Are...
MedicalXpress
Alcoholic pancreatitis patients with continued alcohol intake may finally have therapeutic options
Many alcoholic pancreatitis patients continued drinking during COVID-19. University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers are studying the effects of continued alcohol intake and seeking better treatment for alcohol-associated pancreatic disease. The researchers are looking for solutions to the continued effects of alcohol use, its harmful impact, and treatment....
MedicalXpress
Expert explains how inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome differ
Receiving a medical diagnosis can be difficult. You may only hear parts of the conversation as you start to think about what treatment will be needed and how this will affect your daily life. It can be especially challenging when different diseases have names that sound similar, such as inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, and irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS. Daisy Batista, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse, explains the difference between the two diseases.
cohaitungchi.com
Intermittent Fasting and Your Thyroid: Exploring the Potential Connection and Implications
Intermittent fasting- its popularity is consistently on the rise and for many reasons. This unique approach to a healthy and fitter lifestyle has been reaping multiple benefits for people, such as better control of inflammation, weight loss, and better blood sugar control. You are reading: Fasting and hypothyroidism | Intermittent...
cohaitungchi.com
Free 1000 Calorie Meal Plan For Weight Loss
Trying a 1000 calorie meal plan for weight loss? Here is a free online diet plan sample menu that provides all the essential macro-nutrients that your body needs. 1000 Calorie Meal Plan For Weight Loss SAMPLE MENU:. One of the things that I don’t like about recipes is that I...
cohaitungchi.com
Are Apples Good for People with Diabetes?
They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but does that sentiment hold true when it comes to people with diabetes? Thankfully, yes—apples are a great choice for anyone, whether they have diabetes or not. You are reading: Apple diabetes | Are Apples Good for People with...
reviewofoptometry.com
Making the Connection: Sleep Disorders, Ocular Effects
Consider that one-third of the average human’s lifetime is spent sleeping. Sleep is a universal function of living species. Its restorative functions include memory consolidation, hormone regulation, growth and sympathetic/parasympathetic balance.1 Sleep disorders can interfere with normal physical, mental, social and emotional functioning. Insufficient quality or quantity of sleep is associated with system dysfunctions including endocrine, metabolic, higher cortical function and neurological disorders.2,3 Every day, new research helps us learn more about the direct and indirect consequences sleep disorders may have on ocular health.
WebMD
Crohn's: A Full-Body Disease
Back when I was in medical school, I decided to specialize in gastroenterology because I thought it was a fascinating field. I still do. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients, including those with Crohn's, are particularly rewarding to treat because I really get to know them and support them closely over many years. It's my job to usher them through difficult times and get them back to enjoying a good quality of life.
Healthline
Types of Neuromuscular Disorders: Their Symptoms and Treatments
Neuromuscular disorders affect the nerves that control certain muscles in your body. These muscles are called your voluntary muscles — they’re the muscles you can choose to move such as the ones in your arms, legs, or face. Disorders that affect voluntary muscles can be genetically inherited (passed...
cohaitungchi.com
H. Pylori Diet: What to Eat, What to Avoid & Diet Plan
Meals that stimulates the secretion of gastric acid (reminiscent of espresso, black tea and mushy drinks) and meals that irritates the abdomen lining (like pepper, and processed, fatty meats, reminiscent of bacon and sausage) ought to be prevented when treating an H. Pylori an infection. is a bacterium which lodges...
cohaitungchi.com
Renal Artery Stenosis in the Patient with Hypertension: Prevalence, Impact and Management
Guidelines and Appropriate Use Criteria (AUC) Atherosclerosis is by far the most prevalent etiology of renal artery stenosis. Atherosclerotic renal artery stenosis (ARAS) contributes to the development and progression of systemic atherosclerotic disease. It stems from having a hemodynamically significant renal artery atherosclerotic lesion that causes upregulation of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS) resulting in accelerated hypertension that then adversely impacts pre-existing cardiovascular disease. Additionally, ARAS can also cause three clinical problems: renovascular hypertension, ischemic nephropathy and cardiac destabilization syndrome that include, acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF), recurrent ADHF and acute coronary syndromes (ACS). The prevalence of ARAS identified by Doppler ultrasound (DUS) within a US Medicare population ranges from 0.5% to 7% of individuals.1 ARAS accounts for 10–20% of individuals with end stage renal disease who are on dialysis.2 Furthermore, concurrent diagnosis of coronary artery disease (CAD) among individuals with ARAS ranges from 11.3% to 39%.3 There is a significant rate of natural disease progression with worsening severity of renal artery stenosis shown by previous studies reporting the progression of ARAS by 50% at 5 years.4.
cohaitungchi.com
Diabetic Stomach Pain: Causes and Treatment
Diabetes can lead to complications throughout the body and commonly causes digestive disorders such as gastroparesis (delayed emptying of the stomach). This can lead to stomach problems and pain. You are reading: Abdominal pain and diabetes 2 | Diabetic Stomach Pain: Causes and Treatment. Diabetes is a chronic condition in...
cohaitungchi.com
What Is The Best Caffeine Free Weight Loss Supplement?
One thing that you could be or is probably not conscious of is that many fats burners, thermogenics, and weight reduction dietary supplements work by loading you up on caffeine. Caffeine is a stimulant, which suggests it offers you power. As anybody who has had a pair too many cups of espresso can attest, nonetheless, caffeine can usually go away you with jitters, shakes, and complications, to not point out dehydration and different negative effects.
cohaitungchi.com
Pros and Cons of the Sacred Heart Diet
Diets designed for speedy weight reduction have been round for many years, and the sacred coronary heart weight-reduction plan is without doubt one of the most well-known and broadly used. Whereas others argue that this meal plan is ineffective and doubtlessly harmful, others affirm its effectiveness and well being advantages. For those who’ve been looking for a solution to shed just a few kilos quick, take time to grasp how this meal plan works and if it fits your wants.
Healthline
Parathyroid Cancer: Everything You Should Know
Parathyroid cancer is a very rare type of cancer, leading to fragile and painful bones, digestive trouble, and kidney stones. Less than 100 people receive a diagnosis in the United States each year. This cancer grows in your parathyroid glands and causes your body to overproduce an important hormone called parathyroid hormone.
cohaitungchi.com
Redefining diuretics use in hypertension: why select a thiazide-like diuretic? : Journal of Hypertension
As all monogenic forms of hypertension have sodium retention as the main mechanism of the increase in blood pressure, increasing urinary sodium excretion is a logical and fundamental part of treatment of hypertension [1]. Consistent with this understanding, thiazide diuretics are listed in hypertension guidelines as one of three equally weighted first-line antihypertensive options alongside calcium channel blockers and blockers of the renin–angiotensin system (RAS) [2–8]. Indeed, randomized control trials and meta-analyses have demonstrated that when compared with placebo or no treatment, blood pressure lowering by these antihypertensive drug classes is accompanied by significant reductions of stroke and major cardiovascular events [9]. In order to differentiate between the three options, a lot of discussion has been directed at side effect profiles. Multiple meta-analyses, for instance, have documented concerns that treatment with diuretics could lead to disruptions in electrolyte levels, to unfavorable metabolic effects, and to an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes mellitus [10–15]. These data, though important, have generated a perhaps disproportionate fear of the side effects that can be associated with diuretic treatment.
cohaitungchi.com
The Link Between Mental Health Disorders and Ulcerative Colitis
Ulcerative colitis (UC) can have a wide range of symptoms and complications — from rectal pain and bleeding to weight loss, skin sores, joint pain, and even kidney and liver problems. You are reading: Does the colon cause a psychological condition | The Link Between Mental Health Disorders and...
cohaitungchi.com
3 prescription weight loss pills that actually work
Prescription weight loss pills may help people with obesity lose 5% to 10% of their body weight. The prescriptions are often reserved for those with a certain BMI or obesity-related complications. There is little evidence that OTC weight loss pills work, and some have harmful ingredients. Just about anyone who’s...
cohaitungchi.com
Is it Safe to Use Steam Therapy When Pregnant?
As important as it is to pamper yourself during pregnancy by eating well, getting regular exercise and even taking an occasional trip to the spa, steam heat can be dangerous for your baby. You are reading: Steam during pregnancy | Is it Safe to Use Steam Therapy When Pregnant?. This...
Comments / 0