Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

Disgruntled wide receiver Elijah Moore returned to practice with the New York Jets and is expected to play Sunday against New England after requesting to be traded last week. Moore, in his second season, has been disappointed in the lack of pass-catching opportunities he has had during the Jets’ surprising 5-2 start. He was held out from practice last Thursday and Friday and didn’t travel with the team to Denver, where New York won its fourth straight on Sunday, 16-9. “We’ve had talks,” coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday. “He’s good. We’re all good. He just needs to go out and do what he does and see if we can get him the ball and make a few plays.” Moore worked out with team trainers over the weekend, checked back in with the team Monday and was on the practice field Wednesday. Saleh was seen chatting with Moore during warmups, and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur greeted the wide receiver with a hand slap and a hug.

