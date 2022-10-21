As all monogenic forms of hypertension have sodium retention as the main mechanism of the increase in blood pressure, increasing urinary sodium excretion is a logical and fundamental part of treatment of hypertension [1]. Consistent with this understanding, thiazide diuretics are listed in hypertension guidelines as one of three equally weighted first-line antihypertensive options alongside calcium channel blockers and blockers of the renin–angiotensin system (RAS) [2–8]. Indeed, randomized control trials and meta-analyses have demonstrated that when compared with placebo or no treatment, blood pressure lowering by these antihypertensive drug classes is accompanied by significant reductions of stroke and major cardiovascular events [9]. In order to differentiate between the three options, a lot of discussion has been directed at side effect profiles. Multiple meta-analyses, for instance, have documented concerns that treatment with diuretics could lead to disruptions in electrolyte levels, to unfavorable metabolic effects, and to an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes mellitus [10–15]. These data, though important, have generated a perhaps disproportionate fear of the side effects that can be associated with diuretic treatment.

2 DAYS AGO