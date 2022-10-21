ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 2 Evening” game were:

2-5, FB: 6

(two, five; FB: six)

Related
The Associated Press

SD Lottery

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) _ These South Dakota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (twenty-one, thirty, thirty-five, forty-five, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: three)
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Jets' Moore returns, will play after trade request last week

Disgruntled wide receiver Elijah Moore returned to practice with the New York Jets and is expected to play Sunday against New England after requesting to be traded last week. Moore, in his second season, has been disappointed in the lack of pass-catching opportunities he has had during the Jets’ surprising 5-2 start. He was held out from practice last Thursday and Friday and didn’t travel with the team to Denver, where New York won its fourth straight on Sunday, 16-9. “We’ve had talks,” coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday. “He’s good. We’re all good. He just needs to go out and do what he does and see if we can get him the ball and make a few plays.” Moore worked out with team trainers over the weekend, checked back in with the team Monday and was on the practice field Wednesday. Saleh was seen chatting with Moore during warmups, and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur greeted the wide receiver with a hand slap and a hug.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Hand ballot counting begins slowly in rural Nevada county

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — A county in Nevada is scheduled to start an unprecedented hand count of its midterm ballots Wednesday, a process fueled by voting machine conspiracy theories that raises concerns about early results being leaked ahead of Election Day. Nye County, a scrub brush-dotted old silver mining region about halfway between Las Vegas and Reno, got clearance for the count from the state supreme court last week. The approval came with conditions that it had to take numerous steps to prevent early vote tallies in any race from being reported publicly. Nevada is home to one of the most closely watched U.S. Senate races in the country, as well as high-stakes contests for governor and the office that oversees elections. The secretary of state’s office is reviewing Nye County’s written proposal, which includes scrapping plans to livestream the hand count. In addition, five-member teams will be separated into four to six different rooms so anyone observing the count of early in-person and mailed ballots will not know the “totality of returns.”
NYE COUNTY, NV
The Associated Press

Louisiana native, author Ernest Gaines to appear on US stamp

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Novelist Ernest J. Gaines, whose poor childhood on a small Louisiana plantation inspired stories of black struggles that grew into universal tales of grace and beauty, will be depicted on a U.S. postage stamp to be issued in January. The stamp will be the 46th in the U.S. Postal Service’s Black Heritage series and will feature an oil painting, based on a photograph that portrays Gaines wearing his trademark beret, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette said in a news release Monday. The acclaimed author, who died in November 2019 at age 86, was writer-in-residence emeritus at the university, where he taught creative writing from 1983 until his retirement in 2010. “Dr. Gaines’ stamp offers an impressive representation of the man I knew and admired, and it reminds me of the immeasurable grace, strength and character he displayed throughout his life and through his words,” said Dr. Joseph Savoie, UL-Lafayette president.
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Associated Press

3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Three men accused of supporting terrorism in the plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor were convicted of all charges Wednesday in a trial that focused on paramilitary drills and fierce contempt for government ahead of the 2020 election. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were found guilty of supplying “material support” for a terrorist act as members of a group known as the Wolverine Watchmen. They held gun training in rural Jackson County with a leader of the kidnapping scheme, Adam Fox, who was disgusted with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other officials and said he wanted to snatch her. The trial in state court was an offshoot of the main case in federal court, which produced mixed results: conspiracy convictions for Fox and three others but also two acquittals.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Associated Press

Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and may be called to testify against his parents, who’ve been jailed on manslaughter charges for their alleged role in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty to all 24 charges, nearly a year after the attack at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. In the gallery, some relatives of the victims wept as assistant prosecutor Marc Keast described the crimes. “Yes,” Crumbley replied, looking down and nodding in affirmation, when asked if he “knowingly, willfully and deliberately” chose to shoot other students. The prosecutor’s office said no deals were made ahead of Monday’s plea. A first-degree murder conviction typically brings an automatic life prison sentence in Michigan, but teenagers are entitled to a hearing where their lawyer can argue for a shorter term and an opportunity for parole.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Crime, Trump center stage in sole New York governor's debate

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Sparring over crime, abortion and the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection took center stage Tuesday as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul faced her Republican challenger, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin in the campaign’s only televised gubernatorial debate. Hochul blasted Zeldin’s past support for abortion restrictions and for former President Donald Trump, while Zeldin vowed to repeal liberal criminal justice reforms and criticized Hochul’s push to send millions to abortion providers expand access for a predicted surge in out-of-state patients. Hochul labeled Zeldin an “election denier” and “climate change denier” as she tried to link him to Trump, who enjoyed little support in New York. “In Lee Zeldin’s world, you overthrow the results of elections you don’t agree with,” Hochul said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

South Dakota prosecutor: No charges for Noem's airplane use

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of state government aircraft announced Tuesday that the investigation found nothing to support a criminal prosecution. Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie said in a short statement that there was “no basis to pursue” any actions on the allegations that the Republican governor had misused the state plane or that the plane’s flight records had been altered. She called an allegation that flight records had been tampered with “frivolous.” Noem, a potential 2024 White House contender, had used the plane to attend events hosted by political organizations in 2019. Former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, a Republican, had filed a complaint on the plane’s use to the state’s Government Accountability Board. And the board in August requested the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation to probe Noem’s use of the plane. State law bars the aircraft from being used for anything other than state business.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Girl, 14, took loaded gun to California high school campus

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday after she brought a loaded handgun to a Southern California high school, police said. The girl showed the gun to a student in a restroom at Westminster High School in Orange County at around noon, although she didn’t make any threats and nobody was hurt, according to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda, the Orange County Register reported. School staff were alerted, took the gun and detained the girl, police said. The girl didn’t attend Westminster but is a student at Fountain Valley High School, about five miles away, police said.
WESTMINSTER, CA
The Associated Press

3 Maryland State Police officers file discrimination lawsuit

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Three Maryland State Police officers have filed a proposed federal class-action lawsuit against the department, alleging widespread racial discrimination in the agency. The lawsuit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, alleges that the state police disciplines officers of color more harshly than white officers. The 36-page complaint alleges that the state police agency, or MSP, also denied promotions and retaliated against officers of color who spoke out against how they are treated. It also alleges that the agency maintained a hostile work environment by subjecting officers of color to “racist comments and symbols such as using a paper training dummy at a MSP shooting range with a black face and ‘Afro wig’ for officers to shoot at.” The force is currently under investigation. The U.S. Department of Justice announced in July that it was conducting a probe of whether the agency’s hiring and promotion practices are racially discriminatory.
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

